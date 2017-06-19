Midwifery Essentials: Infant feeding, Volume 5
1st Edition
Volume 5
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Relationship building between mother and baby
Chapter 3 Anatomy and physiology
Chapter 4 Skin to skin contact after birth
Chapter 5 Skills to support infant feeding
Chapter 6 The social context of infant feeding
Chapter 7 Birthing practices and breastfeeding
Chapter 8 Managing baby related feeding challenges
Chapter 9 Formula feeding
Chapter 10 Managing common maternal related breastfeeding challenges
Chapter 11 Breastfeeding premature babies
Chapter 12 Breastfeeding mothers their family, community and the wider societal context
Description
New title in the popular Midwifery Essentials series originally published in conjunction with The Practising Midwife journal. The series covers core topics in midwifery education in an engaging and friendly format using a helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach which encourages readers to explore topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. effective communication, team working and health promotion. Helpful ‘scenarios’ throughout each volume encourage debate and reflection, core elements of midwifery education.
Key Features
- Provides a useful, friendly source of information
- Strong focus on contemporary women-centred care
- Designed to stimulate debate and reflection upon current practice, local policies and procedures
- Scenarios enable practitioners to understand the context of maternity care and explore their role in safe and effective service provision
- Helpful ‘jigsaw’ approach enables readers to explore specific topics from a variety of perspectives e.g. consent, safety and health promotion
- Explains the professional and legal issues surrounding clinical procedures
- Chapters designed to be read as a ‘standalone’ or in succession
- Emphasises the crucial role of effective communication
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071508
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071492
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071461
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071010
About the Authors
Joyce Marshall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of health Sciences, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, UK
Helen Baston Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.
Jennifer Hall Author
EdD RM ADM MSc (Reproduction & Health) PGDip(HE)
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Midwifery Lecturer, Bournemouth University, UK