For decades, health care practitioners have relied on Middleton’s Allergy as their go-to reference for comprehensive information on allergic disorders. Now Middleton’s Allergy Essentials, by Drs. Robyn E. O'Hehir, Stephen T. Holgate, and Aziz Sheikh, offers a concise resource that’s both easily accessible and highly authoritative. Perfect for clinicians in primary and secondary care settings, this practical volume covers what is most useful in your daily practice, with a strong emphasis on disease diagnosis and management.