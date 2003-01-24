Microsoft .NET - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080497297

Microsoft .NET

1st Edition

Jumpstart for Systems Administrators and Developers

Authors: Nigel Stanley
eBook ISBN: 9780080497297
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 24th January 2003
Page Count: 206
Description

Microsoft .NET is born out of a personal search for the Holy Grail of .NET for IT professionals. Unlike competing texts, it focuses on actual implementation and management issues critical to the success of an enterprise. Through Nigel Stanley's active consulting practice, he has gathered essential information for integrating the far-ranging components which .NET touches without hype or superfluous programming details.

Microsoft .NET revolutionizes the development, deployment and support of business applications. It introduces new technologies and concepts which have to be understood by today's IT professionals if they are to continue to be successful.

Key Features

· Clear coverage of all the major .NET Enterprise Server products · Introductions to important technologies such as SOAP, UDDI and XML · Experiences drawn from real life customer situations focusing on important need-to-know material for the IT professional · Appendix giving detailed specifications required to run the .NET Enterprise Servers.

Readership

IT professionals moving to .NET--developers, project managers, IT architects, CTOs; Students, Continuing Ed, Vendors Marketing to .NET Market

Table of Contents

Introducing .NET; eXtensible Markup Language (XML); Visual Studio.NET; Microsoft BIZTalk Server; Microsoft Commerce Server; Microsoft SQL Server; Microsoft Content Management Server; Microsoft Application Center Server; SOAP, Web Services, and UDDI; Scalability and Security; Microsoft SharePoint Portal Server; Guide to Microsoft .NET Products System Requirements

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497297

About the Author

Nigel Stanley

Nigel Stanley is Technical Director of a leading UK Microsoft partner. He leads a team of consultants and engineers providing business IT solutions, data warehouses, .NET training and consultancy. He previously worked for Microsoft, first as a systems engineer specializing in databases and developer technologies, and later as a product manager responsible for the Microsoft client server products. His first book, The SQL Server Handbook (Digital Press, 1995) covers Microsoft SQL Server in depth. The latest edition of the SQL Server Handbook for version 7.0 of SQL Server was released in June 1999.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Director of ICS Solutions, Ltd, UK

Reviews

"A good, comprehensive look at the new Microsoft .Net technology"—Ken England, President and Founder of Database Technologies and author

Ratings and Reviews

