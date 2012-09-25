Microstructure Sensitive Design for Performance Optimization

Surya R. Kalidindi earned a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, an M.S. in Civil Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After his graduation from MIT in 1992, Surya joined the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Drexel University as an Assistant Professor, where he served as the Department Head during 2000-2008. In 2013, Surya accepted a new position as a Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the George W. Woodruff School at Georgia Institute of Technology, with joint appointments in the School of Computational Science and Engineering and in the School of Materials Science and Engineering. Surya’s research efforts over the past two decades have made seminal contributions to the fields of crystal plasticity, microstructure design, spherical nanoindentation, and materials informatics. His work has already produced about 200 journal articles, four book chapters, and a new book on Microstructure Sensitive Design. His work is well cited by peer researchers as reflected by an h-index of 52 and current citation rate of about 1000 citations/year (Google Scholar). He has recently been awarded the Alexander von Humboldt award in recognition of his lifetime achievements in research. He has been elected a Fellow of ASME, ASM International, TMS, and Alpha Sigma Mu.