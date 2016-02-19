Migration Decision Making: Multidisciplinary Approaches to Microlevel Studies and Developing Countries discusses several topics, such as systematics review and evaluation of microlevel frameworks and models of the migration decision; applicability of microlevel migration models and framework; and general policy implications of microlevel models and frame works. The opening chapter introduces the main themes and provides an overview of the book. Chapter 2 discusses the motivation for migration, an assessment and a value-expectancy research model, and the next chapter tackles macrolevel influences on the migration decision process. Chapter 4 covers microeconomic approaches to studying migration decisions, while Chapter 5 discusses information, uncertainty, and the microeconomic model of migration decision making. The sixth chapter talks about moving toward a development paradigm of migration, with particular reference to third world countries, and the seventh chapter discusses village-community ties, village norms, and ethnic and social networks. Chapter 8 covers family structure and family strategy in migration decision making, and then Chapter 9 discusses the migration decision-making process, emphasizing some social-psychological considerations. Chapter 10 tackles policy intervention considerations, focusing on the relationship of theoretical models to planning, and Chapter 11 discusses the utility of microlevel approach to migration, using a Philippine perspective. The last chapter is a review of micro migration research in the third world context. This book will be of great interest to sociologists, economists, law makers, and government agencies who are concerned with the implications of migrations.

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Major Themes

Some Commonalities in Migration Decision Analysis

Organization of the Book

Part I: Multidisciplinary Frameworks and Models of Migration Decision Making

Chapter 2 Motivations for Migration: An Assessment and a Value-Expectancy Research Model

Motivation in Migration Definitions and Typologies

Motivation in General Migration Literature

A Synthesis of Motives for Migration

Toward a Microlevel Decision Making Approach

A Value-Expectancy Model of Migration Behavior

Summary

Chapter 3 Macro-level Influences on the Migration Decision Process

The Model

Formation of Values

Place-Related Macro-factors and Migration Decisions

Macro-Micro Links

Constraints to Migration

Policy Considerations

Conclusions

Chapter 4 Microeconomic Approaches to Studying Migration Decisions

The Microeconomic Perspective on Migration Decision Making

Empirical Implementation of the Basic Model

Family Considerations

Return and Repeat Migration

Recommendations for Survey Designers

Chapter 5 Information, Uncertainty, and the Microeconomic Model of Migration Decision Making

Strengths and Limitations of the Microeconomic Approach

The Dimensions of Information in Migration Decision Making

The Literature on Information and Migration

Imperfect Information and Aggregate Mobility Patterns

Optimal Search Behavior in Migration Decision Making

Some Policy Implications

Chapter 6 Toward a Development Paradigm of Migration, with Particular Reference to Third World Settings

A Frame of Reference

Operational Models of the Migration Process in Developing World Settings

Alternative Perspectives on Migration in Third World Settings

The Interrelationship between Development and Migration Processes

Chapter 7 Village-Community Ties, Village Norms and Ethnic and Social Networks: A Review of Evidence from the Third World

The Importance of Contextual Factors in Influencing the Decision to Move or Stay

Village and Community Ties

Village Norms

Village and Ethnic Social Networks

Research Strategies in InvestigatingMigration Decision Making in the Third World

Conclusions

Chapter 8 Family Structure and Family Strategy in Migration Decision Making

Approaches to the Study of Migration

The Structural Context of Migration

The Relationship of the Family to Migration Decision Making

Family Structure and Function: The Context of the Migration Decision

Modeling the Migration Process: Methodological Considerations

Summary

Chapter 9 The Migration Decision-Making Process: Some Social-Psychological Considerations

The Individual Decision-Making Process

Analyzing Migration Decision-Making Processes

Social-Psychological Correlates of Decision-Making Stages

Some Policy Implications

Some Final Observations

Part II: Population Distribution Policy and Migration Decision Making

Chapter 10 Policy Intervention Considerations: The Relationship of Theoretical Models to Planning

Policy Alternatives, Instruments, and Migration Decision Making

The Utility of Macro and Micro Models for Policy Planning

Chapter 11 The Utility of Microlevel Approaches to Migration: A Philippine Perspective

The Applicability of Microlevel Approaches in the Philippine Setting

Policy Issues and Microlevel Approaches

Summary

Chapter 12 A Review of Micro Migration Research in the Third World Context

Migration Models: Operational Realism and Policy Relevance

Research Review

