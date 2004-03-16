Midwifery: Best Practice, Volume 2, Volume 2
1st Edition
Description
In an age where information is increasingly abundant and sometimes overwhelming, it can be difficult to keep up-to-date with current thinking. This second volume of Midwifery: Best Practice provides a solution to this information overload by presenting essential discussions in an easy-to-read, accessible format. Edited by a well-known and respected lecturer in midwifery and published in association with The Practising Midwife and Midwifery — two leading midwifery journals — this unique compilation provides a wide range of articles, research, and stories covering topics from pregnancy to postnatal experiences. Presenting a succinct review of key issues within the profession, this user-friendly, practical, and convenient reference offers a broad selection of contributions that establish best practice and current thinking in midwifery.
Key Features
- Concentrates on issues surrounding pregnancy and birth, including domestic violence and risk — two topical and sensitive issues within the profession and of interest to every midwife.
- Provides easy-to-access information on the latest subjects relevant to midwifery.
- Challenges existing ways of thinking, raises totally new ideas for consideration, and stimulates learning, debate and reflection.
- Includes articles and papers that contain the best ideas, information, and evidence to inform midwifery practice.
- Presents a page of questions in each section that can be used for group discussions or personal reflection on the issues raised.
- Groups articles into nine sections that include an introduction and a summary with ideas for turning reading into professional development activities.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Focus On: Normal Birth
Normal birth.
Is there a future for normal birth?
What is normal childbirth?
Pregnancy
Introduction
Individualised Due Dates
Are we failing women?
Is folic acid the best thing…
Hyperemesis gravidarum
Obstetric cholestasis
Obstetric cholestasis
Pregnancy tests
Massage in Pregnancy
Questions for reflection
Focus On: Domestic Violence
Domestic violence in pregnancy
Identifying a cry for help
Addressing domestic violence…
Women's responses…
Being With Women
Introduction
Client centred midwifery
Ways and means of giving information
Midwifery in China
Giving midwifery care…
Muslim birth practices
Questions for reflection
Labour and Birth
Introduction
Maternal Mental Illness
Birth plans
The hormonal dance of labour
Electronic fetal monitoring
Eating and drinking in labour
Water labour and birth
The hour of birth
The third stage maze
Questions for reflection
Focus On: Elements of Risk
When birth goes wrong
Home birth – a paediatrician's story
Media representation of woman's health
Coccydynia: a woman's tail
The Postnatal Experience
Introduction
Postnatal nestling
Postnatal care … month after birth
Is breast always best?
Sock it to me
Skin to skin contact
Pelvic Floor Exercises…
Questions for reflection
Focus On: Parenting
Putting parents at the heart
Our children's safety
Motherhood…
Nine women, nine months, nine lives
Stories and Reflection
Introduction
Storytelling
For midwifery care
Transition.
Having a baby … marathon
Midwifery and research
Carly is sixteen
Hospital Infection
Grandma's Gynecology 1
Grandma's Gynecology 2
Grandma's Gynecology 3
Power to the woman
A word about language
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2004
- Published:
- 16th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037580
About the Author
Sara Wickham
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Midwifery Lecturer and Consultant