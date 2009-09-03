Midwifery Essentials: Antenatal, Volume 2

Antenatal is the second title in the Midwifery Essentials series and looks at the provision of safe and effective antenatal care, exploring the role of the midwife in the context of professional and national guidance. This book prepares the reader to provide safe, evidence-based, woman-centred maternity care.

Models of care and the range of professionals involved

The booking history and involving the woman in decisions

Optimising and monitoring maternal health throughout pregnancy

Blood tests and antenatal screening for fetal abnormality

Monitoring the growing fetus

Facilitating women to prepare for birth.