Military Veteran Reintegration
1st Edition
Approach, Management, and Assessment of Military Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Life
Description
Military Veteran Reintegration: Approach, Management, and Assessment of Military Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Life offers a toolkit for researchers and practitioners on best practices for easing the reintegration of military veterans returning to civilian society. It lays out how transition occurs, identifies factors that promote or impede transition, and operationalizes outcomes associated with transition success. Bringing together experts from around the world to address the most important aspects of military transition, the book looks at what has been shown to work and what has not, while also offering a roadmap for best-results moving forward.
Key Features
- Contains evidence-based interventions for military veteran-to-civilian transition
- Features international experts from North America, Europe and Asia
- Includes how to measure transition outcomes
- Outlines recovery programs for the injured and sick
- Identifies factors that promote or impede successful transition
Readership
Academic researchers, mental health practitioners working with veteran populations, NGOs and governmental policy makers
Table of Contents
1. Definition of a Veteran
2. Levels of Military-to-Civilian Transition
3. Measures of Transition Outcomes
4. Impact of Transition on Families
5. Roles of Communities and Society/Media and Non-Governmental Agencies in Military Transitions
6. Policies, Programs, and Processes on Military Transition
7. The Evaluation of Transition Programs
8. The Role of Disability and Benefits in the Transition Process
9. The Way Ahead
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153123
About the Editor
Carl Castro
Assistant professor, USC School of Social Work. Director of the Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans and Military Families. 33 years in the US Army, having obtained the rank of colonel. Chair of a NATO research group on military veteran transitions, a Fulbright Scholar, and editor of Military Behavioral Health. Author of Military Life: The Psychology of Serving in Peace and Combat and Deployment Psychology
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, USC School of Social Work and Director, Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans and Military Families
Sanela Dursun
Research psychologist and director of the Personnel and Family Support Research section at Defense Research and Development Canada
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Psychologist and Director, Personnel and Family Support Research section, Defence Research and Development, Canada