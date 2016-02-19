Microscopy of Ceramics and Cements
1st Edition
Including Glasses, Slags, and Foundry Sands
Description
Microscopy of Ceramics and Cements: Including Glasses, Slags, and Foundry Sands presents the extraordinary value of the microscope in dealing with problems in the manufacture and use of ceramics. This book outlines the methods that are useful in applying polarizing microscope.
Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the features of the instruments and of the methods employing them that are appropriate to their use in ceramic research and control laboratories. This text then book surveys the foundation of past experience with the microscope in the several ceramic fields of whitewares, refractories, porcelain enamels, cements, abrasives, foundry sands, and metallurgical slags as a basis for engineering applications and fundamental studies. Other chapters consider the nomenclature employed and interference figures. This book discusses as well the raw materials of ceramics. The final chapter deals with commercially used natural abrasives.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists, physicist, and mineralogists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. The Microscopes and Accessories
2.1 The Polarizing Microscope
2.2 The Stereoscopic Microscope
2.3 The Metallographic Microscope
2.4 The Electron Microscope
2.5 Other Instruments
References
3. Optical Mineralogy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Isotropie Minerals
3.3 Uniaxial Minerals
3.4 Biaxial Minerals
3.5 Extinction Angle
3.6 Elongation Character
3.7 Birefringence
3.8 Determination of the Slow Ray with Accessory Plates
3.9 Refractive Index and Pleochroism
3.10 Refractive Index Determination by Immersion
3.11 Immersion Media for Refractive Index Determination
3.12 Manipulation of Particles
3.13 Interference Figures from Small Grains
References
4. Preparation of Material for Microscopic Examination
4.1 Sampling
4.2 Powder and Flake Preparations
4.3 Thin Section Preparation
4.4 Preparation of Polished Sections
4.5 Peels
References
5. Special Techniques
5.1 Particle Size Distribution Measurement
5.2 Stress Measurement
5.3 Quantitative Analysis
5.4 Surface Replicas
References
6. Raw Materials and their Thermal Behavior
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silica Minerals
6.3 Feldspars and Feldspathoids
6.4 Clays and Clay Minerals
6.5 Other Aluminosilicates
6.6 Talc and Olivine
6.7 Magnesia Minerals
6.8 Chrome Ore
6.9 Limestone and Dolomite
6.10 Zircon
References
7. Whitewares
7.1 Whiteware Bodies
7.2 Thermal Behavior of Body Constituents
7.3 Thermal Changes in a Whiteware Body
7.4 Steatite Bodies
7.5 Cordierite Bodies
7.6 Whiteware Glazes
References
8. Refractories
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fireclay Refractories
8.3 Silica Refractories
8.4 Basic Refractories
8.5 Forsterite Refractories
8.6 Electric Furnace Refractories
8.7 Silicon Carbide Refractories
References
9. Glass
9.1 General
9.2 Techniques of Examination
9.3 Surface Defects
9.4 Seeds and Bubbles
9.5 Cords and Striae
9.6 Stones
References
10. Cement and Cement Products
10.1 Historical
10.2 Techniques of Cement Microscopy
10.3 Mineral Phases of Clinker
10.4 Microscopy of Hydrated Cements
10.5 Natural Cement
10.6 Portland-Slag Cements
10.7 Aluminous Cements
10.8 Miscellaneous Cements and Plasters
10.9 Aggregate Materials
References
11. Porcelain Enamels
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Metal Examination
11.3 Nickel Flashing
11.4 Raw Materials
11.5 Metal-Enamel Relationships
11.6 Section Preparation
11.7 Enamel Surface Studies
11.8 Enamel Defects
11.9 Bubble Structure
11.10 Weathering and Chemical Attack
11.11 Cast Iron Enamels
11.12 Ceramic Coatings
References
12. Structural Clay Products
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Phases in Fired Products
12.3 Miscellaneous Applications
References
13. Foundry Sands
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Granular Constituent
13.3 Bonding Clays
13.4 Metal Penetration
References
14. Slags
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Blast-Furnace Slags
14.3 Acid Open-Hearth Slags
14.4 Basic Open-Hearth Slags
14.5 Electric-Furnace Slags
14.6 Bessemer-Converter Slags
14.7 Nonferrous Metallurgical Slags
References
15. Abrasives
15.1 Introduction
15.2 General Methods for Microscopy of Abrasives
15.3 Abrasive Grains and Powders
15.4 Bonded Abrasives
15.5 Coated Abrasives
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274379