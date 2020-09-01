Microwave-Assisted Sample Preparation for Trace Element Determination - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128183472

Microwave-Assisted Sample Preparation for Trace Element Determination

2nd Edition

Editors: Erico Marlon Moraes Flores
Description

Microwave-Assisted Sample Preparation for Trace Element Analysis, Second Edition describes the principles, equipment, and applications involved in sample preparation with microwaves for detecting and analyzing trace elements. Hot topics such as sample preparation for speciation, metabolomics, and halogen determination, as well as the alternatives of sample preparation for special samples (for example, carbon nanotubes, polymers, petroleum products), are also discussed. This completely updated second edition covers all the new devices and more powerful systems that have emerged in the last several years, such as Ultrawave and Ultraclave systems. New challenges in the fields of geology, environmental and biological studies -for example, the need for further determination of rare earth elements and halogens - are currently only covered in scientific journals and not in a comprehensive way. This book offers a summary of the state-of-the-art ways to meet these challenges with microwave-assisted sample preparation.

Key Features

  • The only book to cover in depth the principles, equipment, and applications of microwave-assisted sample preparation
  • Written by experts in the field who provide a comprehensive overview of the important concepts
  • Introduces the latest devices and systems used for in microwave-assisted techniques, including Ultrawave and Ultraclave systems

Readership

Researchers in both academia and industry involved in sample preparation in many fields, including pharmaceutical quality control; industrial control; polymer analysis; food, soil and environmental chemistry; biological sciences; Secondary: graduate and post-graduate level students in these areas

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to sample preparation for trace element analysis
    2. Microwave heating
    3. Systems for microwave-assisted wet digestion
    4. Wet digestion using microwaves
    5. Microwave-induced combustion
    6. Diluted acids in microwave-assisted wet digestion
    7. Microwave-assisted UV digestion
    8. Microwave-assisted extraction
    9. Microwave-assisted sample preparation for element speciation
    10. Microwave-assisted sample preparation focusing on “omics” areas
    11. Safety aspects, quality control and quality assurance using microwave-assisted sample preparation systems

About the Editor

Erico Marlon Moraes Flores

Érico M. M. Flores has a permanent position at Universidade Federal de Santa Maria in Brazil (since 1991) and has performed research and teaching activities in the Analytical Chemistry field. He is currently a titular member of the Brazilian Pharmacopoea Commission, Director of Analytical Chemistry Division of the Brazilian Chemistry Society and coordinator of the Chemistry Commission of Foundation of Rio Grande do Sul State for Research Support, Brazil. He has experience in many fields of analytical chemistry with emphasis on sample preparation development methods, atomic spectrometry, use of microwave and ultrasound, speciation analysis and quality control of pharmaceutical products. He published more than 150 papers in these fields. He has discovered and developed a new system of microwave induced combustion (MIC) that is currently commercialized in many countries and has opened a new window in sample preparation for trace analysis. One of his main hobbies is to work in the development of new sample preparation methods using alternative systems with the use of microwaves, ultrasound and UV radiation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidade Federal de Santa Maria, Santa Maria, Brazil

