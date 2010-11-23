Microsystems for Bioelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437778403, 9781437778410

Microsystems for Bioelectronics

1st Edition

the Nanomorphic Cell

Authors: Victor V. Zhirnov Victor V. Zhirnov Ralph K. Cavin III Ralph K. Cavin III
eBook ISBN: 9781437778410
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437778403
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 23rd November 2010
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgment

Chapter 1 The Nanomorphic Cell

Chapter 2 Energy in the Small: Integrated Micro-Scale Energy Sources

Chapter 3 Nanomorphic Electronics

Chapter 4 Sensors at the Micro-Scale

Chapter 5 Nanomorphic Cell Communication Unit

Chapter 6 Micron-Sized Systems: In Carbo vs. in Silico

Concluding Remarks

Index




Description

Microsystems for Bioelectronics is the ultimate guide in the biomedical application industry. It provides a physics-based assessment of the limitless potential of miniaturization technologies. This book goes far beyond the complete design of the final systems. It also discusses the developments of computation and communication subsystems. The future of this technology lies in understanding the scaling limits for the individual systems. This includes all of its components and the fundamental energy source that powers all autonomous microsystems. 
Rapid advances in microfabrication technologies are offering new opportunities and capabilities to develop systems for biomedical applications. These applications include the diagnostics community and those that are active in therapy services. Microsystems for Bioelectronics is one of the only books on the market today that goes into the comprehensive treatment of integrated microsystems.

Readership

Practicing engineers and scientists who are involved in research and development for integrated microsystems, including biolelectronic and biomedical devices.

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2011
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437778410
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437778403

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Victor V. Zhirnov Author

Research Associate Professor at North Carolina State University and has an appointment as research scientists at the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC). His responsibilities at the SRC include assessments of emerging nanoelectronic devices. He has authored and co-authored over 80 technical papers and contributions to books. He has served as a consultant to a number of government, industrial, and academic institutions, and was awarded the Springer Prize as well as the Arthur K. Doolittle Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate Professor, North Carolina State University and Research Scientist, Semiconductor Research Corporation

Victor V. Zhirnov Author

Research Associate Professor at North Carolina State University and has an appointment as research scientists at the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC). His responsibilities at the SRC include assessments of emerging nanoelectronic devices. He has authored and co-authored over 80 technical papers and contributions to books. He has served as a consultant to a number of government, industrial, and academic institutions, and was awarded the Springer Prize as well as the Arthur K. Doolittle Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate Professor, North Carolina State University and Research Scientist, Semiconductor Research Corporation

Ralph K. Cavin III Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President for Research Operations, Semiconductor Research Corporation

Ralph K. Cavin III Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President for Research Operations, Semiconductor Research Corporation

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.