Middleton's Allergy: Principles and Practice
7th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print, 2-Volume Set
Description
This best-selling resource has a worldwide reputation as the leader in its field. Focusing on human immunology and biology, while also reporting on scientific experimentation and advancement, it provides comprehensive coverage of state-of-the-art basic science as well as authoritative guidance on the practical aspects of day-to-day diagnosis and management. This new edition includes 700 full-color illustrations and a new, more accessible format to make finding information a snap for the busy practitioner. And this Expert Consult Edition offers online access to the complete contents of the 2-volume set, fully searchable, and much more.
Key Features
- Includes a glossary of allergy and immunology for quick and easy reference.
- Contains keypoints and clinical pearls highlighted to find important information quickly.
- links to useful online resources both for you and for your patients.
- Offers contributions from hundreds of international authorities for world-class expertise in overcoming any clinical challenge.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1924
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 19th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076814
About the Author
N. Adkinson Jr.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
About the Editor
William Busse
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Bruce Bochner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Director, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, John Hopkins University of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Stephen Holgate
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology, Southampton General Hospital School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
F. Estelle Simons
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Robert Lemanske
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics & Medicine, Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin USA
Reviews
"This is an extremely well-written book...References are generally complete and up-to-date. The quality of the figures and diagrams is outstanding. The design leads to efficiency and ease of reading with colour coding of different sections and clear tables and flow diagrams."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments