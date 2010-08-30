Midwifery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729539289, 9780729579285

Midwifery

2nd Edition

Preparation for Practice

Editors: Sally Pairman
Authors: Sally Pairman Sally Pairman Jan Pincombe Sally Tracy Carol Thorogood Sally Tracy Carol Thorogood Jan Pincombe
eBook ISBN: 9780729579285
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th August 2010
Page Count: 976
Description

Midwifery Preparation for Practice 2e is the only text which reflects the historical and socio – political environment in which midwives in Australia and New Zealand practice. In addition, it is the only text which incorporates the philosophy and standards endorsed by New Zealand and Australian Colleges of Midwives while also focusing on the partnership between midwives with women and the woman- centred model of midwifery care.

The second edition has built on the existing philosophy and structure of Midwifery: Preparation for Practice, though with a greater emphasis on the development of critical thinking and researching skills. Key chapters have been re-written to reflect recent changes in government legislation while current research and pertinent examples are included throughout the text.

This new edition is supported by a comprehensive suite of resources for both Instructors and Students using the Evolve website as a platform. These ancillaries will re-enforce the critical thinking elements for students with interactive case studies and scenario based learning exercises as well as the multiple choice questions.

Key Features

  • Presents unique philosophy and woman-centered approach in line with the standards set by the ACNM and NZCM
  • Key contributors from Australia and New Zealand
  • Key terms, Chapter Overview, Learning Outcomes and Review Questions included in every chapter.
  • Reflective exercises, Critical thinking exercises and Clinical Scenarios to encourage active student learning

Table of Contents

Part A: Partners

Section One: Context

Chapter 1 Australian and New Zealand health and maternity services

Karen Guilliland, Sally Tracy and Carol Thorogood

Chapter 2 The Australian and New Zealand context

Jill White

Chapter 3 Understanding world views of midwifery

Karen Lane

Chapter 4 Risk and safety

Joan Skinner

Chapter 5 Ways of looking at evidence and measurement

Sally Tracy

Chapter 6 Place of birth

Maralyn Foureur and Marion Hunter

Section Two: The woman

Chapter 7 Challenges to women’s health

Carol Thorogood

Chapter 8  Working with Māori women: challenges for midwives

Hope Tupara

Chapter 9  Midwives working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women

Sue Kildea, Sue Kruske and Juanita Sherwood

Chapter 10 Options for women around fertility and reproduction

Sally K Tracy

Chapter 11 Transitions

Jan Pincombe, Trudy Hart and Tracy Reibel

Section Three: The midwife

Chapter 12 Professional frameworks for practice in Australia and New Zealand

Sally Pairman and Roslyn Donnellan-Fernandez

Chapter 13 Legal frameworks for practice in Australia and New Zealand

Helen Newnham and Carla Humphrey

Chapter 14 Ethical frameworks for practice

Lynley Anderson and Bronwen Pelvin

Chapter 15 Life skills for midwifery practice

Bronwen Pelvin

 

Part B: Practice

Section One: Partnership

Chapter 16 Theoretical frameworks for midwifery practice

Sally Pairman and Judith McAra-Couper

Chapter 17 Working in partnership

Nicky Leap and Sally Pairman

Chapter 18 Working in collaboration

Suzanne Miller and Sally K Tracy

Chapter 19 Promoting physiological birth

Nicky Leap

Section Two: Autonomous practice

Chapter 20 The physiology of conception and pregnancy

Sally Baddock

Chapter 21 Nutritional foundation for pregnancy, childbirth and lactation

Sandra L Elias and Megan Gibbons

Chapter 22 Working with women in pregnancy

Celia Grigg

Chapter 23 Physiological changes during labour

Sally Baddock

Chapter 24 Supporting women in labour and birth

Juliet Thorpe and Jacqui Anderson

Chapter 25 Working with pain in labour

Nicky Leap and Stephanie Vague

Chapter 26 Using water for labour and birth

Robyn Maude and Shea Caplice

Chapter 27 Perineal care and repair

Hannah Dahlen

Chapter 28 Physiological changes during the postnatal period

Sally Baddock

Chapter 29 Supporting women becoming mothers

Lesley Dixon

Chapter 30 Supporting the newborn infant

Jackie Gunn

Chapter 31 Supporting the breastfeeding mother

Ann Henderson

Chapter 32 Pharmacology and prescribing

Marion Hunter and Jackie Gunn

Chapter 33 Completing the midwife–woman partnership

Rhondda Davies

Chapter 34 Contraception

Helen Calabretto

Section Three: Collaborative practice

Chapter 35 Screening and assessment

Sally K Tracy

Chapter 36 Challenges in pregnancy

Carol Thorogood and Catherine Donaldson

Chapter 37 Disturbances in the rhythm of labour

Carol Thorogood and Catherine Donaldson

Chapter 38 Interventions in pregnancy, labour and birth

Sally K Tracy

Chapter 39 Life-threatening emergencies

Carol Thorogood

Chapter 40 Complications in the postnatal period

Jenny Gamble and Debra Creedy

Chapter 41 Complications of the newborn

Monnia Volpi-Wise and Namisha Waller

Chapter 42 Grief and loss during childbearing—the death of a baby

Alison Stewart and Rhondda Davies

