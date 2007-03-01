Microsoft Vista for IT Security Professionals
1st Edition
Microsoft Vista for IT Security Professionals is designed for the professional system administrators who need to securely deploy Microsoft Vista in their networks. Readers will not only learn about the new security features of Vista, but they will learn how to safely integrate Vista with their existing wired and wireless network infrastructure and safely deploy with their existing applications and databases. The book begins with a discussion of Microsoft's Trustworthy Computing Initiative and Vista's development cycle, which was like none other in Microsoft's history. Expert authors will separate the hype from the reality of Vista’s preparedness to withstand the 24 x 7 attacks it will face from malicious attackers as the world’s #1 desktop operating system.
- Microsoft Windows operating systems run more than 90% of the desktop PCs in the world and Vista is the first major Windows release in more than 5 years
- This is currently the only book on Windows Vista Security
This book is written for intermediate to advanced System administrators managing Microsoft networks who are deploying Microsoft’s new flagship desktop operating system: Vista. This book is appropriate for system administrators managing small networks of fewer than 10 machines up to enterprise-class networks with tens of thousands of systems. This book is also appropriate for readers preparing for the Microsoft exam MCDST 70-620.
- Technical Editor
- Foreword Contributor
- Foreword
- About the Companion Material
- Chapter 1: Microsoft Vista: An Overview
- Introduction
- The User Interface
- Internet Explorer 7
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 2: Microsoft Vista: The Battle Against Malware Lives On
- Introduction
- Malware Fundamentals
- Improvements in Internet Explorer 7
- Windows Security Center
- Windows Defender
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 3: Microsoft Vista: Securing User Access
- Introduction
- Access Control Fundamentals
- Improving the Logon Architecture
- User Account Control
- Remote Assistance
- Network Access Protection
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 4: Microsoft Vista: Trusted Platform Module Services
- Introduction
- Understanding the TPM
- Configuring and Managing the TPM on a Stand-Alone System
- Configuring and Managing the TPM in an Enterprise Environment
- TPM Applications
- Understanding the Security Implications of the TPM
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 5: Microsoft Vista: Data Protection
- Introduction
- Rights Management
- Encrypting File System
- Whole-Disk Encryption
- PatchGuard
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 6: Microsoft Vista: Networking Essentials
- Introduction
- Not Your Father’s TCP/IP Stack
- Using the Network and Sharing Center
- Using the Network Map
- Working with the Windows Firewall
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 7: Microsoft Vista: Wireless World
- Introduction
- What’s New with Wireless in Vista?
- Wireless Security
- Network Group Policy Enhancements
- Configuring Wireless Security in Vista
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 8: Microsoft Vista: Windows Mail
- Introduction
- Comparing Windows Mail with Outlook Express
- Phishing Filter
- Junk Mail Filter
- Instant Search
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 9: Microsoft Vista: Update and Monitoring Services
- Introduction
- Using Windows Update
- Using Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and Vista
- Using Systems Management Server and Vista
- Using Microsoft Operations Manager and Vista
- Using Third-Party Tools with Vista
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 10: Disaster Recovery with Exchange Server 2007
- Introduction
- Backing Up Exchange 2007 Using Windows 2003 Backup
- Restoring Exchange 2007 Storage Groups and Databases Using Windows 2003 Backup
- Repairing a Corrupt or Damaged Exchange 2007 Database Using Eseutil
- Recovering an Exchange 2007 Server Using the RecoverServer Switch
- Recovering an Exchange 2007 Cluster Using the RecoverCMS Switch
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Appendix A: Microsoft Vista: The International Community
- Microsoft vs. The World: What’s the Issue?
- Microsoft Vista: The EU Fixes
- Microsoft and Japan
- Microsoft Vista: The Korean Fixes
- Notes and Sources
- Summary
- Appendix B: Microsoft Vista: The EULA
- Introduction
- Criticism and Change
- Benchmark Testing
- Virtualization
- Notes and Sources
- Summary
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 1st March 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556147
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491396
Anthony Piltzecker
Tony Piltzecker (CISSP, MCSE, CCNA, CCVP, Check Point CCSA, Citrix CCA), is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA. Tony's specialties include network security design, Microsoft operating system and applications architecture, as well as Cisco IP Telephony implementations. Tony’s background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc, Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc, and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Along with his various certifications, Tony holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Tony Piltzecker is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA, and author of a number of books published by Syngress. Tony's background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc., Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc., and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Tony has also been published in over 20 magazines, and has spoken at various events on topics ranging from IT security to unified communications.