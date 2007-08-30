MicroRNA Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739179, 9780080551395

MicroRNA Methods, Volume 427

1st Edition

Editors: John Rossi
eBook ISBN: 9780080551395
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739179
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th August 2007
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

SECTION I. Identifying Micro RNAs and their targets
Chapter 1: Identification of viral miRNAs Chapter 2: Robust machine learning algorithms predict microRNA genes and targets
Chapter 3: Idenfication of virally encoded microRNAs
Chapter 4: Computational Methods for microRNA Target Prediction

SECTION II. Micro RNA expression, maturation and functional analysis Chapter 5: In vitro and in vivo assays for the activity of the Drosha-DGCR8 complex Chapter 6: Microarray analysis of microRNA gene expression. Chapter 7: Cloning and detecting signature microRNAs from mammalian cells
Chapter 8: Approaches for studying microRNA and small interfering RNA methylation in vitro and in vivo Chapter 9: Analysis of small RNA profiles during development. Chapter 10: Dissecting MicroRNA-mediated Gene Regulation and Function in T Cell Development

SECTION III. MiRNAs and Disease Chapter 11: Investigation of microRNAs alterations in leukemias and lymphomas Chapter 12: Discovery of pathogen-regulated small RNAs in plants Chapter 13: Protocols for expression and functional analysis of viral microRNAs

Description

MicroRNAs (miRNA) are tiny bits of genetic material that were unknown nearly 10 years ago but now represent an exciting field of study in biology. Upon their discovery, researchers revealed for the first time a new mechanism by which microRNA can stop the function of messenger RNA (mRNA) by literally cutting it in half, interfering with the normal function of specific messenger RNAs in gene expression.

This "expression" of genes that code for essential proteins is essentially what controls whether a cell turns into a liver, lung, or brain cell, for example. Understanding what activates this process – or stops it – is a key to understanding the biological process and builds a foundation for advances in medicine and other fields. This volume in Methods in Enzymology presents valuable methods for studying MicroRNA, with three sections covering identification of MicroRNAs and their targets; MicroRNA expression, maturation and functional analysis; and MicroRNAs and disease.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular and cell biologists.

About the Editors

John Rossi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City of Hope's Beckman Research Institute, Duarte, California, U.S.A.

