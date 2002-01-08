Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server
1st Edition
Building Knowledge Sharing Applications
Table of Contents
Part I - Introduction to SharePoint Portal Server 2001: Introducing SharePoint; Designing a Workspace; Information Retrieval; Base Features; Getting Started; Part II- SharePoint Portal Servers' Digital Dashboard Implementation: SPS and the Exchange Store; The Digital Dashboard Implementation; Customizing the Portal; Building Web Parts; SPS Tools and Resources; Part III - Extending SharePoint Portal Server 2001: Accessing SharePoint Data; Store Events; Displaying SharePoint Portal Server Data; Workflow-enabling Applications; Searching Workspaces
Description
Use Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server 2001 as a foundation for building knowledge sharing applications. This book details how IT professionals can plan, design and implement web based solutions using Microsoft's Intranet Portal. Written by experts from Compaq, the world's prime integrator of Exchange systems and Microsoft's Partner of the Year, the book illustrates how easy it is to create sophisticated knowledge based applications using SharePoint Portal Server. It provides an excellent overview of the built-in features and functionality of SharePoint Portal Server, and describes how a Portal coordinator can easily customize the product to fit their business needs.
The book blends expert instruction, best practices, and project blueprints, and effectively guides readers through the process of creating a knowledge sharing solution using Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server 2001.
Key Features
Explains Microsoft's strategy for knowledge sharing and its foundation on the Microsoft SharePoint Technologies Details how to build enhanced collaborative applications with SharePoint Portal Server 2001 Shows SharePoint Portal Server 2001 as a tool enabling a rigorous and comprehensive knowledge management strategy
Readership
Business decision-makers, intranet portal designers, IT professionals deploying web based solutions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2001
- Published:
- 8th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479439
About the Authors
Kevin Laahs Author
Kevin Laahs is a senior member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP’s Consulting and Integration practice. He is currently focused on Exchange Server 2003 and SharePoint Portal Server V2 and helps customers determine how such products can assist in solving their business problems. Kevin is a frequent speaker at industry events such as the Microsoft Exchange Conference and TechEd. Kevin is co-author of Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server: Building Knowledge Sharing Applications.
Emer McKenna Author
Emer McKenna is a member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP’s Consulting and Integration practice. She is focused on assisting customers with the planning, design, implementation and integration of messaging and collaborative technologies into their enterprise. Emer is co-author of Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server: Building Knowledge Sharing Applications.
Don Vickers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Director, Applied Microsoft Technologies Group, Compaq GlobalServices