Microstructure Sensitive Design for Performance Optimization
1st Edition
Description
The accelerating rate at which new materials are appearing, and transforming the engineering world, only serves to emphasize the vast potential for novel material structure and related performance. Microstructure Sensitive Design for Performance Optimization (MSDPO) embodies a new methodology for systematic design of material microstructure to meet the requirements of design in optimal ways. Intended for materials engineers and researchers in industry, government and academia as well as upper level undergraduate and graduate students studying material science and engineering, MSDPO provides a novel mathematical framework that facilitates a rigorous consideration of the material microstructure as a continuous design variable in the field of engineering design.
Key Features
- Presents new methods and techniques for analysis and optimum design of materials at the microstructure level
- Authors' methodology introduces spectral approaches not available in previous texts, such as the incorporation of crystallographic orientation as a variable in the design of engineered components with targeted elastic properties
- Numerous illustrations and examples throughout the text help readers grasp the concepts
Readership
Materials engineers and researchers across academia, government and industry who are working in the area of new materials design; graduate students in materials science and engineering
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Nomenclature
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Classic Microstructure–Properties Relationships
1.2 Microstructure-Sensitive Design for Performance Optimization
1.3 Illustration of the Main Constructs of MSDPO
1.4 Implementation of MSDPO in Design Practice
1.5 The Central Challenge of MSDPO
1.6 Organization of the Book
Summary
Chapter 2. Tensors and Rotations
2.1 Definitions and Conventions
2.2 Tensor Operations
2.3 Coordinate Transformations
2.4 Rotations
2.5 Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
2.6 Polar Decomposition Theorem
2.7 Tensor Gradients
Summary
Chapter 3. Spectral Representation: Generalized Fourier Series
3.1 Primitive Basis
3.2 Fourier Series
3.3 Fourier Transform
3.4 Generalized Spherical Harmonic Functions
3.5 Surface Spherical Harmonic Functions
Summary
Chapter 4. Description of the Microstructure
4.1 Local States and Local State Space
4.2 Measure of Local State Space
4.3 Local State Distribution Functions
4.4 Definition of the Microstructure Function
Summary
Chapter 5. Spectral Representation of Microstructure
5.1 Primitive Basis
5.2 Fourier Series and Fourier Transform Representations
5.3 Spherical Harmonic Function Representations
5.4 Primitive Basis Representation of the Microstructure Function
5.5 Representative Volume Element
Summary
Chapter 6. Symmetry in Microstructure Representation
6.1 Point Symmetry Subgroups of the Crystal Lattice
6.2 Symmetry Considerations in SO (3) and S2
Summary
Chapter 7. Structure–Property Relations: Continuum Mechanics
7.1 Potentials and Gradients
7.2 Stress
7.3 Strain and Motion
7.4 Conductivity
7.5 Elasticity
7.6 Crystal Plasticity
7.7 Macroscale Plasticity
Summary
Chapter 8. Homogenization Theories
8.1 Introduction
8.2 First-Order Bounds for Elasticity
8.3 Homogenization of Other Physical Properties
8.4 First-Order Bounds for Thermal Expansion
Summary
Chapter 9. Microstructure Hull and Closures
9.1 Microstructure Hull
9.2 Property Closures
Summary
Chapter 10. Design for Performance Optimization
10.1 Design Process Using GSH
10.2 Microstructure Design of a Compliant Mechanism
10.3 Microstructure Design of a Rotating Disk
10.4 Microstructure-Sensitive Design of a Composite Plate
10.5 Heterogeneous Design
Summary
Chapter 11. Microstructure Evolution by Processing
11.1 First-Order Crystal Plasticity Models in a Spectral Framework
11.2 Process Design Using Deformation Processing Operations
11.3 A Brief Outline for Heterogeneous Design
Summary
Chapter 12. Higher-Order Microstructure Representation
12.1 Correlation Functions and Microstructure Representation
12.2 Representation of Correlation Functions in the Primitive Basis
12.3 Discrete Fourier Transform Representation of Correlation Functions
12.4 Quantitative Representations of Interface Microstructure
12.5 Relationship between Two-Point Correlation Functions and the ICD
Summary
Chapter 13. Higher-Order Homogenization
13.1 Higher-Order Perturbation Estimates for Elastic Properties
