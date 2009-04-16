Migraine and Other Primary Headaches, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705058

Migraine and Other Primary Headaches, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Randolph Evans
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705058
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th April 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics reviews migraine and other primary headaches, one of the most common disorders seen by neurologists and primary care physicians and which affect 90% of the population and are the cause of 90% of all headaches. World-class experts provide cutting-edge chapters on the following topics: the epidemiology, burden and comorbidities of migraine; pathophysiology of migraine; transient neurologic dysfunction in migraine; vestibular migraine; diagnostic testing for migraine and other primary headaches; acute treatment of migraine; preventive migraine treatment; chronic migraine; pediatric migraine; women and migraine; the migraine association with cardiac anomalies, cardiovascular disease and stroke; tension-type headache; trigeminal autonomic cephalgias; and other primary headaches.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705058

About the Authors

Randolph Evans Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Neurology Section, Park Plaza Hospital; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX

