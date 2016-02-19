Microwave System Engineering Principles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080217970, 9781483158051

Microwave System Engineering Principles

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel J. Raff
eBook ISBN: 9781483158051
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 132
Description

Microwave System Engineering Principles focuses on the calculus, differential equations, and transforms of microwave systems. This book discusses the basic nature and principles that can be derived from thermal noise; statistical concepts and binomial distribution; incoherent signal processing; basic properties of antennas; and beam widths and useful approximations. The fundamentals of propagation; LaPlace's Equation and Transmission Line (TEM) waves; interfaces between homogeneous media; modulation, bandwidth, and noise; and communications satellites are also deliberated in this text. This book is a good source for students and individuals intending to gain knowledge on numbers, formulas, and relationships relevant to the field of microwaves.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Thermal Noise

1.1 Basic Nature and Principles Which Can Be Derived from It

1.2 Noise Bandwidth, Noise Figure, and Noise Temperature

1.3 Noise Temperature and Noise Figure of Attenuators

1.4 Cascades

II. Statistics and Its Applications

2.1 Statistical Concepts, Binomial Distribution

2.2 Shot Noise

2.3 The Gaussian Distribution

2.4 Statistics of Detector Outputs

2.5 Choice of Detector and Output Type

2.6 The Bayes Criterion and Likelihood Functions

2.7 Reliability Theory

2.8 Telephone Channel Usage

III. Signal Processing and Detection

3.1 Detection and False Alarm Opportunities

3.2 Incoherent Signal Processing

3.3 Coherent Signal Processing

3.4 ROC Curves and the Calculation of Error Rates

3.5 Approximate False Alarm Probability

3.6 Parity Checks

IV. Antennas

4.1 Definition of Terms

4.2 Basic Properties

4.3 Power Transfer

4.4 Noise Temperature of Antennas

4.5 Antenna Losses

4.6 Antenna Pattern Characteristics

4.7 Beam Widths and Useful Approximations

V. Propagation and Transmission Lines

5.1 Fundamentals of Propagation

5.2 LaPlace's Equation and Transmission Line (TEM) Waves

5.3 Plane Waves

5.4 Skin Depth and Conductor Losses

5.5 Attenuation Due to Finite Conductivity

5.6 Waveguide Propagation

5.7 Ionospheric Propagation

5.8 Extraterrestrial Propagation

VI. Reflection and Refraction

6.1 Interfaces Between Homogeneous Media

6.2 Refraction in Non-Homogeneous Media

6.3 Useful Rules for Calculating Microwave Reflections and Scattering

6.4 Water in the Air

VII. Some System Characteristics

7.1 Modulation, Bandwidth and Noise

7.2 Multiplexing

7.3 Handling of Voice Communication

7.4 Communications Satellites

7.5 The TL Radio Relay System

7.6 Radar

References

Appendix A. Important Formula, Numbers and Concepts

Appendix B. Table of Symbols

Appendix C. Proof That Lossless Two Ports are Reciprocal

Appendix D. Binomial Distribution Derivations

Appendix E. Gaussian Distribution Derivations

Appendix F. Problems

Subject Index

About the Author

Samuel J. Raff

