Middleton's Allergy: Principles and Practice - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323056595, 9780323076814

Middleton's Allergy: Principles and Practice

7th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print, 2-Volume Set

Authors: N. Adkinson Jr.
Editors: William Busse Bruce Bochner Stephen Holgate F. Estelle Simons Robert Lemanske
eBook ISBN: 9780323076814
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th November 2008
Page Count: 1924
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This best-selling resource has a worldwide reputation as the leader in its field. Focusing on human immunology and biology, while also reporting on scientific experimentation and advancement, it provides comprehensive coverage of state-of-the-art basic science as well as authoritative guidance on the practical aspects of day-to-day diagnosis and management. This new edition includes 700 full-color illustrations and a new, more accessible format to make finding information a snap for the busy practitioner. And this Expert Consult Edition offers online access to the complete contents of the 2-volume set, fully searchable, and much more.

Key Features

  • Includes a glossary of allergy and immunology for quick and easy reference.
  • Contains keypoints and clinical pearls highlighted to find important information quickly.
  • links to useful online resources both for you and for your patients.
  • Offers contributions from hundreds of international authorities for world-class expertise in overcoming any clinical challenge.

Details

No. of pages:
1924
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076814

About the Author

N. Adkinson Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

About the Editor

William Busse

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Bruce Bochner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Director, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, John Hopkins University of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Stephen Holgate

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology, Southampton General Hospital School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

F. Estelle Simons

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Robert Lemanske

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics & Medicine, Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin USA

Reviews

"This is an extremely well-written book...References are generally complete and up-to-date. The quality of the figures and diagrams is outstanding. The design leads to efficiency and ease of reading with colour coding of different sections and clear tables and flow diagrams."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.