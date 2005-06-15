Midwifery and Public Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102356, 9780702060236

Midwifery and Public Health

1st Edition

Future Directions and New Opportunities

Authors: Padraig O'Luanaigh Cindy Carlson
eBook ISBN: 9780702060236
eBook ISBN: 9780702034619
eBook ISBN: 9780702060229
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th June 2005
Page Count: 288
Description

An up-to-date discussion of community and public health care in relation to midwifery practice, using real life scenarios in a range of hot topic areas.

Key Features

  • Explores the role the midwife can play in providing and improving public health
  • Reflects current policy on public health issues
  • Clear focus on practice and implementation of public health initiatives
  • The first book to integrate public health with midwifery

Table of Contents

Preface

Building Blocks for practice: understanding public health

1. The ‘New’ Public Health: political rhetoric or real opportunities?
2. Changing practice: developing a public health role for midwives
3. Expanding horizons: public health perspectives for practice

Developing ideas and opportunities: key themes and concepts

4. Tackling health inequalities: a midwifery challenge
5. Celebrating diversity: meeting needs
6. Community spirit: looking beyond the obvious
7. Being with women: public policy and private experience

The practice reality: public health midwifery

8. Laying the foundation: the STOMP study
9. Sex education and teenage pregnancy: missed opportunities?
10. Midwives playing their part: Sure Start
11. Postnatal care: meeting the public health challenge

Moving forward : future directions and developments

12. Next steps: public health in midwifery practice

On-line resources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702060236
eBook ISBN:
9780702034619
eBook ISBN:
9780702060229

About the Author

Padraig O'Luanaigh

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer - Programme Leader Pre-Registration Nursing, Staffordshire University, UK

Cindy Carlson

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Specialist, DFID Health Resource Centre, London, UK

