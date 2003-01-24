Microsoft .NET
1st Edition
Jumpstart for Systems Administrators and Developers
Description
Microsoft .NET is born out of a personal search for the Holy Grail of .NET for IT professionals. Unlike competing texts, it focuses on actual implementation and management issues critical to the success of an enterprise. Through Nigel Stanley's active consulting practice, he has gathered essential information for integrating the far-ranging components which .NET touches without hype or superfluous programming details.
Microsoft .NET revolutionizes the development, deployment and support of business applications. It introduces new technologies and concepts which have to be understood by today's IT professionals if they are to continue to be successful.
Key Features
· Clear coverage of all the major .NET Enterprise Server products · Introductions to important technologies such as SOAP, UDDI and XML · Experiences drawn from real life customer situations focusing on important need-to-know material for the IT professional · Appendix giving detailed specifications required to run the .NET Enterprise Servers.
Readership
IT professionals moving to .NET--developers, project managers, IT architects, CTOs; Students, Continuing Ed, Vendors Marketing to .NET Market
Table of Contents
Introducing .NET; eXtensible Markup Language (XML); Visual Studio.NET; Microsoft BIZTalk Server; Microsoft Commerce Server; Microsoft SQL Server; Microsoft Content Management Server; Microsoft Application Center Server; SOAP, Web Services, and UDDI; Scalability and Security; Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server; Guide to Microsoft .NET Products System Requirements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 24th January 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497297
About the Author
Nigel Stanley
Nigel Stanley is Technical Director of a leading UK Microsoft partner. He leads a team of consultants and engineers providing business IT solutions, data warehouses, .NET training and consultancy. He previously worked for Microsoft, first as a systems engineer specializing in databases and developer technologies, and later as a product manager responsible for the Microsoft client server products. His first book, The SQL Server Handbook (Digital Press, 1995) covers Microsoft SQL Server in depth. The latest edition of the SQL Server Handbook for version 7.0 of SQL Server was released in June 1999.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Director of ICS Solutions, Ltd, UK
Reviews
"A good, comprehensive look at the new Microsoft .Net technology"—Ken England, President and Founder of Database Technologies and author