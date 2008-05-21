Midwifery Continuity of Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538442, 9780729578448

Midwifery Continuity of Care

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Caroline Homer Pat Brodie Nicky Leap
eBook ISBN: 9780729578448
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 21st May 2008
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The many pressures on maternity services such as escalating intervention rates, rising costs, and midwife and doctor shortages has resulted in a growing interest in how midwifery continuity of care can be provided. Midwifery Continuity of Care provides a robust and well structured ‘how to’ guide to this topic by discussing the development, implementation and evaluation of differing ways of providing continuity. This new book includes practical advice on engagement with stakeholder as well as outlining ways of receiving and acting on feedback in relation to development, implementation and ongoing evaluation.

Midwifery Continuity of Care includes summaries and vignettes which bring midwifery continuity of care to life and make them relevant to practising midwives, managers and others working within maternity services. Written by an international team of contributors, this book highlights the lessons learned by others to help develop new ways of thinking and practising. It will be an invaluable practical guide to all midwives, midwifery managers, student midwives and educators, and will also be of interest to policy makers and health service executives.

Key Features

  • Introduces the subject of midwifery models of care
  • Includes the different types of models of care, such as: team midwifery, caseload midwifery, one to one midwifery, and lead maternity caregiver
  • Includes international contributions and examples from Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada and the US
  • Discusses care within different settings: city; rural; and remote; as well as the different organisational and industrial challenges
  • Provides information in the form of evidence, stories and experiences to facilitate and support the establishment of models of midwifery care.
  • Written by a team who have direct experience rather than only in an academic sense
  • Brings shared knowledge together from different contexts will be valuable in a range of settings
  • Includes photographs, tables and figures

Table of Contents

Introduction: Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap

Chapter 1: Getting started: What is midwifery continuity of care? Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap

Chapter 2 – Midwifery continuity of care? What is the evidence? Professors Jane Sandall, Lesley Page, Caroline Homer and Nicky Leap

Chapter 3 – Understanding your context: Preparing for change. Dr Chris Hendry

Chapter 4 – Introducing continuity of care in mainstream maternity services: Building blocks for success: Professors Nicky Leap, Caroline Homer and Pat Brodie

Chapter 5 – Effective collaboration with medical colleagues: Making it happen: Professor Pat Brodie, Dr Greg Davis, Professor Caroline Homer

Chapter 6 – Planning and implementing mainstream midwifery group practices in a tertiary setting: Chris Cornwell, Roz Donnellan Fernandez and Anne Nixon

Chapter 7 – Ensuring safety and quality: Jane Raymond, Donna Hartz and Dr Michael Nicol

Chapter 8 –Sustaining midwifery continuity of care: Perspectives for managersProfessor Pat Brodie, Professor Cathy Warwick Carolyn Hastie, Liz Smythe and Carolyn Young

Chapter 9 – The challenges of evaluating midwifery continuity of care Professors Maralyn Foureur and Jane Sandall

Chapter 10 – Midwifery continuity of care for specific communities: Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap

Chapter 11: Politics, policy and the press: Crucial pieces in the maternity reform jigsaw. Dr Barbara Vernon

Chapter 12: Midwifery continuity of care: The future: Professors Caroline Homer, Pat Brodie & Nicky Leap

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578448

About the Author

Caroline Homer

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Pat Brodie

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Maternity Practice, Development and Research, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Nicky Leap

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Midwifery Practice and Associate Professor of Midwifery, Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.