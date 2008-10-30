Midwifery Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538640, 9780729578646

Midwifery Essentials

1st Edition

Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780729578646
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2008
Description

Midwifery Essentials is a portable pocket reference for all midwifery students and practitioners. It has a women centred approach and focuses on facts, formulas and numeric values. Lists of strategies that the midwife can use to support a women during preganancy, labour and the postnatal period will be included. There will also be a section where the midwife can record details such as emergency numbers, pager numbers, details for using computer systems, etc.

Details

About the Author

Joanne Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Rachel Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

