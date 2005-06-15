Midwifery and Public Health
1st Edition
Future Directions and New Opportunities
Description
An up-to-date discussion of community and public health care in relation to midwifery practice, using real life scenarios in a range of hot topic areas.
Key Features
- Explores the role the midwife can play in providing and improving public health
- Reflects current policy on public health issues
- Clear focus on practice and implementation of public health initiatives
- The first book to integrate public health with midwifery
Table of Contents
Preface
Building Blocks for practice: understanding public health
1. The ‘New’ Public Health: political rhetoric or real opportunities?
2. Changing practice: developing a public health role for midwives
3. Expanding horizons: public health perspectives for practice
Developing ideas and opportunities: key themes and concepts
4. Tackling health inequalities: a midwifery challenge
5. Celebrating diversity: meeting needs
6. Community spirit: looking beyond the obvious
7. Being with women: public policy and private experience
The practice reality: public health midwifery
8. Laying the foundation: the STOMP study
9. Sex education and teenage pregnancy: missed opportunities?
10. Midwives playing their part: Sure Start
11. Postnatal care: meeting the public health challenge
Moving forward : future directions and developments
12. Next steps: public health in midwifery practice
On-line resources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 15th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060236
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702034619
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060229
About the Author
Padraig O'Luanaigh
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer - Programme Leader Pre-Registration Nursing, Staffordshire University, UK
Cindy Carlson
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Specialist, DFID Health Resource Centre, London, UK