Midwifery
2nd Edition
Preparation for Practice
Description
Midwifery Preparation for Practice 2e is the only text which reflects the historical and socio – political environment in which midwives in Australia and New Zealand practice. In addition, it is the only text which incorporates the philosophy and standards endorsed by New Zealand and Australian Colleges of Midwives while also focusing on the partnership between midwives with women and the woman- centred model of midwifery care.
The second edition has built on the existing philosophy and structure of Midwifery: Preparation for Practice, though with a greater emphasis on the development of critical thinking and researching skills. Key chapters have been re-written to reflect recent changes in government legislation while current research and pertinent examples are included throughout the text.
This new edition is supported by a comprehensive suite of resources for both Instructors and Students using the Evolve website as a platform. These ancillaries will re-enforce the critical thinking elements for students with interactive case studies and scenario based learning exercises as well as the multiple choice questions.
Key Features
- Presents unique philosophy and woman-centered approach in line with the standards set by the ACNM and NZCM
- Key contributors from Australia and New Zealand
- Key terms, Chapter Overview, Learning Outcomes and Review Questions included in every chapter.
- Reflective exercises, Critical thinking exercises and Clinical Scenarios to encourage active student learning
Table of Contents
Part A: Partners
Section One: Context
Chapter 1 Australian and New Zealand health and maternity services
Karen Guilliland, Sally Tracy and Carol Thorogood
Chapter 2 The Australian and New Zealand context
Jill White
Chapter 3 Understanding world views of midwifery
Karen Lane
Chapter 4 Risk and safety
Joan Skinner
Chapter 5 Ways of looking at evidence and measurement
Sally Tracy
Chapter 6 Place of birth
Maralyn Foureur and Marion Hunter
Section Two: The woman
Chapter 7 Challenges to women’s health
Carol Thorogood
Chapter 8 Working with Māori women: challenges for midwives
Hope Tupara
Chapter 9 Midwives working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women
Sue Kildea, Sue Kruske and Juanita Sherwood
Chapter 10 Options for women around fertility and reproduction
Sally K Tracy
Chapter 11 Transitions
Jan Pincombe, Trudy Hart and Tracy Reibel
Section Three: The midwife
Chapter 12 Professional frameworks for practice in Australia and New Zealand
Sally Pairman and Roslyn Donnellan-Fernandez
Chapter 13 Legal frameworks for practice in Australia and New Zealand
Helen Newnham and Carla Humphrey
Chapter 14 Ethical frameworks for practice
Lynley Anderson and Bronwen Pelvin
Chapter 15 Life skills for midwifery practice
Bronwen Pelvin
Part B: Practice
Section One: Partnership
Chapter 16 Theoretical frameworks for midwifery practice
Sally Pairman and Judith McAra-Couper
Chapter 17 Working in partnership
Nicky Leap and Sally Pairman
Chapter 18 Working in collaboration
Suzanne Miller and Sally K Tracy
Chapter 19 Promoting physiological birth
Nicky Leap
Section Two: Autonomous practice
Chapter 20 The physiology of conception and pregnancy
Sally Baddock
Chapter 21 Nutritional foundation for pregnancy, childbirth and lactation
Sandra L Elias and Megan Gibbons
Chapter 22 Working with women in pregnancy
Celia Grigg
Chapter 23 Physiological changes during labour
Sally Baddock
Chapter 24 Supporting women in labour and birth
Juliet Thorpe and Jacqui Anderson
Chapter 25 Working with pain in labour
Nicky Leap and Stephanie Vague
Chapter 26 Using water for labour and birth
Robyn Maude and Shea Caplice
Chapter 27 Perineal care and repair
Hannah Dahlen
Chapter 28 Physiological changes during the postnatal period
Sally Baddock
Chapter 29 Supporting women becoming mothers
Lesley Dixon
Chapter 30 Supporting the newborn infant
Jackie Gunn
Chapter 31 Supporting the breastfeeding mother
Ann Henderson
Chapter 32 Pharmacology and prescribing
Marion Hunter and Jackie Gunn
Chapter 33 Completing the midwife–woman partnership
Rhondda Davies
Chapter 34 Contraception
Helen Calabretto
Section Three: Collaborative practice
Chapter 35 Screening and assessment
Sally K Tracy
Chapter 36 Challenges in pregnancy
Carol Thorogood and Catherine Donaldson
Chapter 37 Disturbances in the rhythm of labour
Carol Thorogood and Catherine Donaldson
Chapter 38 Interventions in pregnancy, labour and birth
Sally K Tracy
Chapter 39 Life-threatening emergencies
Carol Thorogood
Chapter 40 Complications in the postnatal period
Jenny Gamble and Debra Creedy
Chapter 41 Complications of the newborn
Monnia Volpi-Wise and Namisha Waller
Chapter 42 Grief and loss during childbearing—the death of a baby
Alison Stewart and Rhondda Davies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 30th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579285
About the Editor
Sally Pairman
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive, International Confederation of Midwives, The Hague, The Netherlands
About the Author
Jan Pincombe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Midwifery, Program Director, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of South Australia, Adelaide
Carol Thorogood
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Nursing and Midwifery Charles Darwin University
