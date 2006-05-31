Midwifery: Best Practice, Volume 4, Volume 4
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is Volume 4 in the Midwifery: best practice series. Each of the volumes in this Series is built around the familiar core of four main topic areas relevant to midwifery (pregnancy, labour/birth, postnatal and stories/reflection) but also includes a number of "focus on..." sections. These are different in each volume and reflect a wide range of key and topical issues within midwifery. Each volume builds upon the others to provide a comprehensive library of articles that shows the development of thought in key midwifery areas. Volume 4 offers a range of wholly new topic areas within the "focus on..." sections, including "communities of women", "birth centres" and "exploring diversity".
Key Features
- A practical reference source containing a wide range of articles, research and original material in an easily accessible format
- Volume 4 offers a more interactive learning experience by inviting midwives to create their own questions before reading the articles, and then returning to these afterwards for reflective thought
- Diverse opinions on selected topics provide a comprehensive resource for debate and discussion
- Unique approach includes ideas on how to turn reading into professional development activities
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgements
SECTION 1 Women and Midwives
1.1 The impact of the establishment of a midwife managed unit on women in a rural setting in England
Kim Watts, Diane M Fraser and Fehmidah Munir
1.2 Culture, Control and the Birth Environment
Mary Newburn
1.3 Drawing the Line: caesarean sections on demand
Natasha Carr
1.4 Searching for autonomy
Katherine Pollard
1.5 The risky business of normal birth
Jenny Fraser
SECTION 2 Focus on … Diversity (1)
2.1 Building bridges: involving Pakistani women
Yana Richens
2.2 What's it like to work in Siberia?
Rachel Simpkins
2.3 What's it like to work in Ontario?
Elizabeth Fulton-Breathat
2.4 Excerpts from a CNM's journal: Kosovo, winter 2000
Barbara Hammes
2.5 Midwifery in Northern Belize
Diane B Boyer, Carrie Klima, Judith Jennrich and Jeanne E. Raisler
SECTION 3 Pregnancy. Exploring Pregnancy …
3.1 Risk and risk assessment in pregnancy - do we scare because we care?
Katja Stahl and Vanora Hundley
3.2 Reduced frequency prenatal visits in midwifery practice: attitudes and use
Deborah S Walker, Stephanie Day, Corinne Diroff, Heather Lirette, Laura McCully, Candace Mooney-Hescott and Victoria Vest
3.3 Australian women's stories of their baby-feeding decisions in pregnancy
Athena Sheehan, Virginia Schmied and Margaret Cooke
3.4 The Big Pregnancy Brain Mush Myth
Sara Wickham
3.5 Body image and pregnancy
Lorna Davies
SECTION 4 Focus On … Building Communities of Women
4.1 Being used? Motive for user involvement
Beverley A. Lawrence Beech
4.2 Powerful Sharing? Creating Effective User Groups
Julie Wray
4.3 An evaluation of a support group for breast-feeding women in Salisbury, UK
Jo Alexander, Tricia Anderson, Mandy grant, Jill Sanghera and Dawn Jackson
4.4 The Birth Resource Centre: A Community of Women
Jane Crewe, Andrea St. Clair, Lyssa Clayton, Fiona Armstrong, Lee Seekings-Norman, Nadine Edwards and Sara Wickham
SECTION 5 Labour and Birth
5.1 Current best evidence: A review of the literature on umbilical cord clamping
Judith S. Mercer
5.2 Perineal trauma: prevention and treatment
Rona McCandlish
5.3 A disappearing art: vaginal breech birth
Becky Reed
5.4 Home Breech Birth
Esther Culpin (Commentary by Michel Odent)
5.5 To drip or not to drip? A literature review
Myra Parsons
5.6 Fetal blood sampling
Penny Champion
5.7 Don't take it lying down!
Gillian Fletcher
5.8 Going Backwards: the concept of 'pasmo'
Ina May Gaskin
SECTION 6 Focus On … Birth Centres
6.1 A 'cycle of empowerment': the enabling culture of birth centres
Mavis Kirkham
6.2 'Home from home': the key to success
Morwenna Davies, Shirley McDonald and Denise Austin
6.3 A compromise for change?
Sara Wickham
6.4 Birth Centres in Wiltshire (1)
Vicky Tinsley
6.5 Birth Centres in Wiltshire (2)
Vicky Tinsley
SECTION 7 Life After Birth
7.1 Postnatal Care: is it an afterthought?
Julie Wray
7.2 A light in the fog: Caring for women with postpartum depression
Holly Powell Kennedy, Cheryl Tatano Beck and Jeanne Watson Driscoll
7.3 Hands Off! The Breastfeeding Best Start Project (1)
Sally Inch, Susan Law and Louise Wallace
7.4 Hands Off! The Breastfeeding Best Start Project (2)
Sally Inch, Susan Law and Louise Wallace
7.5 'White blood': dose benefits of human milk
Suzanne Colson
7.6 Mother and Baby – a Good Start
Sarah J. Buckley
SECTION 8 Focus on … Diversity (2)
8.1 Adolescent motherhood in an inner city who are in the UK: Experiences and needs of a group of adolescent mothers
Maria Barrell
8.2 Why choose motherhood? The older teenage client's perspective
Claire Beckinsale
8.3 Beating disability, embracing motherhood
Simone Baker
Pregnancy, labour and mothering among women who have suffered trauma
Mindy Levy
SECTION 9 Stories and Reflection
9.1 Creating a scene: the work of Progress Theatre
Kirsten Baker
9.2 The Numbers Game
Nicki Pusey
9.3 Kicking out the oboes
Suzanne Colson
9.4 You can take a horse to water…
Anon
9.5 Pushing the boundaries: independence in the NHS
Lynn Walcott
9.6 Pushed to the limit
Rosie Kacary
9.7 My birth story
Andrea Wolahan with Virginia Howes
9.8 A wise birth revisited
Penny Armstrong
9.9 Compare and contrast… three births in one day
Anne Adamson
9.10 The Un-Peel Report
Gill Walton
9.11 Goodbye, and thanks
Jane Bowler
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2006
- Published:
- 31st May 2006
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037603
About the Author
Sara Wickham
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Midwifery Lecturer and Consultant