Midwifery Essentials: Antenatal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103544, 9780702042539

Midwifery Essentials: Antenatal, Volume 2

1st Edition

Volume 2

Authors: Helen Baston Helen Baston Jennifer Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780702042539
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd September 2009
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Antenatal Volume:

1. Introduction

2. Models of antenatal care: the options available

3. The booking history

4. Health in pregnancy

5. Monitoring maternal physical well being

6. Monitoring women’s emotional wellbeing in the antenatal period

7. Blood tests in pregnancy

8. Antenatal screening for fetal abnormality

9. Monitoring fetal wellbeing during routine antenatal care

10. Antenatal care – preparing for the birth

Description

Antenatal is the second title in the Midwifery Essentials  series and looks at the provision of safe and effective antenatal care, exploring the role of the midwife in the context of professional and national guidance. This book prepares the reader to provide safe, evidence-based, woman-centred maternity care.

  • Models of care and the range of professionals involved

  • The booking history and involving the woman in decisions

  • Optimising and monitoring maternal health throughout pregnancy

  • Blood tests and antenatal screening for fetal abnormality

  • Monitoring the growing fetus

  • Facilitating women to prepare for birth.

Key Features

    • Models of care and the range of professionals involved

    • The booking history and involving the woman in decisions

    • Optimising and monitoring maternal health throughout pregnancy

    • Blood tests and antenatal screening for fetal abnormality

    • Monitoring the growing fetus

    • Facilitating women to prepare for birth.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702042539

About the Authors

Helen Baston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Helen Baston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife Public Health, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Researcher / lecturer, University of Sheffield; Honorary Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Jennifer Hall Author

EdD RM ADM MSc (Reproduction & Health) PGDip(HE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Midwifery Lecturer, Bournemouth University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.