Microprocessor Interfacing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434923366, 9781483142128

Microprocessor Interfacing

1st Edition

Authors: R E Vears
eBook ISBN: 9781483142128
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th March 1990
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Microprocessor Interfacing provides the coverage of the Business and Technician Education Council level NIII unit in Microprocessor Interfacing (syllabus U86/335).
Composed of seven chapters, the book explains the foundation in microprocessor interfacing techniques in hardware and software that can be used for problem identification and solving. The book focuses on the 6502, Z80, and 6800/02 microprocessor families. The technique starts with signal conditioning, filtering, and cleaning before the signal can be processed. The signal conversion, from analog to digital or vice versa, is explained to answer why conversion is necessary for the microcomputer or processor. The types of analogue to digital converter, voltage measurements, scaling, and interfacing with ADC to a microcomputer are all taken into account. After the signal has been converted into readable data, the date transfer techniques are described. For data between systems and subsystems to be efficient, the timing, electrical, I/O lines, serial data, and bus structure should be considered. A more detailed explanation of parallel I/O controllers as applied to Z80 PIO and the 6821 PIA follows. For serial I/O controllers, the serial data transfers, speed in baud rate, software routines, and ASCII codes are all examined. Finally, the dedicated I/O controllers involving keyboard encoding, the ASCII (QWERTY) keyboard interface, the visual display unit, cathode ray tube controller devices, and the drive controllers are discussed, as each of these requires one specific application.
This book is useful for computer engineers, software engineers, computer technicians, teachers, and instructors in the field of computing learning. This text can also be an informative reading for those have great interest in computer hardware.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Signal Conditioning

Need for Signal Conditioning

Amplification

Operational Amplifiers

Filtering

Problems

2 D to A Conversion

Signal Conversion

Types of Digital to Analogue Converter

DAC Characteristics

Interfacing DACs to a Microcomputer

DAC Applications

Problems

3 A to D Conversion

Types of Analogue to Digital Converter

ADC Characteristics

Interfacing ADCs to a Microcomputer

Voltage Measurements

Scaling

Problems

4 Data Transfer Techniques

Synchronization of Data Transfers

Direct Memory Access

Electrical Buffering

Serial/Parallel and Parallel/Serial Conversion

Multiplexing

Standard Buses

Electrical Isolation

Problems

5 Parallel I/O Controllers

Need for I/O Controllers

Simple Parallel I/O Ports

Hardware/Software for General Purpose Interfaces

Programmable Parallel I/O Controllers

Problems

6 Serial I/O Controllers

Serial Data Transfers

Baud Rate

Software UART

Shift Register (In VIA)

Dedicated Serial I/O Controllers

Software Routines

EIA RS-232 Standards

TTL/RS-232C Interfaces

Problems

7 Dedicated I/O Controllers

Keyboard Encoding

Hex Keyboard Interface

ASCII (QWERTY) Keyboard Interface

VDU Interface

Forming Characters on the CRT Screen

Cathode Ray Tube Controller Devices

Floppy Disk Controllers

Index


Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483142128

About the Author

R E Vears

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.