Migrant Workers in Western Europe and the United States - 1st Edition

Migrant Workers in Western Europe and the United States

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Jonathan Power
eBook ISBN: 9781483188737
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 178
Description

Migrant Workers in Western Europe and the United States discusses the state of job migration of Europeans and Americans. The geographical table showing the country of origin of the worker and the number of such workers are presented in the text. This table also provides a statistical record of the volume of people that migrated under the covered years. Such a table shows if there is a steady or fluctuating increase or decrease of migrant workers.
The second chapter of the book discussed the historical background of the movement. Another section of the volume provides a discussion on the economics of immigration. Illegal migration is the focus of the fourth section of the text. The means of becoming an illegal migrant is covered in this section. The politics of migration of different countries are discussed in detail. There is also a section on the social conditions of the receiving countries.
The book will provide useful information to sociologist, economist, students and researchers in the field of statistics.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

I The Migrants: Who are They?

II A Brief Historical Perspective

III The Economics of Immigration

IV Illegal Migration

V The Politics of Migration

VI Immigration and Social Conditions in the Major Receiving Countries

VII Some Stories

(a) An Algerian in Paris

(b) A Dominican Family in New York

VIII The Impact of Emigration on the Sending Countries

IX A Few Answers

Selected Bibliography

Index


No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188737

Jonathan Power

