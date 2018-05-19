Microplastic Contamination in Aquatic Environments
1st Edition
An Emerging Matter of Environmental Urgency
Description
Microplastic Contamination in Aquatic Environments: An Emerging Matter of Environmental Urgency comprehensively illustrates the traditional and advanced technologies on sampling, identification and quantification of microplastic from different environmental media. Contributors summarize and discuss recent research on microplastic and examine studies on nano-sized plastic particles. Chapters cover a full range of microplastic research, including global distribution, detection, environmental fate, biological effects and political legislation. Users will find the book to be a comprehensive overview of microplastic research that is ideal for research and understanding on the occurrence of microplastic in aquatic environments.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of different methods for sampling, identification and enumeration of microplastics
- Contains contributions from world experts with a diverse range of backgrounds, all brought together by a well-known, experienced editor
- Presents information on microplastics in a unified place, with easy access for the reader
Readership
Oceanographers, Ecologists and climatologists, researchers in marine litter, ecotoxicology, marine biology or environmental science
Table of Contents
BACKGROUND
1. Formation and Evolution of Microplastics
2. Global Distribution of Microplastics: Abundance and Composition
SOURCES AND PATHWAYS
3. Contribution of Anthropogenic Activities to Microplastic Pollution
4. Sources and Pathways of Microplastics to Freshwater Environment
5. Sources and Pathways of Microplastics to Marine Environment
SAMPLING AND DETECTION
6. Detection, Qualification and Quantitation of Microplastics in Environmental Samples
OCCURRENCE OF PLASTIC IN AQUATIC ENVIRONMENTS
7. Microplastics Pollution in the Marine Environment
8. Contamination of Microplastics in the Freshwater Systems
9. Microplastic Contamination in Estuarine System
10. Nanoplastic Contamination in the Aquatic Environment
FATE AND EFFECTS
11. Impacts of Microplastics on Aquatic Organisms
12. Fate and Effect of Microplastics in the Marine Environment
13. Fate and Effect of Microplastics in the Freshwater Systems
14. Effects of Microplastic Discharge from WWTPs on the Receiving Waters
15. Sorption of Persistent Organic Chemicals (POPs) to Microplastics
16. Fate and Effects of Plastic Additives in the Environment
17. Microplastics in the Terrestrial Environments
HUMAN HEALTH AND REGULATIONS
18. Bioaccumulation of Microplastics in the Ecological Food Chain
19. Microplastic Pollution and Human Health
20. Regulations and Solutions for Microplastic Pollution Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137475
About the Editor
Eddy Zeng
Dr. Eddy Y. Zeng is a Full Professor and Dean of the School of Environment, Jinan University, China. He received his B.S. degree from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1982, his M.S. degree from Sun Yat-sen University (China) in 1985, and his Ph.D. degree from the University of Southern California in 1992. He was employed by the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project first as Senior Scientist and then Principal Scientist for a number of years, before returning to China in 2004. His research interests include but are not limited to 1) intercompartmental processes and fluxes of persistent organic pollutants (POPs); 2) human exposure to persistent toxic substances and risk assessment; 3) occurrence and toxic effects of microplastics in terrestrial and aquatic environments; and 4) the utility of using passive sampler to measure freely dissolved concentrations of POPs in the aquatic environment. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief of Environmental Pollution, Associate Editor of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, and a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of Environmental Science & Technology. He also served from time to time as Associate Editor of Science of the Total Environment, Journal of Hydrology, and Trends in Environmental Analytical Chemistry, as well as an editorial member of Chemosphere.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China