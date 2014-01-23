Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124167421, 9780124167469

Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part A, Volume 119

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Matthieu Piel Manuel Théry
eBook ISBN: 9780124167469
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124167421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd January 2014
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Biography

SECTION 1: MICRO-PATTERNING IN 2D

Chapter 1: “Stamp-off” to Micropattern Sparse, Multicomponent Features

Abstract

Introduction

Acknowledgments

Chapter 2: Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)-Micropatterned Surfaces for Manipulation of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Functions

Abstract

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 3: Patterning of Polymeric Cell Culture Substrates

Abstract

Introduction

Patterning of Self-Assembled Monolayers

Polymer patterning

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 4: Photopatterning with a Printed Transparency Mask and a Protein-Friendly Photoresist

Abstract

Introduction

Summary and Outlook

Acknowledgments

Chapter 5: Plasma Microcontact Patterning (PμCP): A Technique for the Precise Control of Surface Patterning at Small-Scale

Abstract

Introduction

Acknowledgments

Chapter 6: Patterning Gradients

Abstract

Introduction

SECTION 2: MASKLESS MICROPATTERNING

Chapter 7: Laser-Assisted Adsorption by Photobleaching

Abstract

Introduction

Discussion and Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter 8: Micropatterning with a Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Projector

Abstract

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 9: Cell Patterning by Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter 10: Stereomask Lithography for Multi-Protein Patterning

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 11: Fabrication of Multifaceted, Micropatterned Surfaces and Image-Guided Patterning Using Laser Scanning Lithography

Abstract

Introduction

General Conclusions

Chapter 12: Print-to-Print: Printer-Enabled Out-of-Cleanroom Multiobject Microprinting Method

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

Acknowledgments

SECTION 3: 2D NANOPATTERNING

Chapter 13: Soft/Elastic Nanopatterned Biointerfaces in the Service of Cell Biology

Abstract

Introduction

Summary and Outlook for the Future

Acknowledgments

Chapter 14: Combinatorial Screening of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Adhesion and Differentiation Using Polymer Pen Lithography

Abstract

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 15: High Fidelity Nanopatterning of Proteins onto Well-Defined Surfaces Through Subtractive Contact Printing

Abstract

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgment

Chapter 16: The Use of Microarrays and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization for the Study of Mechanotransduction from Topography

Abstract

Introduction and Rationale

Summary

Acknowledgments

Index

Volume in Series

Description

This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at micropatterning in cell biology and includes chapters on protein photo-patterning on PEG with benzophenone, laser-directed cell printing and dip pen nanolithography. The cutting-edge material in this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers for years to come.

Key Features

  • Includes sections on micropatterning in 2D with photomask, maskless micropatterning and 2D nanopatterning
  • Chapters are written by experts in the field
  • Cutting-edge material

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Matthieu Piel Serial Volume Editor

Matthieu Piel and his team develop microfabricated and microfluidic tools to quantitatively control the physical parameters of the cell’s environment and study how cells grow, divide and migrate. The team focused on how physical confinement, geometry and forces affect cell division and cell migration. The general aim of these studies is to draw a line between the physics of the active matter cells are made of and the behavior of cells in the complex environment of tissues, in the context of the immune response and tumor development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Systems Biology of Cell Division and Cell Polarity, Cell Biology and Cancer Department, Institut Curie, Paris, France Institut Pierre Gilles de Gennes for Microfluidics, Paris, France

Manuel Théry Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics of the cytoskeleton and morphogenesis, LPCV / iRTSV / DSV / CEA, France

