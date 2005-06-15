Midwifery and Public Health

Preface



Building Blocks for practice: understanding public health



1. The ‘New’ Public Health: political rhetoric or real opportunities?

2. Changing practice: developing a public health role for midwives

3. Expanding horizons: public health perspectives for practice



Developing ideas and opportunities: key themes and concepts



4. Tackling health inequalities: a midwifery challenge

5. Celebrating diversity: meeting needs

6. Community spirit: looking beyond the obvious

7. Being with women: public policy and private experience



The practice reality: public health midwifery



8. Laying the foundation: the STOMP study

9. Sex education and teenage pregnancy: missed opportunities?

10. Midwives playing their part: Sure Start

11. Postnatal care: meeting the public health challenge



Moving forward : future directions and developments



12. Next steps: public health in midwifery practice



On-line resources



Index