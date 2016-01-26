Middleton's Allergy Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323375795, 9780323392730

Middleton's Allergy Essentials

1st Edition

Editors: Robyn O'Hehir Stephen Holgate Aziz Sheikh
eBook ISBN: 9780323392730
eBook ISBN: 9780323392747
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323375795
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th January 2016
Page Count: 424
Description

For decades, health care practitioners have relied on Middleton’s Allergy as their go-to reference for comprehensive information on allergic disorders. Now Middleton’s Allergy Essentials, by Drs. Robyn E. O'Hehir, Stephen T. Holgate, and Aziz Sheikh, offers a concise resource that’s both easily accessible and highly authoritative. Perfect for clinicians in primary and secondary care settings, this practical volume covers what is most useful in your daily practice, with a strong emphasis on disease diagnosis and management.

Key Features

  • A practical approach to evaluation, differential diagnosis, and treatment of allergic disorders, focused specifically on what the non-specialist needs to know for everyday practice.

  • Each chapter begins with a handy summary of key concepts to help you quickly identify important information.

  • Coverage of today’s hot topics includes asthma, drug allergies, food allergies and gastrointestinal disorders, anaphylaxis, atopic dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis.

  • Concise sections on mechanisms are included where relevant, keeping you up to date with this rapidly evolving field.

  • Authored by the same internationally recognized experts that produce Middleton’s Allergy, the definitive text in the field.

  • Ideal for physicians, residents, general and family practitioners, nurse practitioners, primary care doctors, hospitalists, general internists – anyone who is called upon to make effective diagnostic and treatment decisions regarding allergic disorders.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Mechanisms of Allergic Diseases　 　　　　　　　　

Chapter 2: The Origins of Allergic Disease　　　　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 3: Epidemiology of Allergic Diseases　　　　　　　

Chapter 4: Indoor and Outdoor Allergens and Pollutants　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 5: Principles of Allergy Diagnosis　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 6: Allergen-specific Immunotherapy　　　　　　

Chapter 7: Asthma　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 8: Allergic Rhinitis and Conjunctivitis　　　　　　

Chapter 9: Drug Allergy

Chapter 10: Urticaria and Angioedema without Wheals　　

Chapter 11: Atopic Dermatitis and Allergic Contact Dermatitis　　　　　

Chapter 12: Food Allergy and Gastrointestinal Syndromes　　　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 13: Anaphylaxis　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 14: Occupational Allergy　　　　　　　　　　　　　

Chapter 15: Insect Allergy　　　　　　　　　　　　

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323392730
eBook ISBN:
9780323392747
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323375795

About the Editor

Robyn O'Hehir

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Department of Allergy, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, Alfred Hospital and Monash University, Melbourne Victoria, Australia

Stephen Holgate

Affiliations and Expertise

MRC Professor of Immunopharmacology, Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Southampton University and General Hospital, Southampton, UK

Aziz Sheikh

Professor of Primary Care Research and Development and Co-Director, Centre of Medical Informatics, The University of Edinburgh, UK Areas of expertise: Allergy and Respiratory Medicine; eHealth; Patient Safety; and Ethnicity, Religion and Health.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Primary Care, Research and Development, University of Edinburgh, UK

