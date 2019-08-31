Midwifery Essentials: Medical Conditions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071041, 9780702071621

Midwifery Essentials: Medical Conditions, Volume 8

1st Edition

Volume 8

Authors: Helen Baston Jennifer Hall Jayne Samples
eBook ISBN: 9780702071621
eBook ISBN: 9780702071607
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071041
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st August 2019
Page Count: 230
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

01 - Introduction

02 - Cancer in pregnancy

03 - Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy

04 - Respiratory disorders in childbearing

05 - Disorders of the blood

06 - Digestive conditions

07 - Cardiac conditions

08 - Infections in pregnancy and childbearing

09 - Neurological conditions

10 - Endocrine disorders and pregnancy

Description

New title in the popular Midwifery Essentials series originally published in conjunction with The Practising Midwife journal. The series covers core topics in midwifery education in an engaging and friendly format using a helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach which encourages readers to explore topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. effective communication, team working and health promotion. Helpful ‘scenarios’ throughout each volume encourage debate and reflection, core elements of midwifery education.

Key Features

  • Provides a useful, friendly source of information

  • Strong focus on contemporary women-centred care

  • Designed to stimulate debate and reflection upon current practice, local policies and procedures

  • Scenarios enable practitioners to understand the context of maternity care and explore their role in safe and effective service provision

  • Helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach enables readers to explore specific topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. consent, safety and health promotion

  • Explains the professional and legal issues surrounding clinical procedures

  • Chapters designed to be read as a ‘standalone’ or in succession

  • Emphasises the crucial role of effective communication

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071621
eBook ISBN:
9780702071607
Paperback ISBN:
9780702071041

About the Authors

Helen Baston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Jennifer Hall Author

EdD RM ADM MSc (Reproduction & Health) PGDip(HE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Midwifery Lecturer, Bournemouth University, UK

Jayne Samples Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Huddersfield, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.