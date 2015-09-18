Microwave/RF Applicators and Probes for Material Heating, Sensing, and Plasma Generation, Second Edition, encompasses the area of high-frequency applicators and probes for material interactions as an integrated science.

Based on practical experience rather than entirely on theoretical concepts, and emphasizing phenomenological explanations and well-annotated figures, the book represents one of the most important resources on the topics of microwave technologies, applications of RF and microwaves in industry (industrial heating and drying), and microwave engineering.

After covering the basics of field-material interactions, the book reviews and categorizes probes and applicators, demonstrates their real-world applications, and offers numerically solved examples.

Readers will find valuable design rules and principles of high-frequency applicators and probes for material processing and sensing applications in this expanded edition.