Microsoft Windows 7 Administrator's Reference
1st Edition
Upgrading, Deploying, Managing, and Securing Windows 7
Description
Microsoft Windows 7 Administrators Reference covers various aspects of Windows 7 systems, including its general information as well as installation and upgrades. This reference explains how to deploy, use, and manage the operating system.
The book is divided into 10 chapters. Chapter 1 introduces the Windows 7 and the rationale of releasing this operating system. The next chapter discusses how an administrator can install and upgrade the old operating system from Windows Vista to Windows 7. The deployment of Windows 7 in an organization or other environment is then explained. It also provides the information needed to deploy Windows 7 easily and quickly for both the administrator and end users. Furthermore, the book provides the features of Windows 7 and the ways to manage it properly. The remaining chapters discuss how to secure Windows 7, as well as how to troubleshoot it. This book will serve as a reference and guide for those who want to utilize Windows 7.
Key Features
- Covers Powershell V2, Bitlocker, and mobility issues
- Includes comprehensive details for configuration, deployment, and troubleshooting
- Consists of content written for system administrators by system administrators
Readership
Network and system administrators and other related IT personnel who need to deploy, upgrade, and maintain Windows 7 for the enterprise
Table of Contents
About the Author
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contributors
Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction to Windows 7
Built on Vista
Different Editions
Windows XP Editions
Windows Vista Editions
Windows 7 Editions
32-Bit and 64-Bit Computing
64-bit Explained
64-bit Architectures
Tests for 64-bit Hardware
Hardware Requirements
Windows 7 Upgrade Advisor
Choosing the Right Windows 7 Version
Major Changes in Windows 7
Deployment
Desktop Interface
Management
User Account Control (UAC)
User Profile Data
New Features in Windows 7
Connectivity
Entertainment
Performance
Productivity
Security
Summary
Chapter 2 Installing and Upgrading to Windows 7
Planning and Preparation
Select the Windows 7 Edition
System Compatibility
Back Up Current System
Determine Deployment Scenario
Select Install Type
Obtain Windows 7
Clean Install
Preparation and Planning for a Clean Install
Performing a Clean Install
Post Clean Install
Clean Install with Upgrade Media
In-place Upgrade
Preparation and Planning for an In-place Upgrade
Performing an In-place Upgrade
In-place Upgrade Post Install
Issues with In-place Upgrade
Migrate to Windows 7
Preparation and Planning for Migration
Perform Migration Install
Migration Post Install
Virtualization and Dual Boot
Virtualization
Dual Booting
Post Install
Activation
Install Hardware and Device Drivers
Update Windows
Install Antivirus
Restore User Files and Settings
Summary
Chapter 3 Deploying Windows 7 in an Enterprise Environment
Deployment Overview
Deployment Scenarios
Understanding the Setup Process
Deployment Tools
Windows Image Management
Planning a Windows 7 Deployment
Deployment Solutions
Working with MDT 2010
Delivery
Configuring WDS
Multicast
Migration
User State Migration Tool
Hard-Link Migration
Summary
Chapter 4 The New Windows 7 Desktop Environment
The User Interface
Log In
Desktop
Start Menu
Jump Lists
Taskbar
Windows Explorer
Windows Explorer Window
Libraries
Configure Windows Explorer
Shortcuts
Internet Explorer 8
First Run
Toolbars
New IE 8 Features
Internet Explorer Options
Applications
Application UAC
Installing Applications
Default Applications
Summary
Chapter 5 Managing the Windows 7 Desktop Environment
Local Management Tools
Control Panel
Microsoft Management Console 3.0
Computer Management Console
Local Group Policy Editor
Windows Registry
Simplified Configuration and Management of Desktops
Managing Hardware Devices and Drivers
Install Devices
Device Manager
Devices and Printers
Managing Disks and File Systems
Partitions
Volumes
File System Fragmentation
Symbolic Links
Windows ReadyBoost
Disk Quotas
Summary
Chapter 6 Networking and Mobility
TCP/IP
IPv4
IPv6
Next Generation TCP/IP Stack
Network Location and Network Discovery
Network Explorer
Network and Sharing Center
Network Map
Active Networks
Set Up a New Connection or Network
Connect to the Internet
Set Up a New Network
Dial-Up Connection
Connect to a Workplace
Wireless
Wireless Basics
Connect to a Wireless Network
Wireless Properties
Manage Wireless Networks
Soft Access Point
Connect to a Network
