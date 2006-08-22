Microsoft Exchange Server 2003, Deployment and Migration SP1 and SP2
1st Edition
Description
Exchange Server is necessary to support Outlook and SharePoint in the enterprise messaging at virtually all Fortune 1000 firms. Microsoft(r) Exchange Server 2003 SP1 and SP2 Deployment and Migration describes everything that you need to know about designing, planning, and implementing an Exchange 2003 environment. This book covers, in detail, the tools and techniques that messaging system planners and administrators will require in order to establish a functioning interoperability environment between Exchange 2003 and previous versions of Exchange including Exchange 5.5 and Exchange 2000. The book describes various deployment topologies and environments to cater for a multitude of different organizational requirements. The book has been updated to reflect the new changes that Microsoft introduced with Exchange 2003 and SP1 and SP2 updates in relation to major architectural changes to migrations techniques and other services such as RPC over HTTP and journaling functionality.
Key Features
- Details for consultants and system administrators to migrate from older versions of Exchange 5.5 and Exchange 2000 to the latest revisions of Exchange 2003
- Critical information on integration with Office 2003 and Windows 2003
- Based on actual implementations of the released version of Exchange 2003 in larger enterprise environments
- NEW! Cover critical updates to Exchange 2003 with updates from SP1 and SP2, such as new implementations of RPC over HTTP and cross site migrations
- NEW! Coverage of the Exchange journaling feature updates in Exchange 2003 SP1 and SP2
Readership
Systems and Network Managers, Developers and Consultants responsible for implementing, upgrading and managing Enterprise Exchange Servers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1: Exchange 2003 Deployment Fundamentals
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Windows 2000/Windows 2003 Refresher
1.3 Exchange 2003 and Its Relationship to the Forest
1.4 The Importance of Domain Controllers and Global Catalog Servers
1.5 Choosing an Appropriate Domain Model
1.6 Universal Security Groups and Windows Domain Mixed-Mode Membership
1.7 Token Augmentation
1.8 Exchange 2003 Installation Requirements
1.9 Exchange System Manager on Windows XP
1.10 Exchange 2003 and Internet Information Services 6.0
1.11 Exchange 2003 Installation Improvements
1.12 Preparing and Planning for Deployment
1.13 DCDiag and NetDiag Utilities
1.14 Preparing Windows 2003 Domains for Exchange 2003
1.15 Installing Exchange 2003
1.16 Summary
Chapter 2: Active Directory Connector Synchronization
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Active Directory Connector Core Technology Description
2.3 Connection Agreements
2.4 Active Directory Connector Schema Modifications
2.5 Determining Which Directory Objects to Synchronize
2.6 Active Directory Connector Block Searching
2.7 How the Active Directory Connector Uses the Active Directory
2.8 Mailbox-Enabled and Mail-Enabled Objects
2.9 Object Class Mapping from Exchange 5.5 to Active Directory
2.10 Object Class Mapping from Active Directory to Exchange 5.5
2.11 Synchronizing Hidden Objects
2.12 Dealing with Hidden Distribution List Membership
2.13 Object Deletion
2.14 Connection Agreements and Authentication
2.15 Controlling the Synchronization Schedule
2.16 Connection Agreement Advanced Parameters
2.17 Exchange 5.5 Mailboxes and Multiple Windows NT Accounts
2.18 Mailbox Delegate Access
2.19 Troubleshooting Active Directory Connector Synchronization Problems
2.20 New Exchange 2003 Active Directory Connector Features
2.21 Summary
Chapter 3: Advanced Active Directory Connector Configuration
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Default Object-Matching Behavior
3.3 How the Active Directory Connector Uses LDAP
3.4 Using a Customized LDAP Search Filter
3.5 Understanding LDAP Search Filters
3.6 Setting an LDAP Search Filter on a Connection Agreement
3.7 Default Active Directory Connector Object-Matching Behavior
3.8 Using Custom Object-Matching Rules on the Active Directory Connector
3.9 The NTDSNoMatch Utility
3.10 Summarizing Object-Matching Behavior
3.11 Introduction to Attribute Mapping
3.12 Default Attribute Mapping Behavior
3.13 Moving beyond the Schema Mapping GUI
3.14 Active Directory Distinguished Name Mapping with the Exchange 2000 Active Directory Connector
3.15 ADC Account Creation and Account Migration
3.16 Distinguished Name Mapping with the Exchange 2003 Active Directory Connector
3.17 Exchange 5.5 and LDAP Names
3.18 Attribute Mapping Rule Syntax
3.19 Exchange 2003 SP1 Enhancements to the Active Directory Connector
3.20 Summary
Chapter 4: The Site Replication Service
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Positioning the Site Replication Service and the Active Directory Connector
