Microsystems for Bioelectronics
1st Edition
the Nanomorphic Cell
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
Chapter 1 The Nanomorphic Cell
Chapter 2 Energy in the Small: Integrated Micro-Scale Energy Sources
Chapter 3 Nanomorphic Electronics
Chapter 4 Sensors at the Micro-Scale
Chapter 5 Nanomorphic Cell Communication Unit
Chapter 6 Micron-Sized Systems: In Carbo vs. in Silico
Concluding Remarks
Index
Description
Microsystems for Bioelectronics is the ultimate guide in the biomedical application industry. It provides a physics-based assessment of the limitless potential of miniaturization technologies. This book goes far beyond the complete design of the final systems. It also discusses the developments of computation and communication subsystems. The future of this technology lies in understanding the scaling limits for the individual systems. This includes all of its components and the fundamental energy source that powers all autonomous microsystems.
Rapid advances in microfabrication technologies are offering new opportunities and capabilities to develop systems for biomedical applications. These applications include the diagnostics community and those that are active in therapy services. Microsystems for Bioelectronics is one of the only books on the market today that goes into the comprehensive treatment of integrated microsystems.
Readership
Practicing engineers and scientists who are involved in research and development for integrated microsystems, including biolelectronic and biomedical devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2011
- Published:
- 23rd November 2010
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778410
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778403
About the Authors
Victor V. Zhirnov Author
Research Associate Professor at North Carolina State University and has an appointment as research scientists at the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC). His responsibilities at the SRC include assessments of emerging nanoelectronic devices. He has authored and co-authored over 80 technical papers and contributions to books. He has served as a consultant to a number of government, industrial, and academic institutions, and was awarded the Springer Prize as well as the Arthur K. Doolittle Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate Professor, North Carolina State University and Research Scientist, Semiconductor Research Corporation
Ralph K. Cavin III Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President for Research Operations, Semiconductor Research Corporation
