Milk Proteins V2

Milk Proteins: Chemistry and Molecular Biology, Volume II provides an extensive and detailed discussion on individual milk proteins. This volume focuses on caseins, which constitute the major group of milk proteins, and provides an understanding of the formation and structure of casein micelles. The topics discussed include the formation and structure of casein micelles; isolation, properties, and zone electrophoresis of whole casein; casein and its attack by rennin (chymosin); biochemistry of prorennin (prochymosin) and rennin (chymosin); minor milk proteins and enzymes; milk protein research and milk technology; and milk proteins in prospect. This book is a good reference for students majoring in protein chemistry, as well as protein chemists and biochemists conducting research on milk proteins.

Part D Caseins and Rennin (Chymosin)

9 Formation and Structure of Casein Micelles

I. Introduction

II. Micelle Types

III. The Natural Casein Micelle

IV. Properties of Monomer Caseins

V. The Structure of Casein Micelles

VI. The Micelle Core

VII. The Micelle Coat

VIII. Equilibrium Casein Micelle Systems

IX. Natural Micelles, Other Colloid Particles, and the Aqueous Phase of Milk

X. Rennin (Chymosin) Coagulation

References

10 Whole Casein: Isolation, Properties, and Zone Electrophoresis

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Isolation

III. Properties

IV. Controversial Components

V. Zone Electrophoresis in Casein Typing

VI. Summary

References

11 αs- and ß-Caseins

I. Introduction

II. αs-Caseins

III. ß-Caseins

IV. General Considerations

References

12 κ-Casein and Its Attack by Rennin (Chymosin)

I. The General Properties of κ-Casein

II. The Action of Rennin (Chymo~in) on κ-Casein

References

13 The Biochemistry of Prorennin (Prochymosin) and Rennin (Chymosin)

I. Introduction

II. Assay of Rennin

III. Preparation of Prorennin and Rennin

IV. Formation of Rennin from Prorennin

V. Physical and Chemical Properties

VI. Proteolytic Activity

VII. A Comparison of Rennin and Pepsin

References

Part Ε Whey Proteins and Minor Proteins

14 ß-Lactoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of ß-Lactoglobulins

III. Methods of Zone Electrophoresis of Whey Proteins

IV. Species Differences and Genetic Variants

V. Amino Acid Composition

VI. Electrochemical Properties

VII. Molecular Size and Conformation

VIII. Denaturation of ß-Lactoglobulins

IX. Interaction of ß-Lactoglobulins and κ-Casein

X. X-Ray Crystallographic Studies

XI. Summary and Conclusions

References

15 α-Lactalbumin

I. Reports of the Isolation of Crystalline "Albumins" from Cow Milk

II. Preparation and Purification of Bovine α-Lactalbumin

III. Composition and Structure

IV. Physico-Chemical Properties

V. Genetic Polymorphism

VI. α-Lactalbumins in the Milk of Other Mammals

VII. Crystallography and X-Ray Diffraction

VIII. The Biological Function of α-Lactalbumin

References

16. Minor Milk Proteins and Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Minor Milk Proteins

III. Milk Enzymes

References

Part F Milk Proteins and Technology

17 Milk Protein Research and Milk Technology

I. Introduction

II. Cheese Manufacture

III. Concentrated Milk and Milk Powder

IV. The Manufacture of Casein, Coprecipitate, and Whey Proteins

V. Specialized Products

VI. Conclusion

References

Part G The Future

18. Milk Proteins in Prospect

I. Introduction

II. Prospects

References

Appendix

Methods for Zone Electrophoresis of Milk Proteins

Summary of Zone Electrophoresis Methods

References

