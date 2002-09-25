Milestones in Neurotoxicity and Neuroprotection: A Tribute to Professor Toshiharu Nagatsu - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510365, 9780080930015

Milestones in Neurotoxicity and Neuroprotection: A Tribute to Professor Toshiharu Nagatsu

1st Edition

Editors: M. Naoi W. Maruyama M.A. Collins M Youdim S. Hasan Parvez
eBook ISBN: 9780080930015
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510365
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th September 2002
Page Count: 154
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10700.00
9095.00
123.64
105.09
73.00
62.05
121.00
102.85
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book summarizes recent advances in understanding the mechanism underlying the selective cell death of dopamine neurons in Parkinson's disease. MPTP, endogenous neurotoxins, L-DOPA, and metal were proved to induce apoptosis and necrosis in neurons. The relationship of these causal factors to the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease was discussed to give us overviews on the role of neurotoxins in this degenerative disorder. This title further presents the intracellular signal transduction, and the related enzymes and other factors involved in dopaminergic neuronal death. Recent results on intracellular mechanism of neuroprotection are presented, suggesting that neuroprotection as a causal therapy of neurodegenerative disorders may become practical in near future. This book shows new neuroprotective agents, such as propargylamine derivatives and neurotrophins, and the intracellular mechanism to prevent the activation of apoptotic cascade in neurons. The authors of this book are active researchers participating in these subjects and the readers will find the knowledge and techniques for the study on neurotoxicity and neuroprotection, and the strategy for future research on these important subjects in clinical and basic neurology and neurosciences.

The book is dedicated to Professor Toshiharu Nagatsu, a pioneer in the search for pathogenic factors in Parkinson's disease. The book is reprinted from the journal 'Neurotoxicology and Teratology', Volume 24/5.

Table of Contents

Laudatio. Conformational diseases: Misfolding mechanisms may pave the way to early therapy (C. Reiss et al.). Editorial. Tribute to Professor Toshiharu Nagatsu (M. Naoi et al.). Reviews. Amine-related neurotoxins in Parkinson's disease: Past, present, and future (T. Nagatsu). Potential neurotoxic "agents provocateurs" in Parkinson's disease (M.A. Collins et al.). Dopamine-derived endogenous N-methyl-(R)-salsolinol: Its role in Parkinson's disease (M. Naoi et al.). N-methylation underlying Parkinson's disease (K. Matsubara et al.). Apoptotic molecules and MPTP-induced cell death (A. Nicotra, S.H. Parvez). MPTO: Insights into parkinsonian neurodegeneration (S.G. Speciale). Influence of neuromelanin on oxidative pathways within the human substantia nigra (K.L. Double et al.). DOPA causes glutamate release and delayed neuron death by brain ischemia in rats (Y. Misu et al.). Manganese-induced apoptosis in PC12 cells (Y. Hirata). Physiological role of salsolinol: Its hypophysiotrophic function in the regulation of pituitary prolactin secretion (B.E. Töth et al.). Aliphatic propargylamines as symptomatic and neuroprotective treatments for neurodegenerative diseases (M.D. Berry, A.A. Boulton). Neuroprotection by propargylamines in Parkinson's disease: Suppression of apoptosis and induction of prosurvival genes (W. Maruyama et al.). Docosahexaenoic acid attenuated hypertension and vascular dementia in stroke-prone spontaneously hypertensive rats (S. Kimura et al.). Diabetic neuropathies in brain are induced by deficiency of BDNF (A. Nitta et al.).

Details

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930015
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510365

About the Editor

M. Naoi

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Brain Sciences, Institute of Applied Biochemistry, Yagi Memorial Park, Mitake, Kani-gum, Gifu, Japan

W. Maruyama

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Biochemistry & Metabolism, Department of Basic Gerontology, National Institute for Longevity Science, Obu, Japan

M.A. Collins

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL, USA

M Youdim

Affiliations and Expertise

Rappaport Medical Institute, Department of Pharmacology, Technion, Faculty of Medicine, Haifa, Israel

S. Hasan Parvez

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS Neuroendocrine Unit, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.