Microsoft SharePoint 2007 Technologies
1st Edition
Planning, Design and Implementation
Description
SharePoint provides a vital service to businesses--content sharing over Intranet and Internet sites. Microsoft is investing tons of research and development money into content sharing technologies: SharePoint is the "next big thing" for MS Office users, especially in a world where many work teams are becoming geographically dispersed. SharePoint 2007 is a big improvement over former releases, due to enhanced security, better search capabilities, and more robust functionality. Lots of change means that users will have to come up to speed on the new enhancements.
With Microsoft SharePoint 2007 Technologies, readers will gain a working knowledge of the architecture, administration, and end user features offered by SharePoint 2007. This book also provides practical techniques to help IT professionals integrate Sharepoint with other MS products such as Exchange Server. The expertise of the authors, who have helped many businesses leverage Microsoft technologies, makes this book an invaluable tool to anyone interested in deploying Sharepoint '07.
Key Features
- More than 50,000 HP employees already use SharePoint, and that's just one company!
- SharePoint 2007 enables businesses to share documents, implement version controls, intensify security, and create workgroups, all in real-time
- All companies using MS Exchange Server will examine the latest iteration of SharePoint
Readership
Microsoft Sharepoint users, administrators, and application developers
Table of Contents
Part I: Product Overview and Major Components Ch 1Microsoft Office SharePoint Server 2007 Architecture Ch 2 Upgrading and Migrating to SharePoint Server 2007 Ch 3 Planning a SharePoint Server 2007 Deployment Ch 4 Planning Extranet Deployments Ch 5 Deploying SharePoint Server 2007 Ch 6 Disaster Recovery Ch 7 SharePoint Server 2007 Operations Ch 8 Supporting SharePoint Server 2007 Part II: Planning, Deployment and Operations Chapter 9 SharePoint Concepts and Architecture Chapter 10 Building and Deploying Web Parts Chapter 11 Branding your SharePoint 2007 Sites Chapter 12 Site Definitions and Site Templates Chapter 13 Features Chapter 14 SharePoint Programmability Chapter 15 Events Chapter 16 Workflow Chapter 17 InfoPath Forms Services Chapter 18 Supporting SharePoint Server 2007 Part III: Customizing and Extending SharePoint-ERM Chapter 19 SharePoint Concepts and Architectures Chapter 20 Building and Deploying Web Parts Chapter 21 Branding your SharePoint 2007 Sites Chapter 22 Site Definitions and Site Templates Chapter 23 Features Chapter 24 SharePoint Programmability Chapter 25 Events Chapter 26 Workflow Chapter 27 InfoPath Forms Services
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2008
- Published:
- 6th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556680
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123736161
About the Author
Kevin Laahs
Kevin Laahs is a senior member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP’s Consulting and Integration practice. He is currently focused on Exchange Server 2003 and SharePoint Portal Server V2 and helps customers determine how such products can assist in solving their business problems. Kevin is a frequent speaker at industry events such as the Microsoft Exchange Conference and TechEd. Kevin is co-author of Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server: Building Knowledge Sharing Applications.
Emer McKenna
Emer McKenna is a member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP’s Consulting and Integration practice. She is focused on assisting customers with the planning, design, implementation and integration of messaging and collaborative technologies into their enterprise. Emer is co-author of Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server: Building Knowledge Sharing Applications.
Veli-Matti Vanamo
Veli-Matti Vanamo is a KM Technologist in the HP Consulting and Integration Knowledge Management group. His main focus is designing, developing and deploying enterprise knowledge management systems based on Microsoft SharePoint Products and Technologies, Microsoft.NET and
Groove. For the last 2 years he has been the technical architect responsible for the internal HP Consulting and Integration Enterprise Knowledge Management Systems. Veli-Matti is a frequent speaker at industry events such as Microsoft TechEd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Technology Group, HP Services
Reviews
“SharePoint 2007 will be an integral component of just about everything Microsoft does moving forward from servers and clients to e-mail and document management systems.” --Michael D. Osterman, President, Osterman Research, Inc.