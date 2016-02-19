Microprocessors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242064, 9781483146980

Microprocessors

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Authors: Michael J. Debenham
eBook ISBN: 9781483146980
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 98
Description

Microprocessors: Principles and Applications deals with the principles and applications of microprocessors and covers topics ranging from computer architecture and programmed machines to microprocessor programming, support systems and software, and system design. A number of microprocessor applications are considered, including data processing, process control, and telephone switching. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a historical overview of computers and computing, followed by a discussion on computer architecture and programmed machines, paying particular attention to the functions of a computer such as the representation and processing of numbers, symbols, and characters. Subsequent chapters explain how a microprocessor works and outlines the basics of microprogramming, along with types of input and output, system design, and microprocessor selection. The use of ROMs to replace combinational logic is considered. Finally, the use of microprocessors in management is discussed. A glossary of terms used throughout the text is included. This monograph will be of interest to computer scientists, computer programmers, systems designers, electronics engineers, undergraduates, and microprocessor enthusiasts.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Computation from the Beginning

Chapter 2 Computer Architecture and Programmed Machines

Chapter 3 Input, Output and Interrupt

Chapter 4 Microprocessor Programming

Chapter 5 Support Systems and Software

Chapter 6 System Design

Chapter 7 Microprocessor Selection

Chapter 8 Microprocessor Applications

Chapter 9 Microprocessors and Management

Chapter 10 Glossary of Terms

Index

Details

No. of pages:
98
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146980

Michael J. Debenham

