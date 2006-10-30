Microsoft® Exchange Server 2003 Scalability with SP1 and SP2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Exchange Server Architecture 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Benefits at a Glance 1.3 RAMS: Abilities 1.4 Performance Improvements & Optimization 1.5 Exchange Server 2003 SP2 Core Architecture 1.6 The STORE process 1.7 Exchange Server Futures
Chapter 2: Exchange Server Scalability 2.1 Why Scaling? 2.2 Scalable Exchange Architectures 2.3 IIS/Exchange STORE 2.4 Virtual Servers 2.5 Components that Scale 2.6 Horizontal vs. Vertical Scalability 2.7 Summary
Chapter 3: Exchange 2003 and Windows Server 3.1 Exchange Requirements 3.2 Windows Server 3.3 Volume Shadow Copy Services 3.4 Windows Clusters 3.5 Scaling the Active Directory 3.6 Certification and Support processes 3.7 Summary
Chapter 4: Technologies for Exchange 2003 Deployments 4.1 Introduction 4.2 System Processing 4.3 Networking Services 4.4 Scale Out and Scale up 4.5 Leveraging Storage Technologies 4.6 Network Storage 4.7 iSCSI & FC SAN 4.8 The Value of RAID 4.9 Fundamentals of Storage Performance 4.10 Summary
Chapter 5: Optimizing Exchange 5.1 Introduction to Exchange 2003 Optimization 5.2 System Optimization 5.3 Memory Optimization 5.4 Network Optimization 5.5 Storage Optimization 5.6 Mail transport Optimization 5.7 Summary
Chapter 6: Performance and Monitoring 6.1 The challenge 6.2 Exchange Workload Simulation 6.3 System and Storage Performance Testing 6.4 Monitoring Exchange Performance
Description
Microsoft Exchange 2003 Server is the server component that provides electronic messaging in major corporate environments. It has had two updates since its release in 2003, SP1 and SP2. The author covers these along with critical changes in Widows 2003 Server such as the scalability features of the Active Directory and the server and storage technologies. This crucial release borrows from the legacy Exchange system, but also from a myriad of others. The organization of the book provides necessary background on the software and hardware required in order to manage an efficient scalable Microsoft Exchange 2003 Server deployment.
Key technology for planning a future strategy is covered in the form of hardware and software that enable mission critical solutions including Storage Area Networks and Gigabit networks, Microsoft Clustering and multi-core symmetric multiprocessing.
Key Features
Reorganized to be a better reference and include details needed for Windows 2003's Server to effectively implement and manage a scalable Exchange infrastructure Best practices for deploying Exchange 2003 SP2 in large-scale and high performance environments are described Gives final recommendations, from consulting for Fortune 500 Corporations and from inside knowledge of Exchange 2000, Exchange 2003 SP1 & SP2, and Windows Server 2003 Reviews key server and storage technologies and their appropriateness to scalable and high performance Exchange infrastructures
Readership
System and Network Administrators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2007
- Published:
- 30th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491851
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583002
About the Authors
Pierre Bijaoui Author
Pierre Bijaoui is a Solution Architect for HP Services, based in Sophia Antipolis, France. He is often involved with large customer deployments, dealing with data center and storage architectures and technologies and Windows performance tuning and optimization. Pierre has been a tutor of the unanimously acclaimed Exchange Academy program at HP since its inception and was specialized in mobility, server and storage design and performance aspects of Microsoft Exchange. Pierre is a Microsoft Certified Architect (Infrastructure). In December 2001, he published a book, Scaling Microsoft Exchange 2000: Create and Optimize High-Performance Exchange Messaging Systems, (Digital Press), updated in November 2006 for Exchange 2003 SP2.
Affiliations and Expertise
Solution Architect, HP Services, France