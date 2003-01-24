Midwifery: Best Practice, Volume 1, Volume 1

CHOICE: The disempowering concept of risk; Young, pregnant and pleased; Into the breach; Painful choices; Difficult decisions; HIV screening choices; The midwife 2010; Reflection/debate; PREGNANCY: How to calculate an EDD; Calculating an EDD; Antenatal visits; Maternal stress or anxiety during pregnancy; Pre eclampsia; From a different planet; Now just pop up here, dear; Reflection/debate; FOCUS ON: ANTENATAL EDUCATION: Early pregnancy sessions; Antenatal education: past and future agendas; Serving up nutrition...; Watch your language!; Asian women's maternity language course; LABOUR AND BIRTH: Childbirth in bed; Why should I do vaginal examinations; Assessing cervical dilation without VEs; Invasive actions in labour; Midwives and women...; Helping women through crises in their labour; Caring for women during the latent phase of labour; Birth without active pushing; Women's position in second stage; Occipito-posterior positioning; Reflection/debate; FOCUS ON: THIRD STAGE: Active versus expectant management; The Hinchingbrooke third stage trial; Don't manage the third stage of labour!; Further thoughts on the third stage; POSTNATAL: After the birth is over; Pain in early puerperium; To stitch or not to stitch?; How does it feel to you; Reflection/debate; FOCUS ON: ABUSE: Childhood sexual abuse and pregnancy; Domestic violence; Childbirth in women with a history of sexual abuse; Sexual assault; BREASTFEEDING: The carrot; Breastfeeding and bullying; Artificial feeding and risk; Successful preterm breastfeeding; Intrauterine pollution and human milk pollution; Breastfeeding - early problems; Stop taking the baby!; Reflection/debate; ALTERNATIVE THERAPIES: Evidence-based practice - the new dogma?; Labour and the raspberry leaf herb; How did it feel? Piles; Complementing practice; Osteopathy; Baby massage classes; Reflection/debate; STORIES AND REFLECTION: Pictures at a birth; Caring for Ann; A mother's experience of Edgeware Birth Centre; Taken to the limit; The D word; I'm a midwife!; Multiple sclerosis; Born before arrival; The coffee break epidural; Waterbirth and song; In praise of an unusual midwife; Mrs Silver rides again; I have a dream