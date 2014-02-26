Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002810, 9780128003374

Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part C, Volume 121

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Manuel Théry Matthieu Piel
eBook ISBN: 9780128003374
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th February 2014
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Section 1 Micropatterning soft substrates
1 Preparation of a Micropatterned Rigid-Soft Composite Substrate for Probing Cellular Rigidity Sensing
  Stephanie Wong, Wei-hui Guo, Ian Hoffecker, and Yu-li Wang
2 Patterned Hydrogels for Simplified Measurement of Cell Traction Forces
  Samuel R. Polio and Michael L. Smith
3 Micropatterning Hydroxy-PAAm Hydrogels and Sylgard 184 Silicone Elastomers with Tunable Elastic Moduli
  Marie Versaevel, Thomas Grevesse, Maryam Riaz, Joséphine Lantoine and Sylvain Gabriele
4 The Facile Generation of 2-dimensional Stiffness Maps in Durotactic Cell Platforms Through Thickness Projections of 3-dimensional Submerged Topography
  Kuo, C.H.R., Láng, J., K?hidai, L. and Sivaniah, E.
5 Micropatterning on Micropost Arrays
  Nathan J. Sniadecki, Sangyoon J. Han, Lucas H. Ting and Shirin Feghhi
6 Development of Micropatterned Cell-Sensing Surfaces
  Jungmok You, Dong-Sik Shiz and Alexander Revzin
7 Microfluidic Patterning of Protein Gradients on Biomimetic Hydrogel Substrates
  Steffen Cosson and Matthias P. Lutolf

Section 2 Cell and tissue micropatterning in 3D
8 Micropatterning of Poly(ethylene glycol) Diacrylate Hydrogels
  Saniya Ali, Maude Cuchiara and Jennifer L. West
9 Curved and Folded Micropatterns in 3D Cell Culture and Tissue Engineering
  Cem Onat Yilmaz, Zinnia S. Xu and David H. Gracias
10 Cell Migration in Confined Environments
  Daniel Irimia
11 Micro-patterned Porous Membranes for Combinatorial Cell-based Assays
  Clément Vulin, Fanny Evenou, Jean Marc Di Meglio and Pascal Hersen
12 Micropatterning Cells on Permeable Membrane Filters
  Sahar Javaherian, Ana C Paz and Alison P McGuigan
13 Microfabrication of a Platform to Measure and Manipulate the Mechanics of Engineered Microtissues
  Alexandre Ramade, Wesley R. Legant, Catherine Picart, Christopher S. Chen and Thomas Boudou
14 Methods for 2D Cell Confinement
  Maël Le Berre, Ewa Zlotek-Zlotkiewicz, Daria Bonazzi, Franziska Lautenschlaeger and Matthieu Piel
15 Benzophenone-based Photochemical Micropatterning of Biomolecules to Create Model Substrates and Instructive Biomaterials
  Aurora J. Turgeon, Brendan A. Harley and Ryan C. Bailey

Description

This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at micropatterning in cell biology and includes chapters on protein photo-patterning on PEG with benzophenone, laser-directed cell printing and dip pen nanolithography. The cutting-edge material in this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers for years to come.

Key Features

  • Includes sections on micropatterning in 2D with photomask, maskless micropatterning and 2D nanopatterning
  • Chapters are written by experts in the field
  • Cutting-edge material

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Manuel Théry Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics of the cytoskeleton and morphogenesis, LPCV / iRTSV / DSV / CEA, France

Matthieu Piel Serial Volume Editor

Matthieu Piel and his team develop microfabricated and microfluidic tools to quantitatively control the physical parameters of the cell’s environment and study how cells grow, divide and migrate. The team focused on how physical confinement, geometry and forces affect cell division and cell migration. The general aim of these studies is to draw a line between the physics of the active matter cells are made of and the behavior of cells in the complex environment of tissues, in the context of the immune response and tumor development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Systems Biology of Cell Division and Cell Polarity, Cell Biology and Cancer Department, Institut Curie, Paris, France Institut Pierre Gilles de Gennes for Microfluidics, Paris, France