Network Connections
Properties
HomeGroup
Mobility
Windows Mobility Center
Location Aware Printing
VPN Reconnect
Working Offline
Power Management
Power Plans
Group Policy
Command Line
Enhancements with Windows Server 2008 R2
BranchCache
DirectAccess
Domain Join
Offline Domain Join
Summary
Chapter 7 Managing Windows 7 in an Enterprise Environment
Management Tools
Group Policy
Starter GPOs
PowerShell
Remote Management
Remote Desktop
Remote Server Administration Toolkit
Roaming
Administrative Templates
Summary
Chapter 8 Securing Windows 7
User and Group Accounts
User and Group Account Basics
Manage User and Group Accounts
User Account Control
Credential Manager
Parental Controls
Biometric Security
File System Security
Sharing Files and Folders
Action Center
Action Center Configuration
Keep Systems Up-to-Date
Antivirus and Anti-malware
Network Firewall
Internet Explorer 8
Network Access Protection
Encryption
BitLocker
Encrypting File System
Applocker
Summary
Chapter 9 Virtualization and Windows 7
Windows XP Mode
Verifying Your Windows 7 Version
Confirm Hardware Virtualization
Loading Windows XP Mode
Setup of Windows XP Mode
Install an Application in Windows XP Mode
Many Forms of Virtualization
VECD Licensing Is a Challenge
VDI or Centralized Virtual Desktops
Distributed Virtual Desktops
Application Virtualization
User Session Virtualization
Microsoft Enterprise Desktop Virtualization
Summary
Chapter 10 Windows 7 Troubleshooting and Performance Tools
Action Center – Maintenance
Action Center – Maintenance Alerts
Action Center – Maintenance Items
Action Center – Troubleshooting
Programs
Hardware and Sound
Network and Internet
Appearance and Personalization
System and Security
Resource Monitor
Resource Monitor Overview Tab
Resource Monitor CPU Tab
Resource Monitor Memory Tab
Resource Monitor Disk Tab
Resource Monitor Network Tab
Event Viewer
Overview and Summary
Windows Logs
Applications and Services Logs
Troubleshooting Windows Services
Services Snap-in Overview
Service Properties
Problem Steps Recorder
Summary
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2010
- Published:
- 22nd April 2010
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597495622
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597495615
About the Author
Jorge Orchilles
Jorge Orchilles began his career as a network and system administrator for a small private high school he attended. Realizing his passion for IT, he opened up a branch of a small business in 2002, The Business Strategy Partners - IT Consultants. Here he began serving residential and small business clients in the South Florida area as an IT consultant. Jorge currently holds a position as a security operating center analyst while pursuing a Master of Science in Management Information Systems in Florida International University and being involved in various IT, security, and business organizations in the South Florida area. He also holds a BBA in MIS from FIU. Jorge is a Cisco Certified Design Associate (CCDA), Cisco Security Solutions for System Engineers (SSSE), CompTIA Security+ (2008), Microsoft Certified Professional (70-228, 70-282, 70-284), and Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (70-620).
Affiliations and Expertise
Jorge Orchilles began his career as a network and system administrator for a small private high school he attended. Realizing his passion for IT, he opened up a branch of a small business in 2002, The Business Strategy Partners - IT Consultants. Here he began serving residential and small business clients in the South Florida area as an IT consultant. Jorge currently holds a position as a security operating center analyst while pursuing a Master of Science in Management Information Systems in Florida International University and being involved in various IT, security, and business organizations in the South Florida area. He also holds a BBA in MIS from FIU. Jorge is a Cisco Certified Design Associate (CCDA), Cisco Security Solutions for System Engineers (SSSE), CompTIA Security+ (2008), Microsoft Certified Professional (70-228, 70-282, 70-284), and Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (70-620).
Reviews
"Arguably of greatest benefit to those IT professionals who need to get up to speed with managing Windows systems (or, given its focus on Windows 7 specifically, who need to update their skills for the new platform)…. The book’s subtitle – ‘Upgrading, Deploying, Managing and Securing Windows 7’ – shows that there’s something specifically for security professionals in here, too."--Network Security