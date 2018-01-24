Midwifery Essentials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542760, 9780729586740

Midwifery Essentials

2nd Edition

Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780729586740
eBook ISBN: 9780729586733
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542760
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th January 2018
Page Count: 95
Description

Midwifery Essentials 2e is an indispensable everyday resource for midwifery students and registered midwives for use in study or practice. Written with a woman-centred approach by leading midwifery academics, Joanne Gray and Rachel Smith, this pocket-sized guide provides quick access to facts, formulas and checklists for ready reference and highlights strategies that midwives can employ to support women throughout the pregnancy, labour and postnatal periods.

This second edition aligns with Australian and New Zealand midwifery standards, guidelines and policies and provides plenty of space to personalise with user notes, making it the ideal midwifery reference tool.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • General principles
  • Antenatal period
  • During labour and birth
  • Postnatal period
  • Newborn baby
  • General information
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
95
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729586740
eBook ISBN:
9780729586733
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542760

About the Author

Joanne Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Rachel Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

