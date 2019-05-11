Milk-Based Beverages
1st Edition
Volume 9: The Science of Beverages
Description
Milk-Based Beverages, Volume 9 in The Science of Beverages series, presents current status, developments, and technologies for researchers and developers to meet consumer demand and understand consumer trends toward healthy drinks. This resource takes a multidisciplinary approach to address issues in safety and quality control, while also discussing the nutritional and functional information that professionals in the beverage industry need. The book presents a framework for researchers, product developers, engineers, and regulators in the beverages industry for understanding new research developments in milk-based products to meet industry needs in producing competitive products.
Key Features
- Covers the most recent advances in various milk-based products
- Includes a solid review of safety and hygiene for the development of new products
- Presents engineering techniques and applications using novel technologies
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
1. Engineering of Milk-Based Beverages: Current Status, Developments, and Consumer Trends
2. Engineering Tools in Milk-Based Beverages
3. Dairy-Based Functional Beverages
4. New Trends and Perspectives in Functional Dairy-Based Beverages
5. Recent Trends and Developments in Milk-Based Beverages
6. Production of Functional Milk-Based Beverages
7. Traditional Beverages in Different Countries: Milk-Based Beverages
8. Kefir Beverage and Its Effects on Health
9. The Supply Chains of Cow Grass-Fed Milk
10. Technology of Dairy-Based Beverages
11. Rheological Properties of Milk-Based Beverages
12. Nonthermal Processing of Dairy Beverages
13. Rheological Characterization and Pipeline Transport Needs of Two Fluid Dairy Products (Flavored Milk and Yogurt)
14. Dairy and Nondairy-Based Beverages as a Vehicle for Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Symbiotics: Alternatives to Health Versus Disease Binomial Approach Through Food
15. The Effect of Dairy Probiotic Beverages on Oral Health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 11th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157114
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155042
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania