Microsoft Exchange Server 2003

Tony Redmond does it again! He provides detailed real-world information that will make you an expert on Exchange 2003. This book is a clear, to-the-point source of information filled with sound practical advice. Whether you're new to Exchange or upgrading your existing Exchange systems, this detailed guide can help you tap all the power, performance, and features of Exchange 2003. This is recommended reading for my staff and it should be for yours as well. David Espinoza, Group Manager Exchange Engineering, Operations and Technology Group, Microsoft "Tony Redmond peels away the myths, mysteries and misconceptions surrounding Exchange 2003 and guides the reader safely through the many trip-wires that lie in wait. This book is mandatory reference material for any corporation embarking on a phased migration to Exchange 2003 while keeping the corporate messaging infrastructure running. Another great text from the master of the subject." Kevin Barrett, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Elan Corporation plc.