Midwifery Essentials: Public Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071034, 9780702071577

Midwifery Essentials: Public Health, Volume 7

1st Edition

Volume 7

Authors: Joyce Marshall Helen Baston Jennifer Hall
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071034
eBook ISBN: 9780702071577
eBook ISBN: 9780702071584
eBook ISBN: 9780702071591
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st August 2019
Page Count: 228
Table of Contents

1 - Introduction

2 - Public health: principles and midwifery practice

3 - Becoming a mother and support for parenting

4 - Birth and health

5 - Childbearing women who are seeking asylum or homeless

6 - Substance misuse in pregnancy

7 - Age and maternity

8 - Infant feeding: a public health perspective

9 - Smoking in pregnancy

10 - Weight matters in pregnancy

11 - Emotional wellbeing and public health

Description

New title in the popular Midwifery Essentials series originally published in conjunction with The Practising Midwife journal. The series covers core topics in midwifery education in an engaging and friendly format using a helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach which encourages readers to explore topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. effective communication, team working and health promotion. Helpful ‘scenarios’ throughout each volume encourage debate and reflection, core elements of midwifery education.

Key Features

  • Provides a useful, friendly source of information

  • Strong focus on contemporary women-centred care

  • Designed to stimulate debate and reflection upon current practice, local policies and procedures

  • Scenarios enable practitioners to understand the context of maternity care and explore their role in safe and effective service provision

  • Helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach enables readers to explore specific topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. consent, safety and health promotion

  • Explains the professional and legal issues surrounding clinical procedures

  • Chapters designed to be read as a ‘standalone’ or in succession

  • Emphasises the crucial role of effective communication

About the Authors

Joyce Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, UK

Helen Baston

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / Lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Jennifer Hall

EdD RM ADM MSc (Reproduction & Health) PGDip(HE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Midwifery Educator and Researcher, Bristol, UK

