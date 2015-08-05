Milestone Moments in Getting your PhD in Qualitative Research
1st Edition
Description
Milestone Moments in Getting your PhDin Qualitative Research is a guide for research students completing higher degrees with a focus on the importance of language and terminology of the theoretical and practical requirements of a given research program. The book responds to a lack of preparedness among many entrants into higher-degrees in contemporary higher education. The need among non-traditional entrants into higher-degrees for a strong background in core academic principles is made pressing due to the lack of preparation many students undergo prior to enrolment. This book might be consulted by research students as they proceed through the various milestones that may form part of a higher-degree.
Key Features
- Offers guidance to research students working through the stages of a higher degree
- Provides practical advice on terminology and language
- Give examples of methodologies, their advantages and disadvantages
- Grounded in real student experience to offer a practical edge
Readership
PhD students, Supervisors and Higher education professionals
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- About the authors
- Introduction
- The purpose of this book
- Level
- Organization
- How to use this book
- Part One: Establishing the basis for the PhD
- 1: Milestone 1: Clearing the decks
- Abstract
- Reasons for not doing your PhD
- What research is
- What your thesis is
- Putting the proposal together
- Getting the question
- Concepts to be engaged
- Positioning yourself as the researcher
- Negotiating the supervisor
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 2: Milestone 2: The confirmation or defense of candidature
- Abstract
- Designing the research
- Paradigm
- Ethics requirements
- Timetable
- Budget
- Oral presentation
- Support groups
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 3: Milestone 3: Getting ethics clearance
- Abstract
- Why ethics?
- What ethics clearance is
- The ethics committee
- Ethics clearance and your research
- Identify potential problem areas
- Writing the application for ethics clearance
- Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Principles of ethical research
- Annotated example 1
- Annotated example 1 as a model
- Annotated example 2
- The annotated examples as models
- The words used
- Approval withheld
- Suggested reading
- 1: Milestone 1: Clearing the decks
- Part Two: Getting the PhD done
- Introduction
- 4: Milestone 4: The literature review
- Abstract
- The literature review and your research
- A problem area
- What a literature review is
- First person pronouns and active voice
- Generating the reading of the literature
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- Tensions within the literature
- The body of the literature review
- Tense
- Using helpful software and friends
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 5: Milestone 5: Methodology
- Abstract
- Getting the methodology
- Poststructuralism
- Critical theorists
- Feminist theorists
- Foucault, Derrida, Lyotard
- Reconstructionism
- Phenomenology
- Symbolic Interactionism
- Why this and not that
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 6: Milestone 6: Method
- Abstract
- Getting the method
- Possible methods
- Selection of method
- Emics and etics of research
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 7: Milestone 7: Technique
- Abstract
- Interview
- Focus group
- Survey
- Observation
- Field notes
- Wording or phrasing of documents
- Diaries/journals
- Photographs/film
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 8: Milestone 8: Collecting the data
- Abstract
- Getting to data collection
- Data collection and methodology
- Data collection and method
- Data collection and techniques
- Data collection instruments
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 9: Milestone 9: Analyzing the data
- Abstract
- Getting to data analysis
- Data analysis and methodology
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 10: Milestone 10: Drawing conclusions and making recommendations
- Abstract
- Why draw conclusions and make recommendations?
- Getting to the conclusions and recommendations
- An annotated example
- The annotated example as a model
- The words used
- Suggested reading
- 11: Milestone 11: Finishing, submitting, and examination
- Abstract
- Bookending the thesis
- Completing the thesis and submitting
- Viva voce
- Conventions observed
- Editing and formatting
- After examination
- Suggested reading
- 12: Milestone 12: Publishing out of your thesis
- Abstract
- Purpose of publishing
- Publication type
- Genre
- Possibilities for writing
- Possibilities for publications
- Conclusion
- Suggested reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002582
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081002315
About the Author
Margaret Zeegers
Dr Margaret Zeegers is President of the Australian National Section of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) and a Senior Lecturer in the School of Education at the University of Ballarat, Victoria, Australia where she is the Coordinator of the English programs delivered in that School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator of English programs, University of Ballarat, Ballarat, Australia
Deirdre Barron
Dr Deirdre Barron is the Director of the National Institute for Design Research at Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, National Institute for Design Research, Swinburne University of Technology, Australia