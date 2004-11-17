Microsoft SharePoint Technologies

"The authors do an excellent job of breaking down the complex underlying technologies of SPS into easily digestible language and real-world examples that can be understood by most anyone involved with an organization’s SPS 2003 implementation. This book will prove to be an invaluable technology and best practices resource for anyone planning a SPS 2003 deployment, from the most basic team site to a complex multi-tiered enterprise rollout. Not only do the authors detail the critical technology components of SPS 2003 at each stage of the project lifecycle from planning, to deployment, to sustainment, they also draw attention to the business value that can be derived from these technologies." —Michael Topalovich, Group Manager, Application Management Services, Siebel Systems, Inc. "SharePoint, a collaboration service built on various Microsoft technologies where each technology requires a certain level of expertise. The authors have provided their insight into implementing SharePoint services effectively and properly for my 'quick win'. Moving beyond the basics? The authors own experiences can assist you in creating a truly remarkable site." —Gary Adams, Manager, Infrastructure Services – Systems & Messaging, Legislative Data Center, State of California