Midwifery Essentials
1st Edition
Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780729578646
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2008
Description
Midwifery Essentials is a portable pocket reference for all midwifery students and practitioners. It has a women centred approach and focuses on facts, formulas and numeric values. Lists of strategies that the midwife can use to support a women during preganancy, labour and the postnatal period will be included. There will also be a section where the midwife can record details such as emergency numbers, pager numbers, details for using computer systems, etc.
About the Author
Joanne Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Rachel Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
