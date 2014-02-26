Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part C, Volume 121
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Micropatterning soft substrates
1 Preparation of a Micropatterned Rigid-Soft Composite Substrate for Probing Cellular Rigidity Sensing
Stephanie Wong, Wei-hui Guo, Ian Hoffecker, and Yu-li Wang
2 Patterned Hydrogels for Simplified Measurement of Cell Traction Forces
Samuel R. Polio and Michael L. Smith
3 Micropatterning Hydroxy-PAAm Hydrogels and Sylgard 184 Silicone Elastomers with Tunable Elastic Moduli
Marie Versaevel, Thomas Grevesse, Maryam Riaz, Joséphine Lantoine and Sylvain Gabriele
4 The Facile Generation of 2-dimensional Stiffness Maps in Durotactic Cell Platforms Through Thickness Projections of 3-dimensional Submerged Topography
Kuo, C.H.R., Láng, J., K?hidai, L. and Sivaniah, E.
5 Micropatterning on Micropost Arrays
Nathan J. Sniadecki, Sangyoon J. Han, Lucas H. Ting and Shirin Feghhi
6 Development of Micropatterned Cell-Sensing Surfaces
Jungmok You, Dong-Sik Shiz and Alexander Revzin
7 Microfluidic Patterning of Protein Gradients on Biomimetic Hydrogel Substrates
Steffen Cosson and Matthias P. Lutolf
Section 2 Cell and tissue micropatterning in 3D
8 Micropatterning of Poly(ethylene glycol) Diacrylate Hydrogels
Saniya Ali, Maude Cuchiara and Jennifer L. West
9 Curved and Folded Micropatterns in 3D Cell Culture and Tissue Engineering
Cem Onat Yilmaz, Zinnia S. Xu and David H. Gracias
10 Cell Migration in Confined Environments
Daniel Irimia
11 Micro-patterned Porous Membranes for Combinatorial Cell-based Assays
Clément Vulin, Fanny Evenou, Jean Marc Di Meglio and Pascal Hersen
12 Micropatterning Cells on Permeable Membrane Filters
Sahar Javaherian, Ana C Paz and Alison P McGuigan
13 Microfabrication of a Platform to Measure and Manipulate the Mechanics of Engineered Microtissues
Alexandre Ramade, Wesley R. Legant, Catherine Picart, Christopher S. Chen and Thomas Boudou
14 Methods for 2D Cell Confinement
Maël Le Berre, Ewa Zlotek-Zlotkiewicz, Daria Bonazzi, Franziska Lautenschlaeger and Matthieu Piel
15 Benzophenone-based Photochemical Micropatterning of Biomolecules to Create Model Substrates and Instructive Biomaterials
Aurora J. Turgeon, Brendan A. Harley and Ryan C. Bailey
Description
This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at micropatterning in cell biology and includes chapters on protein photo-patterning on PEG with benzophenone, laser-directed cell printing and dip pen nanolithography. The cutting-edge material in this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers for years to come.
Key Features
- Includes sections on micropatterning in 2D with photomask, maskless micropatterning and 2D nanopatterning
- Chapters are written by experts in the field
- Cutting-edge material
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 26th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003374
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002810
About the Serial Volume Editors
Manuel Théry Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics of the cytoskeleton and morphogenesis, LPCV / iRTSV / DSV / CEA, France
Matthieu Piel Serial Volume Editor
Matthieu Piel and his team develop microfabricated and microfluidic tools to quantitatively control the physical parameters of the cell’s environment and study how cells grow, divide and migrate. The team focused on how physical confinement, geometry and forces affect cell division and cell migration. The general aim of these studies is to draw a line between the physics of the active matter cells are made of and the behavior of cells in the complex environment of tissues, in the context of the immune response and tumor development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Biology of Cell Division and Cell Polarity, Cell Biology and Cancer Department, Institut Curie, Paris, France Institut Pierre Gilles de Gennes for Microfluidics, Paris, France