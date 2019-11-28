Migraine and other Primary Headaches, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 37-4

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by consulting editor Randolph W. Evans, will focus on Migraine and other Primary Headaches. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology, Burden, and Comorbidities of Migraine; Pathophysiology of Migraine; Transient Neurologic Dysfunction in Migraine; Vestibular Migraine; Diagnostic Testing for Migraine; Acute Treatment of Migraine; Migraine in the Emergency Eepartment; Preventive Migraine Treatment; Inpatient Management of Migraine; Behavioral Medicine for Migraine; Chronic Migraine; Pediatric Migraine; Migraine in Women; Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias; and Other Primary Headaches