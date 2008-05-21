Midwifery Continuity of Care
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
The many pressures on maternity services such as escalating intervention rates, rising costs, and midwife and doctor shortages has resulted in a growing interest in how midwifery continuity of care can be provided. Midwifery Continuity of Care provides a robust and well structured ‘how to’ guide to this topic by discussing the development, implementation and evaluation of differing ways of providing continuity. This new book includes practical advice on engagement with stakeholder as well as outlining ways of receiving and acting on feedback in relation to development, implementation and ongoing evaluation.
Midwifery Continuity of Care includes summaries and vignettes which bring midwifery continuity of care to life and make them relevant to practising midwives, managers and others working within maternity services. Written by an international team of contributors, this book highlights the lessons learned by others to help develop new ways of thinking and practising. It will be an invaluable practical guide to all midwives, midwifery managers, student midwives and educators, and will also be of interest to policy makers and health service executives.
Key Features
- Introduces the subject of midwifery models of care
- Includes the different types of models of care, such as: team midwifery, caseload midwifery, one to one midwifery, and lead maternity caregiver
- Includes international contributions and examples from Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada and the US
- Discusses care within different settings: city; rural; and remote; as well as the different organisational and industrial challenges
- Provides information in the form of evidence, stories and experiences to facilitate and support the establishment of models of midwifery care.
- Written by a team who have direct experience rather than only in an academic sense
- Brings shared knowledge together from different contexts will be valuable in a range of settings
- Includes photographs, tables and figures
Table of Contents
Introduction: Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap
Chapter 1: Getting started: What is midwifery continuity of care? Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap
Chapter 2 – Midwifery continuity of care? What is the evidence? Professors Jane Sandall, Lesley Page, Caroline Homer and Nicky Leap
Chapter 3 – Understanding your context: Preparing for change. Dr Chris Hendry
Chapter 4 – Introducing continuity of care in mainstream maternity services: Building blocks for success: Professors Nicky Leap, Caroline Homer and Pat Brodie
Chapter 5 – Effective collaboration with medical colleagues: Making it happen: Professor Pat Brodie, Dr Greg Davis, Professor Caroline Homer
Chapter 6 – Planning and implementing mainstream midwifery group practices in a tertiary setting: Chris Cornwell, Roz Donnellan Fernandez and Anne Nixon
Chapter 7 – Ensuring safety and quality: Jane Raymond, Donna Hartz and Dr Michael Nicol
Chapter 8 –Sustaining midwifery continuity of care: Perspectives for managersProfessor Pat Brodie, Professor Cathy Warwick Carolyn Hastie, Liz Smythe and Carolyn Young
Chapter 9 – The challenges of evaluating midwifery continuity of care Professors Maralyn Foureur and Jane Sandall
Chapter 10 – Midwifery continuity of care for specific communities: Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap
Chapter 11: Politics, policy and the press: Crucial pieces in the maternity reform jigsaw. Dr Barbara Vernon
Chapter 12: Midwifery continuity of care: The future: Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
- Published:
- 21st May 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578448
About the Author
Caroline Homer
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Pat Brodie
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Maternity Practice, Development and Research, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Nicky Leap
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Midwifery Practice and Associate Professor of Midwifery, Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, Australia