13.2 Calculation of Second-Order Properties in the Primitive Basis
13.3 Homogenization in Discrete Fourier Transform Space
13.4 Extension of the Homogenization Method to Localization Problems
13.5 A Formulation for Strong-Contrast Materials
Summary
Chapter 14. Second-Order Hull, Property Closure, and Design
14.1 Hull of Two-Point Correlations
14.2 Second-Order Property Closure
14.3 Pareto-Front Techniques on the Property Closure
14.4 Second-Order Design
Summary
Chapter 15. Higher-Order Models of Deformation Processing
15.1 Higher-Order Model of Visco-Plasticity
15.2 Time- and Space-Dependent Modeling of Texture Evolution
Summary
Chapter 16. Electron Backscatter Diffraction Microscopy and Basic Stereology
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Pattern Formation
16.3 Automated Indexing
16.4 Phase Identification
16.5 Orientation Analysis
16.6 High-Resolution EBSD
16.7 Stereology: Volume Fractions Estimation
Summary
Appendix 1: Symmetry Point Operators
Nonhexagonal Lattices
Hexagonal Lattices
Bravais Lattices
Crystal Structures
Appendix 2: Tables of Spherical Harmonic Functions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972927
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969897
About the Author
Brent Adams
Brent L. Adams is Dusenberry Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Brigham Young University. From 1976-80 he was Senior Research Engineer for Babcock and Wilcox Company. He has been a professor of materials science at the University of Florida and Carnegie Mellon University, and a professor of mechanical engineering at Yale University and Brigham Young University. He was recipient of a National Science Foundation Presidential Young Investigator Award (1985-1990). Professor Adams directed the team of researchers that developed the orientation imaging microscope, which is now used by over 400 laboratories some 30 countries of the world to advance the development of materials. He is the author of 170 papers and five edited proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT
Surya Kalidindi
Surya R. Kalidindi earned a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, an M.S. in Civil Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After his graduation from MIT in 1992, Surya joined the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Drexel University as an Assistant Professor, where he served as the Department Head during 2000-2008. In 2013, Surya accepted a new position as a Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the George W. Woodruff School at Georgia Institute of Technology, with joint appointments in the School of Computational Science and Engineering and in the School of Materials Science and Engineering. Surya’s research efforts over the past two decades have made seminal contributions to the fields of crystal plasticity, microstructure design, spherical nanoindentation, and materials informatics. His work has already produced about 200 journal articles, four book chapters, and a new book on Microstructure Sensitive Design. His work is well cited by peer researchers as reflected by an h-index of 52 and current citation rate of about 1000 citations/year (Google Scholar). He has recently been awarded the Alexander von Humboldt award in recognition of his lifetime achievements in research. He has been elected a Fellow of ASME, ASM International, TMS, and Alpha Sigma Mu.
Affiliations and Expertise
George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering and the School of Computational Science and Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA
David Fullwood
Dr. David Fullwood is a member of the Materials group in the Mechanical Engineering Department at Brigham Young University. Following his PhD in mathematics he spent 12 years working for the nuclear industry in the UK. As Head of R&D and Head of Mechanical Engineering he developed high-speed energy storage flywheels based on novel composites for two spin-off companies. The result was the most high-tech flywheel available, with applications on the NY Metro, a Fuji wind farm and other areas requiring energy smoothing. Dr Fullwood returned to academia in 2004, with a brief spell at Drexel University followed by his current position at BYU. He now focuses on composites / nano-composites, microscopy and computational methods in materials science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering Department, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT