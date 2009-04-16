Migraine and Other Primary Headaches, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 27-2

This issue of Neurologic Clinics reviews migraine and other primary headaches, one of the most common disorders seen by neurologists and primary care physicians and which affect 90% of the population and are the cause of 90% of all headaches. World-class experts provide cutting-edge chapters on the following topics: the epidemiology, burden and comorbidities of migraine; pathophysiology of migraine; transient neurologic dysfunction in migraine; vestibular migraine; diagnostic testing for migraine and other primary headaches; acute treatment of migraine; preventive migraine treatment; chronic migraine; pediatric migraine; women and migraine; the migraine association with cardiac anomalies, cardiovascular disease and stroke; tension-type headache; trigeminal autonomic cephalgias; and other primary headaches.