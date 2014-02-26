Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part C, Volume 121

Section 1 Micropatterning soft substrates

1 Preparation of a Micropatterned Rigid-Soft Composite Substrate for Probing Cellular Rigidity Sensing

Stephanie Wong, Wei-hui Guo, Ian Hoffecker, and Yu-li Wang

2 Patterned Hydrogels for Simplified Measurement of Cell Traction Forces

Samuel R. Polio and Michael L. Smith

3 Micropatterning Hydroxy-PAAm Hydrogels and Sylgard 184 Silicone Elastomers with Tunable Elastic Moduli

Marie Versaevel, Thomas Grevesse, Maryam Riaz, Joséphine Lantoine and Sylvain Gabriele

4 The Facile Generation of 2-dimensional Stiffness Maps in Durotactic Cell Platforms Through Thickness Projections of 3-dimensional Submerged Topography

Kuo, C.H.R., Láng, J., K?hidai, L. and Sivaniah, E.

5 Micropatterning on Micropost Arrays

Nathan J. Sniadecki, Sangyoon J. Han, Lucas H. Ting and Shirin Feghhi

6 Development of Micropatterned Cell-Sensing Surfaces

Jungmok You, Dong-Sik Shiz and Alexander Revzin

7 Microfluidic Patterning of Protein Gradients on Biomimetic Hydrogel Substrates

Steffen Cosson and Matthias P. Lutolf

Section 2 Cell and tissue micropatterning in 3D

8 Micropatterning of Poly(ethylene glycol) Diacrylate Hydrogels

Saniya Ali, Maude Cuchiara and Jennifer L. West

9 Curved and Folded Micropatterns in 3D Cell Culture and Tissue Engineering

Cem Onat Yilmaz, Zinnia S. Xu and David H. Gracias

10 Cell Migration in Confined Environments

Daniel Irimia

11 Micro-patterned Porous Membranes for Combinatorial Cell-based Assays

Clément Vulin, Fanny Evenou, Jean Marc Di Meglio and Pascal Hersen

12 Micropatterning Cells on Permeable Membrane Filters

Sahar Javaherian, Ana C Paz and Alison P McGuigan

13 Microfabrication of a Platform to Measure and Manipulate the Mechanics of Engineered Microtissues

Alexandre Ramade, Wesley R. Legant, Catherine Picart, Christopher S. Chen and Thomas Boudou

14 Methods for 2D Cell Confinement

Maël Le Berre, Ewa Zlotek-Zlotkiewicz, Daria Bonazzi, Franziska Lautenschlaeger and Matthieu Piel

15 Benzophenone-based Photochemical Micropatterning of Biomolecules to Create Model Substrates and Instructive Biomaterials

Aurora J. Turgeon, Brendan A. Harley and Ryan C. Bailey