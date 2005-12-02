Microwave-assisted Organic Synthesis, Volume 25
1st Edition
One Hundred Reaction Procedures
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Interaction of microwaves with different materials
- Microwave effect vs. thermal effect
3.1. Thermal activation during microwave irradiation
3.2. Non-thermal activation during microwave irradiation
- Microwave equipment
4.1. Microwave generators
4.2. Transmission lines (waveguides)
4.3. Microwave applicators (cavities)
4.4. Microwave reactors
4.5. Temperature monitoring
4.6. Reaction vessels and glassware
- Techniques for conducting chemical reactions under microwave irradiation
- Safety precautions on the application of microwaves in laboratory
- Reactions under microwave conditions
7.1. Reactions in homogenous media
7.2. Reactions of reagents supported on mineral supports
7.3. Solid-liquid solvent-free phase transfer catalysis (PTC) reactions
7.4. Reactions of neat reagents
7.5. Polymerization reactions
- Concluding remarks
Description
Microwave-assisted Organic Synthesis: One Hundred Reaction Procedures provides readers with a broad overview of microwave assisted organic synthesis, enabling students and researchers alike to produce more efficient and high yield syntheses while saving time and resources. The work addresses key issues faced by chemistry laboratories in academia and in industry, including an ever increasing need for procedures which are low-waste, energy efficient, high yield, occur over a short reaction period, and use environmentally friendly solvents. All these factors play an important role in the development of "green chemistry" methods, making this book an excellent resource for any laboratory or library.
Key Features
- Provides a broad overview of microwave enhanced chemistry
- Written by internationally renowned scientists
- Includes exercises and worked problems which can support more independent study
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students and researchers or lecturers in Organic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 2nd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080446219
Reviews
"Bogdal's book is more of a practical guide to using the techniques of microwave-assisted organic synthesis in the laboratory. The book is well suited for both undergraduate and beginning graduate students. The 87 tested experimental procedures truly set this work apart from previous books on the subject. Summing Up: Highly recommended. Lower-division undergraduates through professionals; two-year technical program students." --CHOICE, September 2006, L.J. Liotta, Stonehill College
About the Authors
D. Bogdal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Politechnika Krakowska, Poland