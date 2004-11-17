Microsoft SharePoint Technologies
1st Edition
Planning, Design and Implementation
Table of Contents
Part 1 - Introduction to SharePoint Products and Technologies: How did we get here?: Windows SharePoint Services: “Office” Integration: SharePoint Portal Server: People: Personalization: Search: PART II: Planning, Deployment and Operations: SharePoint Products and Technologies Architecture: Planning a SharePoint Deployment: Deploying SharePoint Technologies: Migrating from previous versions and other technologies: Managing a SharePoint Environment: Supporting SharePoint: Part III: Customizing and Extending SharePoint : Introduction to SharePoint Development: Building and Deploying Web Parts: Customizing the SharePoint Look and Feel: Customizing SharePoint using FrontPage 2003: SharePoint Programmability: Events and Workflow: Extending SharePoint using InfoPath 2003
Description
Microsoft SharePoint Technologies: Planning, Design and Implementation provides an in-depth examination of the tasks involved in planning, designing and deploying SharePoint in your enterprise. The book examines SharePoint from the user's perspective, the administrator's perspective, and the application developer's perspective and looks at how you can maximize your investment by integrating SharePoint features with Office 2003 and other enterprise applications in your environment. The authors are experienced consultants that have helped many large corporations deploy Microsoft technologies within their enterprise. This book is filled with practical experience and knowledge gained from working with customers in the field.
Key Features
- Complete guide to getting the most out of your SharePoint deployments
- Critical techniques for system architects to design and deploy SharePoint Technologies
- Features most important issues for day to day efficient management and usage
- How to customize and extend your SharePoint environment for your own needs
Readership
Systems administrators, Network Managers, Applications developers; IT Administrators, IT Professionals, Business Decision Makers, IT Consultants, and Solution Architects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2005
- Published:
- 17th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479446
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583019
Reviews
"The authors do an excellent job of breaking down the complex underlying technologies of SPS into easily digestible language and real-world examples that can be understood by most anyone involved with an organization’s SPS 2003 implementation. This book will prove to be an invaluable technology and best practices resource for anyone planning a SPS 2003 deployment, from the most basic team site to a complex multi-tiered enterprise rollout. Not only do the authors detail the critical technology components of SPS 2003 at each stage of the project lifecycle from planning, to deployment, to sustainment, they also draw attention to the business value that can be derived from these technologies." —Michael Topalovich, Group Manager, Application Management Services, Siebel Systems, Inc. "SharePoint, a collaboration service built on various Microsoft technologies where each technology requires a certain level of expertise. The authors have provided their insight into implementing SharePoint services effectively and properly for my 'quick win'. Moving beyond the basics? The authors own experiences can assist you in creating a truly remarkable site." —Gary Adams, Manager, Infrastructure Services – Systems & Messaging, Legislative Data Center, State of California
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Kevin Laahs Author
Kevin Laahs is a senior member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP’s Consulting and Integration practice. He is currently focused on Exchange Server 2003 and SharePoint Portal Server V2 and helps customers determine how such products can assist in solving their business problems. Kevin is a frequent speaker at industry events such as the Microsoft Exchange Conference and TechEd. Kevin is co-author of Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server: Building Knowledge Sharing Applications.
Emer McKenna Author
Emer McKenna is a member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP’s Consulting and Integration practice. She is focused on assisting customers with the planning, design, implementation and integration of messaging and collaborative technologies into their enterprise. Emer is co-author of Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server: Building Knowledge Sharing Applications.
Veli-Matti Vanamo Author
Veli-Matti Vanamo is a KM Technologist in the HP Consulting and Integration Knowledge Management group. His main focus is designing, developing and deploying enterprise knowledge management systems based on Microsoft SharePoint Products and Technologies, Microsoft.NET and
Groove. For the last 2 years he has been the technical architect responsible for the internal HP Consulting and Integration Enterprise Knowledge Management Systems. Veli-Matti is a frequent speaker at industry events such as Microsoft TechEd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Technology Group, HP Services