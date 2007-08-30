MicroRNA Methods, Volume 427

SECTION I. Identifying Micro RNAs and their targets

Chapter 1: Identification of viral miRNAs Chapter 2: Robust machine learning algorithms predict microRNA genes and targets

Chapter 3: Idenfication of virally encoded microRNAs

Chapter 4: Computational Methods for microRNA Target Prediction

SECTION II. Micro RNA expression, maturation and functional analysis Chapter 5: In vitro and in vivo assays for the activity of the Drosha-DGCR8 complex Chapter 6: Microarray analysis of microRNA gene expression. Chapter 7: Cloning and detecting signature microRNAs from mammalian cells

Chapter 8: Approaches for studying microRNA and small interfering RNA methylation in vitro and in vivo Chapter 9: Analysis of small RNA profiles during development. Chapter 10: Dissecting MicroRNA-mediated Gene Regulation and Function in T Cell Development

SECTION III. MiRNAs and Disease Chapter 11: Investigation of microRNAs alterations in leukemias and lymphomas Chapter 12: Discovery of pathogen-regulated small RNAs in plants Chapter 13: Protocols for expression and functional analysis of viral microRNAs