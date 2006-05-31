Midwifery: Best Practice, Volume 4, Volume 4

Introduction



Acknowledgements



SECTION 1 Women and Midwives

1.1 The impact of the establishment of a midwife managed unit on women in a rural setting in England

Kim Watts, Diane M Fraser and Fehmidah Munir

1.2 Culture, Control and the Birth Environment

Mary Newburn

1.3 Drawing the Line: caesarean sections on demand

Natasha Carr

1.4 Searching for autonomy

Katherine Pollard

1.5 The risky business of normal birth

Jenny Fraser

SECTION 2 Focus on … Diversity (1)

2.1 Building bridges: involving Pakistani women

Yana Richens

2.2 What's it like to work in Siberia?

Rachel Simpkins

2.3 What's it like to work in Ontario?

Elizabeth Fulton-Breathat

2.4 Excerpts from a CNM's journal: Kosovo, winter 2000

Barbara Hammes

2.5 Midwifery in Northern Belize

Diane B Boyer, Carrie Klima, Judith Jennrich and Jeanne E. Raisler

SECTION 3 Pregnancy. Exploring Pregnancy …

3.1 Risk and risk assessment in pregnancy - do we scare because we care?

Katja Stahl and Vanora Hundley

3.2 Reduced frequency prenatal visits in midwifery practice: attitudes and use

Deborah S Walker, Stephanie Day, Corinne Diroff, Heather Lirette, Laura McCully, Candace Mooney-Hescott and Victoria Vest

3.3 Australian women's stories of their baby-feeding decisions in pregnancy

Athena Sheehan, Virginia Schmied and Margaret Cooke

3.4 The Big Pregnancy Brain Mush Myth

Sara Wickham

3.5 Body image and pregnancy

Lorna Davies

SECTION 4 Focus On … Building Communities of Women

4.1 Being used? Motive for user involvement

Beverley A. Lawrence Beech

4.2 Powerful Sharing? Creating Effective User Groups

Julie Wray

4.3 An evaluation of a support group for breast-feeding women in Salisbury, UK

Jo Alexander, Tricia Anderson, Mandy grant, Jill Sanghera and Dawn Jackson

4.4 The Birth Resource Centre: A Community of Women

Jane Crewe, Andrea St. Clair, Lyssa Clayton, Fiona Armstrong, Lee Seekings-Norman, Nadine Edwards and Sara Wickham

SECTION 5 Labour and Birth

5.1 Current best evidence: A review of the literature on umbilical cord clamping

Judith S. Mercer

5.2 Perineal trauma: prevention and treatment

Rona McCandlish

5.3 A disappearing art: vaginal breech birth

Becky Reed

5.4 Home Breech Birth

Esther Culpin (Commentary by Michel Odent)

5.5 To drip or not to drip? A literature review

Myra Parsons

5.6 Fetal blood sampling

Penny Champion

5.7 Don't take it lying down!

Gillian Fletcher

5.8 Going Backwards: the concept of 'pasmo'

Ina May Gaskin

SECTION 6 Focus On … Birth Centres

6.1 A 'cycle of empowerment': the enabling culture of birth centres

Mavis Kirkham

6.2 'Home from home': the key to success

Morwenna Davies, Shirley McDonald and Denise Austin

6.3 A compromise for change?

Sara Wickham

6.4 Birth Centres in Wiltshire (1)

Vicky Tinsley

6.5 Birth Centres in Wiltshire (2)

Vicky Tinsley

SECTION 7 Life After Birth

7.1 Postnatal Care: is it an afterthought?

Julie Wray

7.2 A light in the fog: Caring for women with postpartum depression

Holly Powell Kennedy, Cheryl Tatano Beck and Jeanne Watson Driscoll

7.3 Hands Off! The Breastfeeding Best Start Project (1)

Sally Inch, Susan Law and Louise Wallace

7.4 Hands Off! The Breastfeeding Best Start Project (2)

Sally Inch, Susan Law and Louise Wallace

7.5 'White blood': dose benefits of human milk

Suzanne Colson

7.6 Mother and Baby – a Good Start

Sarah J. Buckley

SECTION 8 Focus on … Diversity (2)

8.1 Adolescent motherhood in an inner city who are in the UK: Experiences and needs of a group of adolescent mothers

Maria Barrell

8.2 Why choose motherhood? The older teenage client's perspective

Claire Beckinsale

8.3 Beating disability, embracing motherhood

Simone Baker

Pregnancy, labour and mothering among women who have suffered trauma

Mindy Levy

SECTION 9 Stories and Reflection

9.1 Creating a scene: the work of Progress Theatre

Kirsten Baker

9.2 The Numbers Game

Nicki Pusey

9.3 Kicking out the oboes

Suzanne Colson

9.4 You can take a horse to water…

Anon

9.5 Pushing the boundaries: independence in the NHS

Lynn Walcott

9.6 Pushed to the limit

Rosie Kacary

9.7 My birth story

Andrea Wolahan with Virginia Howes

9.8 A wise birth revisited

Penny Armstrong

9.9 Compare and contrast… three births in one day

Anne Adamson

9.10 The Un-Peel Report

Gill Walton

9.11 Goodbye, and thanks

Jane Bowler



Index

