Midwifery Essentials: Labour - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702070990, 9780702071416

Midwifery Essentials: Labour, Volume 3

2nd Edition

Volume 3

Authors: Helen Baston Jennifer Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780702071416
eBook ISBN: 9780702071393
eBook ISBN: 9780702071409
Paperback ISBN: 9780702070990
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2017
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Early assessment and admission in labour

Chapter 3 The first stage of labour

Chapter 4 Non-pharmacological methods of coping with labour

Chapter 5 Labour and birth in a pool

Chapter 6 Pharmacological methods of pain relief

Chapter 7 Induced or accelerated labour

Chapter 8 The second stage of labour

Chapter 9 The third stage of labour

Chapter 10 Caesarean birth

Chapter 11 Perineal repair

Description

New edition of a title in the popular Midwifery Essentials series originally published in conjunction with The Practising Midwife journal. The series covers core topics in midwifery education in an engaging and friendly format using a helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach which encourages readers to explore topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. effective communication, team working and health promotion. Helpful ‘scenarios’ throughout each volume encourage debate and reflection, core elements of midwifery education.

Key Features

  • Fully updated to provide a useful, friendly source of information

  • Strong focus on contemporary women-centred care

  • Designed to stimulate debate and reflection upon current practice, local policies and procedures

  • Scenarios enable practitioners to understand the context of maternity care and explore their role in safe and effective service provision

  • Helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach enables readers to explore specific topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. consent, safety and health promotion

  • Explains the professional and legal issues surrounding clinical procedures

  • Chapters designed to be read as a ‘standalone’ or in succession

  • Emphasises the crucial role of effective communication

About the Authors

Helen Baston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / Lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Jennifer Hall Author

EdD RM ADM MSc (Reproduction & Health) PGDip(HE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Midwifery Educator and Researcher, Bristol, UK

