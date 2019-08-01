Military Veteran Reintegration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153123

Military Veteran Reintegration

1st Edition

Approach, Management, and Assessment of Military Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Life

Editors: Carl Castro Sanela Dursun
Paperback ISBN: 9780128153123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
73.95
62.86
63.99
54.39
79.95
67.96
86.32
73.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Military Veteran Reintegration: Approach, Management, and Assessment of Military Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Life offers a toolkit for researchers and practitioners on best practices for easing the reintegration of military veterans returning to civilian society. It lays out how transition occurs, identifies factors that promote or impede transition, and operationalizes outcomes associated with transition success. Bringing together experts from around the world to address the most important aspects of military transition, the book looks at what has been shown to work and what has not, while also offering a roadmap for best-results moving forward.

Key Features

  • Contains evidence-based interventions for military veteran-to-civilian transition
  • Features international experts from North America, Europe and Asia
  • Includes how to measure transition outcomes
  • Outlines recovery programs for the injured and sick
  • Identifies factors that promote or impede successful transition

Readership

Academic researchers, mental health practitioners working with veteran populations, NGOs and governmental policy makers

Table of Contents

1. Definition of a Veteran
2. Levels of Military-to-Civilian Transition
3. Measures of Transition Outcomes
4. Impact of Transition on Families
5. Roles of Communities and Society/Media and Non-Governmental Agencies in Military Transitions
6. Policies, Programs, and Processes on Military Transition
7. The Evaluation of Transition Programs
8. The Role of Disability and Benefits in the Transition Process
9. The Way Ahead

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128153123

About the Editor

Carl Castro

Assistant professor, USC School of Social Work. Director of the Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans and Military Families. 33 years in the US Army, having obtained the rank of colonel. Chair of a NATO research group on military veteran transitions, a Fulbright Scholar, and editor of Military Behavioral Health. Author of Military Life: The Psychology of Serving in Peace and Combat and Deployment Psychology

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, USC School of Social Work and Director, Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans and Military Families

Sanela Dursun

Research psychologist and director of the Personnel and Family Support Research section at Defense Research and Development Canada

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Psychologist and Director, Personnel and Family Support Research section, Defence Research and Development, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.