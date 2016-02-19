Microprocessor Interfacing
1st Edition
Description
Microprocessor Interfacing provides the coverage of the Business and Technician Education Council level NIII unit in Microprocessor Interfacing (syllabus U86/335).
Composed of seven chapters, the book explains the foundation in microprocessor interfacing techniques in hardware and software that can be used for problem identification and solving. The book focuses on the 6502, Z80, and 6800/02 microprocessor families. The technique starts with signal conditioning, filtering, and cleaning before the signal can be processed. The signal conversion, from analog to digital or vice versa, is explained to answer why conversion is necessary for the microcomputer or processor. The types of analogue to digital converter, voltage measurements, scaling, and interfacing with ADC to a microcomputer are all taken into account. After the signal has been converted into readable data, the date transfer techniques are described. For data between systems and subsystems to be efficient, the timing, electrical, I/O lines, serial data, and bus structure should be considered. A more detailed explanation of parallel I/O controllers as applied to Z80 PIO and the 6821 PIA follows. For serial I/O controllers, the serial data transfers, speed in baud rate, software routines, and ASCII codes are all examined. Finally, the dedicated I/O controllers involving keyboard encoding, the ASCII (QWERTY) keyboard interface, the visual display unit, cathode ray tube controller devices, and the drive controllers are discussed, as each of these requires one specific application.
This book is useful for computer engineers, software engineers, computer technicians, teachers, and instructors in the field of computing learning. This text can also be an informative reading for those have great interest in computer hardware.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Signal Conditioning
Need for Signal Conditioning
Amplification
Operational Amplifiers
Filtering
Problems
2 D to A Conversion
Signal Conversion
Types of Digital to Analogue Converter
DAC Characteristics
Interfacing DACs to a Microcomputer
DAC Applications
Problems
3 A to D Conversion
Types of Analogue to Digital Converter
ADC Characteristics
Interfacing ADCs to a Microcomputer
Voltage Measurements
Scaling
Problems
4 Data Transfer Techniques
Synchronization of Data Transfers
Direct Memory Access
Electrical Buffering
Serial/Parallel and Parallel/Serial Conversion
Multiplexing
Standard Buses
Electrical Isolation
Problems
5 Parallel I/O Controllers
Need for I/O Controllers
Simple Parallel I/O Ports
Hardware/Software for General Purpose Interfaces
Programmable Parallel I/O Controllers
Problems
6 Serial I/O Controllers
Serial Data Transfers
Baud Rate
Software UART
Shift Register (In VIA)
Dedicated Serial I/O Controllers
Software Routines
EIA RS-232 Standards
TTL/RS-232C Interfaces
Problems
7 Dedicated I/O Controllers
Keyboard Encoding
Hex Keyboard Interface
ASCII (QWERTY) Keyboard Interface
VDU Interface
Forming Characters on the CRT Screen
Cathode Ray Tube Controller Devices
Floppy Disk Controllers
Index
