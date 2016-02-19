Milk Proteins V2
1st Edition
Chemistry and Molecular Biology
Description
Milk Proteins: Chemistry and Molecular Biology, Volume II provides an extensive and detailed discussion on individual milk proteins. This volume focuses on caseins, which constitute the major group of milk proteins, and provides an understanding of the formation and structure of casein micelles. The topics discussed include the formation and structure of casein micelles; isolation, properties, and zone electrophoresis of whole casein; casein and its attack by rennin (chymosin); biochemistry of prorennin (prochymosin) and rennin (chymosin); minor milk proteins and enzymes; milk protein research and milk technology; and milk proteins in prospect. This book is a good reference for students majoring in protein chemistry, as well as protein chemists and biochemists conducting research on milk proteins.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Part D Caseins and Rennin (Chymosin)
General Introduction
9 Formation and Structure of Casein Micelles
I. Introduction
II. Micelle Types
III. The Natural Casein Micelle
IV. Properties of Monomer Caseins
V. The Structure of Casein Micelles
VI. The Micelle Core
VII. The Micelle Coat
VIII. Equilibrium Casein Micelle Systems
IX. Natural Micelles, Other Colloid Particles, and the Aqueous Phase of Milk
X. Rennin (Chymosin) Coagulation
References
10 Whole Casein: Isolation, Properties, and Zone Electrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Isolation
III. Properties
IV. Controversial Components
V. Zone Electrophoresis in Casein Typing
VI. Summary
References
11 αs- and ß-Caseins
I. Introduction
II. αs-Caseins
III. ß-Caseins
IV. General Considerations
References
12 κ-Casein and Its Attack by Rennin (Chymosin)
I. The General Properties of κ-Casein
II. The Action of Rennin (Chymo~in) on κ-Casein
References
13 The Biochemistry of Prorennin (Prochymosin) and Rennin (Chymosin)
I. Introduction
II. Assay of Rennin
III. Preparation of Prorennin and Rennin
IV. Formation of Rennin from Prorennin
V. Physical and Chemical Properties
VI. Proteolytic Activity
VII. A Comparison of Rennin and Pepsin
References
Part Ε Whey Proteins and Minor Proteins
General Introduction
14 ß-Lactoglobulins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of ß-Lactoglobulins
III. Methods of Zone Electrophoresis of Whey Proteins
IV. Species Differences and Genetic Variants
V. Amino Acid Composition
VI. Electrochemical Properties
VII. Molecular Size and Conformation
VIII. Denaturation of ß-Lactoglobulins
IX. Interaction of ß-Lactoglobulins and κ-Casein
X. X-Ray Crystallographic Studies
XI. Summary and Conclusions
References
15 α-Lactalbumin
I. Reports of the Isolation of Crystalline "Albumins" from Cow Milk
II. Preparation and Purification of Bovine α-Lactalbumin
III. Composition and Structure
IV. Physico-Chemical Properties
V. Genetic Polymorphism
VI. α-Lactalbumins in the Milk of Other Mammals
VII. Crystallography and X-Ray Diffraction
VIII. The Biological Function of α-Lactalbumin
References
16. Minor Milk Proteins and Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Minor Milk Proteins
III. Milk Enzymes
References
Part F Milk Proteins and Technology
General Introduction
17 Milk Protein Research and Milk Technology
I. Introduction
II. Cheese Manufacture
III. Concentrated Milk and Milk Powder
IV. The Manufacture of Casein, Coprecipitate, and Whey Proteins
V. Specialized Products
VI. Conclusion
References
Part G The Future
General Introduction
18. Milk Proteins in Prospect
I. Introduction
II. Prospects
References
Appendix
Methods for Zone Electrophoresis of Milk Proteins
Summary of Zone Electrophoresis Methods
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145770