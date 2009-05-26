Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery of the Face, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704747

Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery of the Face, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 17-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Wax
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704747
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Scalp and Forehead Reconstruction, Total Nasal Reconstruction, Lip Reconstruction, Mid Face and Maxilla, Orbital Exenteration, Maxillofacial Trauma, Lateral Temporal Bone Defects, Parotid Defects, Facial Transplantation, Massive Skin Cancers.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704747

About the Authors

Mark Wax Author

