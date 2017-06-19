Midwifery Essentials: Infant feeding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071010, 9780702071508

Midwifery Essentials: Infant feeding, Volume 5

1st Edition

Volume 5

Authors: Joyce Marshall Helen Baston Jennifer Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780702071508
eBook ISBN: 9780702071492
eBook ISBN: 9780702071461
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071010
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2017
Page Count: 182
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Relationship building between mother and baby

Chapter 3 Anatomy and physiology

Chapter 4 Skin to skin contact after birth

Chapter 5 Skills to support infant feeding

Chapter 6 The social context of infant feeding

Chapter 7 Birthing practices and breastfeeding

Chapter 8 Managing baby related feeding challenges

Chapter 9 Formula feeding

Chapter 10 Managing common maternal related breastfeeding challenges

Chapter 11 Breastfeeding premature babies

Chapter 12 Breastfeeding mothers their family, community and the wider societal context

Description

New title in the popular Midwifery Essentials series originally published in conjunction with The Practising Midwife journal. The series covers core topics in midwifery education in an engaging and friendly format using a helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach which encourages readers to explore topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. effective communication, team working and health promotion. Helpful ‘scenarios’ throughout each volume encourage debate and reflection, core elements of midwifery education.

Key Features

  • Provides a useful, friendly source of information

  • Strong focus on contemporary women-centred care

  • Designed to stimulate debate and reflection upon current practice, local policies and procedures

  • Scenarios enable practitioners to understand the context of maternity care and explore their role in safe and effective service provision

  • Helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach enables readers to explore specific topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. consent, safety and health promotion

  • Explains the professional and legal issues surrounding clinical procedures

  • Chapters designed to be read as a ‘standalone’ or in succession

  • Emphasises the crucial role of effective communication

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071508
eBook ISBN:
9780702071492
eBook ISBN:
9780702071461
Paperback ISBN:
9780702071010

About the Authors

Joyce Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of health Sciences, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, UK

Helen Baston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Jennifer Hall Author

EdD RM ADM MSc (Reproduction & Health) PGDip(HE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Midwifery Lecturer, Bournemouth University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.