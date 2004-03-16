Midwifery: Best Practice, Volume 2, Volume 2

Introduction

Focus On: Normal Birth

Normal birth.

Is there a future for normal birth?

What is normal childbirth?

Pregnancy

Introduction

Individualised Due Dates

Are we failing women?

Is folic acid the best thing…

Hyperemesis gravidarum

Obstetric cholestasis

Pregnancy tests

Massage in Pregnancy

Questions for reflection

Focus On: Domestic Violence

Domestic violence in pregnancy

Identifying a cry for help

Addressing domestic violence…

Women's responses…

Being With Women

Introduction

Client centred midwifery

Ways and means of giving information

Midwifery in China

Giving midwifery care…

Muslim birth practices

Questions for reflection

Labour and Birth

Introduction

Maternal Mental Illness

Birth plans

The hormonal dance of labour

Electronic fetal monitoring

Eating and drinking in labour

Water labour and birth

The hour of birth

The third stage maze

Questions for reflection

Focus On: Elements of Risk

When birth goes wrong

Home birth – a paediatrician's story

Media representation of woman's health

Coccydynia: a woman's tail

The Postnatal Experience

Introduction

Postnatal nestling

Postnatal care … month after birth

Is breast always best?

Sock it to me

Skin to skin contact

Pelvic Floor Exercises…

Questions for reflection

Focus On: Parenting

Putting parents at the heart

Our children's safety

Motherhood…

Nine women, nine months, nine lives

Stories and Reflection

Introduction

Storytelling

For midwifery care

Transition.

Having a baby … marathon

Midwifery and research

Carly is sixteen

Hospital Infection

Grandma's Gynecology 1

Grandma's Gynecology 2

Grandma's Gynecology 3

Power to the woman

A word about language