Microplastic Contamination in Aquatic Environments

BACKGROUND

1. Formation and Evolution of Microplastics

2. Global Distribution of Microplastics: Abundance and Composition

SOURCES AND PATHWAYS

3. Contribution of Anthropogenic Activities to Microplastic Pollution

4. Sources and Pathways of Microplastics to Freshwater Environment

5. Sources and Pathways of Microplastics to Marine Environment

SAMPLING AND DETECTION

6. Detection, Qualification and Quantitation of Microplastics in Environmental Samples

OCCURRENCE OF PLASTIC IN AQUATIC ENVIRONMENTS

7. Microplastics Pollution in the Marine Environment

8. Contamination of Microplastics in the Freshwater Systems

9. Microplastic Contamination in Estuarine System

10. Nanoplastic Contamination in the Aquatic Environment

FATE AND EFFECTS

11. Impacts of Microplastics on Aquatic Organisms

12. Fate and Effect of Microplastics in the Marine Environment

13. Fate and Effect of Microplastics in the Freshwater Systems

14. Effects of Microplastic Discharge from WWTPs on the Receiving Waters

15. Sorption of Persistent Organic Chemicals (POPs) to Microplastics

16. Fate and Effects of Plastic Additives in the Environment

17. Microplastics in the Terrestrial Environments

HUMAN HEALTH AND REGULATIONS

18. Bioaccumulation of Microplastics in the Ecological Food Chain

19. Microplastic Pollution and Human Health

20. Regulations and Solutions for Microplastic Pollution Control