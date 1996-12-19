Microwave and Wireless Communications Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750697071, 9780080511665

Microwave and Wireless Communications Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780080511665
Paperback ISBN: 9780750697071
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 19th December 1996
Page Count: 435
Description

The fundamentals of microwave and wireless communications technology are critical to the telecommunications and data acquisitions fields. Because many of the new developments involve commonly available equipment such as cellular telephones and satellite dishes, technicians as well as engineers must learn the basics of the technology.

Microwave and Wireless Communications Technology offers a practical, device-based approach to the study of microwave and wireless communications. Student objectives, numerous questions and problems, and end-of-chapter summaries reinforce the theory in each chapter. Answers to odd-numbered questions are provided in the back of the book. Math is kept to the lowest practical level, and the last section of each chapter is a collection of the key equations laid out for the student. A Windows diskette with supplementary instructor material is available on request with adoption.

Key Features

  • Fundamentals of microwave and wireless communications
  • Written for Electronics Engineering Technician courses

Readership

FE students on electronic engineering courses; electronics engineering technicians

Table of Contents

Introduction to Microwave TechnologyMicrowave PropagationMicrowave Transmission LinesMicrowave WaveguidesThe Smith ChartMicrowave ComponentsMicrowave FiltersMicrowave AntennasMicrowave TubesMicrowave TransistorsDiscrete Microwave AmplifiersMonolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) AmplifiersSolid-State Microwave DiodesDiode Generator CircuitsMicrowave TransmittersSignals and NoiseMicrowave ReceiversRadar SystemsMicrowave Communications

Details

No. of pages:
435
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080511665
Paperback ISBN:
9780750697071

About the Author

Joseph Carr

Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.

Affiliations and Expertise

US Defense Department

Ratings and Reviews