4.3 Components That Make Up the Site Replication Service
4.4 The Site Replication Service in Intrasite Replication Operations
4.5 The Site Replication Service in Intersite Replication Operations
4.6 What Takes Place during a Bridgehead Server Upgrade?
4.7 Site Replication Service Management
4.8 Site Replication Service Preference
4.9 Summary
Chapter 5: Public Folder Interoperability and Migration
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Public Folder Connection Agreements
5.3 Configuring Public Folder Connection Agreements
5.4 Public Folder Permissions
5.5 Exchange 5.5 and Exchange 2003 Public Folder Replication
5.6 Permission Handling during Mixed-Version Replication
5.7 Dealing with Zombie Users
5.8 Exchange 5.5 Distribution Lists and Access Control Lists
5.9 Public Folder Deployment Guidelines
5.10 Planning and Understanding Public Folder Topologies
5.11 Reintroducing Public Folder Affinity
5.12 Getting Ready to Migrate Public Folders
5.13 Moving User and System Public Folder Content
5.14 Using the Public Folder Migration Tool
5.15 Summary
Chapter 6: Deployment and Interoperability Guidelines for the Active Directory Connector
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Why Native-Mode Windows 2000 or Windows 2003 Domains Are Best
6.3 Scenarios That Require Multiple Connection Agreements
6.4 Container Hierarchy Mapping
6.5 Moving Synchronized Objects between Containers
6.6 Using Multiple Active Directory Connectors
6.7 Exchange 5.5 Back Replication
6.8 Connection Agreement Deployment Models
6.9 Deploying Active Directory Connectors
6.10 Network Impact from Active Directory Connector Synchronization
6.11 Summary
Chapter 7: Interorganizational Migrations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Deciding on an Interorganizational Migration Approach
7.3 Using the Exchange Server Migration Wizard
7.4 Partial-Organization Migrations
7.5 Third-Party-Tool Approach to Interorganizational Migration
7.6 Summary
Chapter 8: Moving from Exchange 5.5 to Exchange 2003
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Exchange 5.5 Migration Fundamentals
8.3 Making a Clean Break from Exchange 5.5
8.4 Exchange 5.5 Migration Terminology Refresher
8.5 The Importance of SID History during Exchange 5.5 Migration
8.6 Exchange 5.5, Windows Migrations, and the ClonePrincipal Toolkit
8.7 Requirements for Writeable Access to SID History
8.8 Running Exchange 5.5 on Windows 2000 Servers
8.9 Exchange 5.5–to–Exchange 2003 Migration Approaches
8.10 Active Directory Account Domain Cleanup Wizard
8.11 Summary
Chapter 9: Moving from Exchange 2000 to Exchange 2003
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Exchange 2000–to–Exchange 2003 Migration Approaches
9.3 Mixed Exchange 5.5/Exchange 2000 Migrations to Exchange 2003
9.4 The Exchange 2003 Move Mailbox Wizard
9.5 Mixed-Mode Cross–Administrative Group Mailbox Moves with Exchange 2003 SPI
9.6 Dealing with Client Profiles, Custom Recipients, and Distribution Lists during Mixed-Mode Cross-Administrative Group Mailbox Moves
9.7 Summary
Chapter 10: Deploying Exchange for External Access
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Using Exchange 2003 Front-End Servers in the DMZ
10.3 Exchange, DSAccess, and Firewalls
10.4 Should You Allow RPCs across Your DMZ?
10.5 Generalized Internally Facing Firewall Requirements
10.6 Outlook Web Access Security Issues
10.7 A Secure Architectural Alternative
10.8 Tunneling and Bridging
10.9 Putting Components into Practice
10.10 Using Microsoft ISA Server with OWA
10.11 Using a Hardware-Based SSL/TLS Proxy Server with OWA
10.12 Back-End Encryption
10.13 Understanding OWA, Authentication, Front-End Servers, and Redirection
10.14 Implementing Outlook RPC over HTTP
10.15 Administrative Changes in Exchange 2003 SP1 for RCP over HTTP
10.16 Summary
Chapter 11: Optimizing Deployments and Configurations
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Optimized Internet E-mail Routing
11.3 Understanding the Exchange Best Practices Analyzer Tool
11.4 The Exchange Server Performance Troubleshooting Analyzer
11.5 Understanding the ExMon Tool
11.6 Exchange Database Optimization with Exchange 2003 SP2
11.7 Summary
Chapter 12: Troubleshooting Client Connections
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Problems with MAPI Client Connections
12.3 Troubleshooting RPC over HTTP Connections
12.4 Summary
Chapter 13: Exchange Journaling, Archiving, and Compliance
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Exchange Data-Management Guidelines for Administrators
13.3 Functional Requirements for a Compliance Infrastructure
13.4 Exchange Message Journaling
13.5 Advanced Exchange Journaling: Envelope Journaling
13.6 Summary
A: Lists of Events Generated by the Active Directory Connector
B: Connection Agreement Attributes
C: Active Directory Connector Registry Keys
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2006
- Published:
- 22nd August 2006
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491837
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583491
About the Author
Kieran McCorry
Kieran McCorry is a Principal Consultant in HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group. Kieran works extensively with the planning, design, and implementation of messaging
infrastructures for many of HP's largest worldwide customers. A frequent speaker at many industry events such as Microsoft TechEd, Kieran is also a regular columnist in the Exchange and Outlook Administrator Newsletter
and writes frequently for Windows .Net Magazine. He is author of the book, Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server, (Digital Press, 1999) and co-author with Donald Livengood of the book, Exchange 2000
Infrastructure Design, (Digital Press, 2001).
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant, HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group.