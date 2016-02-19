Microprocessors: Principles and Applications deals with the principles and applications of microprocessors and covers topics ranging from computer architecture and programmed machines to microprocessor programming, support systems and software, and system design. A number of microprocessor applications are considered, including data processing, process control, and telephone switching. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a historical overview of computers and computing, followed by a discussion on computer architecture and programmed machines, paying particular attention to the functions of a computer such as the representation and processing of numbers, symbols, and characters. Subsequent chapters explain how a microprocessor works and outlines the basics of microprogramming, along with types of input and output, system design, and microprocessor selection. The use of ROMs to replace combinational logic is considered. Finally, the use of microprocessors in management is discussed. A glossary of terms used throughout the text is included. This monograph will be of interest to computer scientists, computer programmers, systems designers, electronics engineers, undergraduates, and microprocessor enthusiasts.