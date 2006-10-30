Microsoft® Exchange Server 2003 Scalability with SP1 and SP2

Microsoft Exchange 2003 Server is the server component that provides electronic messaging in major corporate environments. It has had two updates since its release in 2003, SP1 and SP2. The author covers these along with critical changes in Widows 2003 Server such as the scalability features of the Active Directory and the server and storage technologies. This crucial release borrows from the legacy Exchange system, but also from a myriad of others. The organization of the book provides necessary background on the software and hardware required in order to manage an efficient scalable Microsoft Exchange 2003 Server deployment.

Key technology for planning a future strategy is covered in the form of hardware and software that enable mission critical solutions including Storage Area Networks and Gigabit networks, Microsoft Clustering and multi-core symmetric multiprocessing.