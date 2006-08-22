Microsoft Exchange Server 2003, Deployment and Migration SP1 and SP2

Kieran McCorry is a Principal Consultant in HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group. Kieran works extensively with the planning, design, and implementation of messaging

infrastructures for many of HP's largest worldwide customers. A frequent speaker at many industry events such as Microsoft TechEd, Kieran is also a regular columnist in the Exchange and Outlook Administrator Newsletter

and writes frequently for Windows .Net Magazine. He is author of the book, Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server, (Digital Press, 1999) and co-author with Donald Livengood of the book, Exchange 2000

Infrastructure Design, (Digital Press, 2001).