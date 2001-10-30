Microsoft Exchange 2000 Infrastructure Design
1st Edition
Co-existence, Migration and Connectivity
Table of Contents
Deploying Exchange 2000
Synchronization with the Active Directory Connector
Advanced Active Directory Connector Configuration
The Site Replication Service
Exchange 5.5 and Exchange 2000 Public Folder Interoperability
Active Directory Connector Deployment
Moving to Exchange 2000
Messaging Technology Fundamentals
Routing and Connectivity Basics
Transfer Service Details
SMTP Deployment Scenarios
Transport Service Tools
Appendix: List of Events Generated by the ADC
Description
Microsoft Exchange 2000 Infrastructure Design explains from a system designer's and administrator's perspective Microsoft's Active Directory and its interaction with Exchange 2000, details issues concerned with migration to Exchange 2000, and outlines the specific technology and design issues relating to connectivity with Exchange 2000. Readers will learn to use these technologies to seamlessly co-exist with their current environment, migrate to a native Exchange 2000 environment, and connect to the Internet as well as to other messaging systems. The book's blend of expert instruction and best practices will help any organization create optimal system designs and configurations to support different technical and business scenarios.
McCorry and Livengood are experts in Microsoft technologies from Compaq, the world's leading integrator of Exchange systems. In Microsoft Exchange 2000 Infrastructure Design, they spell out the key technologies, features, and techniques IT professionals must master to build a unified and robust Exchange 2000 messaging service. This book details the framework organizations must put in place to most effectively move to Exchange 2000.
Key Features
- Detailed explanations of Active Directory integration with Exchange 2000, migration to Exchange 2000 from another system and Exchange 2000 transport, connectivity, and tools
- Gives readers the benefit of authors' extensive experience
- Unique description of the software "plumbing" organizations must master to move to Exchange 2000
Readership
IT System designers and administrators using Exchange 2000; Exchange developers; Windows 2000 designers and administrators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2001
- Published:
- 30th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511603
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582456
Reviews
"Kieran and Donald combine real-world experience, an entertaining style, and in-depth understanding of the Exchange 2000 product to create a unique book: one that is fun to read as well as full of tips you can use every day." --David Lemson, Lead Program Manager, Exchange Team, Microsoft Corporation
"MicrosoftR Exchange 2000 Infrastructure Design: Co-existence, Migration and Connectivity is excellent resource material if you are involved in the design of an Exchange 2000 environment or have the requirement to support a migration scenario from Exchange 5.5. There's a significant amount of experience behind it." --Luis Galarza, Director, Internal Technology Services, Reuters, New York
"Kieran McCorry's and Don Livengood's expertise and global experiences are captured in understandable and succinct text. This comprehensive book is compulsory toward a successful and efficient deployment of a Microsoft Exchange 2000 messaging infrastructure." --Gary Adams, Information Technology Manager, Technology Division, Legislative Data Center, State of California
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Kieran McCorry Author
Kieran McCorry is a Principal Consultant in HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group. Kieran works extensively with the planning, design, and implementation of messaging
infrastructures for many of HP's largest worldwide customers. A frequent speaker at many industry events such as Microsoft TechEd, Kieran is also a regular columnist in the Exchange and Outlook Administrator Newsletter
and writes frequently for Windows .Net Magazine. He is author of the book, Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server, (Digital Press, 1999) and co-author with Donald Livengood of the book, Exchange 2000
Infrastructure Design, (Digital Press, 2001).
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant, HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group.
Donald Livengood Author
As a member of AMTG, Donald has most recently been developing and deliveringthe Exchange 2000 Academies world-wide as well as the "10 Stepsto Exchange 2000" presentation throughout North America. Donald has alsobeen working with a variety of customers, either directly or indirectly,with planning activities associated with Exchange 2000 and Windows 2000deployments. These deployments include very large enterprises as well asASPs. As with all members of the AMTG, Donald is a frequent speaker atindustry and company events such as MEC, CETS, EMA, and DECUS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Solution Architect, Applied Microsoft Technologies Group, Compaq Computer Corporation