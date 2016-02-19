Microsomes and Drug Oxidations
1st Edition
Description
Microsomes and Drug Oxidations documents the proceedings of symposium on microsomes and drug oxidations held at Bethesda, Maryland, 16-17 February 1968. The theme of the symposium centered on the morphology of the liver endoplasmic reticulum, the localization of enzyme systems, the mechanisms for regulating enzyme activity, and the mechanisms of enzyme action. The results of this symposium presented in this book illustrate the complexity of the enzyme systems under investigation and the multiplicity of the variables altering their function. It is hoped the information presented will serve as a stimulus to other investigators in the elucidation of these problems. The book contains 27 papers organized into four parts. The papers in Part I examine the morphological and biochemical characteristics of microsomes. Part II presents studies on electron transfer components. Part III examines alterations of microsomal enzymes while Part IV focuses on drugs and protein synthesis.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
I. Morphological And Biochemical Characteristics Of Microsomes
Microsomes, Endoplasmic Reticulum, and Interactions of Cytoplasmic Membranes
Subfractionation of Rat Liver Microsomes
Remarks
A Possible Role of the Endoplasmic Reticulum in the Regulation of Genetic Expression: The MEMBRON Concept
The Metabolism of Drugs by Subfractions of Hepatic Microsomes: The Case for Microsomal Heterogeneity
II. Electron Transfer Components
Organization of the Microsomal Electron Transport System
Discussion
Characterization of Two Hemoproteins of Liver Microsomes
Discussion
Cytochrome P-450 Reduction in Liver Microsomes and Its Relationship to Drug Metabolism
Discussion
Fatty Acid co-Oxidation in a Soluble Microsomal Enzyme System Containing P-450
Discussion
Enzymatic w-Oxidation: Stoichiometry of the Reaction Catalyzed by the Inducible Enzyme System of Pseudomonas Oleovorans
The Properties of a Purified Hepatic Microsomal Mixed Function Amine Oxidase
Discussion
A Comparison of NADPH Dependent Reductive Cleavage and N-Demethylation of Aminoazobenzene, Monomethylaminoazobenzene and Dimethylaminoazobenzene by Cell-Free Preparations from Rat Liver
Oxygen Reactions in Model Systems
Discussion
Significance of the NIH Shift with Respect to Liver Microsome Hydroxylations
Discussion
The Microsomal Hydroxylation of Ethylbenzene: Stereochemical, Induction, and Isotopic Studies
III. Alterations of Microsomal Enzymes
Overall Biochemical Effects of Drug Induction on Liver Microsomes
Discussion
Specificity in the Regulation of the 6ß, 7α, and 16a-Hydroxylation of Testosterone by Rat Liver Microsomes
Discussion
Formation of a New P-450 Hemoprotein after Treatment of Rats with Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
Discussion
Spectrophotometric Studies of Cytochrome P-450 of Liver Microsomes after Induction with Phenobarbital and 3-Methylcholanthrene
Discussion
The Effects of 3-Methylcholanthrene and Phenobarbital on Liver Microsomal Hemoproteins and on the Hydroxylation of Benzpyrene
Discussion
Spectral Investigations on Cytochrome P-450
Discussion
IV. Drugs and Protein Synthesis
Drugs and Microsomal Enzyme Formation In Vivo and in Mammalian Cell Culture
Discussion
Activation of Chromatin by 3-Methylcholanthrene
Discussion
Induction, Stabilization, and Turnover of Endoplasmic Reticulum Proteins
Discussion
Effect of Phenobarbital on the Turnover of Microsomal Enzymes
Discussion
The Role of Heme in the Synthesis and Repression of Microsomal Protein
Discussion
Insect Microsomes and Insecticide Chemical Oxidations
Discussion
Stimulatory Effect of Acetone on the Activity of Microsomal Aniline Para-Hydroxylase
Subject Index
