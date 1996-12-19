Microwave and Wireless Communications Technology
1st Edition
The fundamentals of microwave and wireless communications technology are critical to the telecommunications and data acquisitions fields. Because many of the new developments involve commonly available equipment such as cellular telephones and satellite dishes, technicians as well as engineers must learn the basics of the technology.
Microwave and Wireless Communications Technology offers a practical, device-based approach to the study of microwave and wireless communications. Student objectives, numerous questions and problems, and end-of-chapter summaries reinforce the theory in each chapter. Answers to odd-numbered questions are provided in the back of the book. Math is kept to the lowest practical level, and the last section of each chapter is a collection of the key equations laid out for the student. A Windows diskette with supplementary instructor material is available on request with adoption.
- Fundamentals of microwave and wireless communications
- Written for Electronics Engineering Technician courses
FE students on electronic engineering courses; electronics engineering technicians
Introduction to Microwave TechnologyMicrowave PropagationMicrowave Transmission LinesMicrowave WaveguidesThe Smith ChartMicrowave ComponentsMicrowave FiltersMicrowave AntennasMicrowave TubesMicrowave TransistorsDiscrete Microwave AmplifiersMonolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) AmplifiersSolid-State Microwave DiodesDiode Generator CircuitsMicrowave TransmittersSignals and NoiseMicrowave ReceiversRadar SystemsMicrowave Communications
- 435
- English
- © Newnes 1996
- 19th December 1996
- Newnes
- 9780080511665
- 9780750697071
Joseph Carr
Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.
US Defense Department