Middleton's Allergy Essentials
1st Edition
Description
For decades, health care practitioners have relied on Middleton’s Allergy as their go-to reference for comprehensive information on allergic disorders. Now Middleton’s Allergy Essentials, by Drs. Robyn E. O'Hehir, Stephen T. Holgate, and Aziz Sheikh, offers a concise resource that’s both easily accessible and highly authoritative. Perfect for clinicians in primary and secondary care settings, this practical volume covers what is most useful in your daily practice, with a strong emphasis on disease diagnosis and management.
Key Features
- A practical approach to evaluation, differential diagnosis, and treatment of allergic disorders, focused specifically on what the non-specialist needs to know for everyday practice.
- Each chapter begins with a handy summary of key concepts to help you quickly identify important information.
- Coverage of today’s hot topics includes asthma, drug allergies, food allergies and gastrointestinal disorders, anaphylaxis, atopic dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis.
- Concise sections on mechanisms are included where relevant, keeping you up to date with this rapidly evolving field.
- Authored by the same internationally recognized experts that produce Middleton’s Allergy, the definitive text in the field.
- Ideal for physicians, residents, general and family practitioners, nurse practitioners, primary care doctors, hospitalists, general internists – anyone who is called upon to make effective diagnostic and treatment decisions regarding allergic disorders.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Mechanisms of Allergic Diseases
Chapter 2: The Origins of Allergic Disease
Chapter 3: Epidemiology of Allergic Diseases
Chapter 4: Indoor and Outdoor Allergens and Pollutants
Chapter 5: Principles of Allergy Diagnosis
Chapter 6: Allergen-specific Immunotherapy
Chapter 7: Asthma
Chapter 8: Allergic Rhinitis and Conjunctivitis
Chapter 9: Drug Allergy
Chapter 10: Urticaria and Angioedema without Wheals
Chapter 11: Atopic Dermatitis and Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Chapter 12: Food Allergy and Gastrointestinal Syndromes
Chapter 13: Anaphylaxis
Chapter 14: Occupational Allergy
Chapter 15: Insect Allergy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392730
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392747
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323375795
About the Editor
Robyn O'Hehir
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Department of Allergy, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, Alfred Hospital and Monash University, Melbourne Victoria, Australia
Stephen Holgate
Affiliations and Expertise
MRC Professor of Immunopharmacology, Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Southampton University and General Hospital, Southampton, UK
Aziz Sheikh
Professor of Primary Care Research and Development and Co-Director, Centre of Medical Informatics, The University of Edinburgh, UK Areas of expertise: Allergy and Respiratory Medicine; eHealth; Patient Safety; and Ethnicity, Religion and Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Primary Care, Research and Development, University of Edinburgh, UK