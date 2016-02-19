Migration Decision Making
1st Edition
Multidisciplinary Approaches to Microlevel Studies in Developed and Developing Countries
Description
Migration Decision Making: Multidisciplinary Approaches to Microlevel Studies and Developing Countries discusses several topics, such as systematics review and evaluation of microlevel frameworks and models of the migration decision; applicability of microlevel migration models and framework; and general policy implications of microlevel models and frame works. The opening chapter introduces the main themes and provides an overview of the book. Chapter 2 discusses the motivation for migration, an assessment and a value-expectancy research model, and the next chapter tackles macrolevel influences on the migration decision process. Chapter 4 covers microeconomic approaches to studying migration decisions, while Chapter 5 discusses information, uncertainty, and the microeconomic model of migration decision making. The sixth chapter talks about moving toward a development paradigm of migration, with particular reference to third world countries, and the seventh chapter discusses village-community ties, village norms, and ethnic and social networks. Chapter 8 covers family structure and family strategy in migration decision making, and then Chapter 9 discusses the migration decision-making process, emphasizing some social-psychological considerations. Chapter 10 tackles policy intervention considerations, focusing on the relationship of theoretical models to planning, and Chapter 11 discusses the utility of microlevel approach to migration, using a Philippine perspective. The last chapter is a review of micro migration research in the third world context. This book will be of great interest to sociologists, economists, law makers, and government agencies who are concerned with the implications of migrations.
Table of Contents
List of Tables and Figures
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Major Themes
Some Commonalities in Migration Decision Analysis
Organization of the Book
Part I: Multidisciplinary Frameworks and Models of Migration Decision Making
Chapter 2 Motivations for Migration: An Assessment and a Value-Expectancy Research Model
Motivation in Migration Definitions and Typologies
Motivation in General Migration Literature
A Synthesis of Motives for Migration
Toward a Microlevel Decision Making Approach
A Value-Expectancy Model of Migration Behavior
Summary
Chapter 3 Macro-level Influences on the Migration Decision Process
The Model
Formation of Values
Place-Related Macro-factors and Migration Decisions
Macro-Micro Links
Constraints to Migration
Policy Considerations
Conclusions
Chapter 4 Microeconomic Approaches to Studying Migration Decisions
The Microeconomic Perspective on Migration Decision Making
Empirical Implementation of the Basic Model
Family Considerations
Return and Repeat Migration
Recommendations for Survey Designers
Chapter 5 Information, Uncertainty, and the Microeconomic Model of Migration Decision Making
Strengths and Limitations of the Microeconomic Approach
The Dimensions of Information in Migration Decision Making
The Literature on Information and Migration
Imperfect Information and Aggregate Mobility Patterns
Optimal Search Behavior in Migration Decision Making
Some Policy Implications
Chapter 6 Toward a Development Paradigm of Migration, with Particular Reference to Third World Settings
A Frame of Reference
Operational Models of the Migration Process in Developing World Settings
Alternative Perspectives on Migration in Third World Settings
The Interrelationship between Development and Migration Processes
Chapter 7 Village-Community Ties, Village Norms and Ethnic and Social Networks: A Review of Evidence from the Third World
The Importance of Contextual Factors in Influencing the Decision to Move or Stay
Village and Community Ties
Village Norms
Village and Ethnic Social Networks
Research Strategies in InvestigatingMigration Decision Making in the Third World
Conclusions
Chapter 8 Family Structure and Family Strategy in Migration Decision Making
Approaches to the Study of Migration
The Structural Context of Migration
The Relationship of the Family to Migration Decision Making
Family Structure and Function: The Context of the Migration Decision
Modeling the Migration Process: Methodological Considerations
Summary
Chapter 9 The Migration Decision-Making Process: Some Social-Psychological Considerations
The Individual Decision-Making Process
Analyzing Migration Decision-Making Processes
Social-Psychological Correlates of Decision-Making Stages
Some Policy Implications
Some Final Observations
Part II: Population Distribution Policy and Migration Decision Making
Chapter 10 Policy Intervention Considerations: The Relationship of Theoretical Models to Planning
Policy Alternatives, Instruments, and Migration Decision Making
The Utility of Macro and Micro Models for Policy Planning
Chapter 11 The Utility of Microlevel Approaches to Migration: A Philippine Perspective
The Applicability of Microlevel Approaches in the Philippine Setting
Policy Issues and Microlevel Approaches
Summary
Chapter 12 A Review of Micro Migration Research in the Third World Context
Migration Models: Operational Realism and Policy Relevance
Research Review
Bibliography
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160368