Migraine and Other Primary Headaches, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics reviews migraine and other primary headaches, one of the most common disorders seen by neurologists and primary care physicians and which affect 90% of the population and are the cause of 90% of all headaches. World-class experts provide cutting-edge chapters on the following topics: the epidemiology, burden and comorbidities of migraine; pathophysiology of migraine; transient neurologic dysfunction in migraine; vestibular migraine; diagnostic testing for migraine and other primary headaches; acute treatment of migraine; preventive migraine treatment; chronic migraine; pediatric migraine; women and migraine; the migraine association with cardiac anomalies, cardiovascular disease and stroke; tension-type headache; trigeminal autonomic cephalgias; and other primary headaches.
