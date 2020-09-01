Microwave-Assisted Sample Preparation for Trace Element Determination

Érico M. M. Flores has a permanent position at Universidade Federal de Santa Maria in Brazil (since 1991) and has performed research and teaching activities in the Analytical Chemistry field. He is currently a titular member of the Brazilian Pharmacopoea Commission, Director of Analytical Chemistry Division of the Brazilian Chemistry Society and coordinator of the Chemistry Commission of Foundation of Rio Grande do Sul State for Research Support, Brazil. He has experience in many fields of analytical chemistry with emphasis on sample preparation development methods, atomic spectrometry, use of microwave and ultrasound, speciation analysis and quality control of pharmaceutical products. He published more than 150 papers in these fields. He has discovered and developed a new system of microwave induced combustion (MIC) that is currently commercialized in many countries and has opened a new window in sample preparation for trace analysis. One of his main hobbies is to work in the development of new sample preparation methods using alternative systems with the use of microwaves, ultrasound and UV radiation.