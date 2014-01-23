Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part A, Volume 119
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Biography
SECTION 1: MICRO-PATTERNING IN 2D
Chapter 1: “Stamp-off” to Micropattern Sparse, Multicomponent Features
Abstract
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 2: Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)-Micropatterned Surfaces for Manipulation of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Functions
Abstract
Introduction
Summary
Acknowledgments
Chapter 3: Patterning of Polymeric Cell Culture Substrates
Abstract
Introduction
Patterning of Self-Assembled Monolayers
Polymer patterning
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 4: Photopatterning with a Printed Transparency Mask and a Protein-Friendly Photoresist
Abstract
Introduction
Summary and Outlook
Acknowledgments
Chapter 5: Plasma Microcontact Patterning (PμCP): A Technique for the Precise Control of Surface Patterning at Small-Scale
Abstract
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 6: Patterning Gradients
Abstract
Introduction
SECTION 2: MASKLESS MICROPATTERNING
Chapter 7: Laser-Assisted Adsorption by Photobleaching
Abstract
Introduction
Discussion and Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter 8: Micropatterning with a Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Projector
Abstract
Introduction
Summary
Acknowledgments
Chapter 9: Cell Patterning by Laser-Assisted Bioprinting
Abstract
Introduction and Rationale
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter 10: Stereomask Lithography for Multi-Protein Patterning
Abstract
Introduction and Rationale
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 11: Fabrication of Multifaceted, Micropatterned Surfaces and Image-Guided Patterning Using Laser Scanning Lithography
Abstract
Introduction
General Conclusions
Chapter 12: Print-to-Print: Printer-Enabled Out-of-Cleanroom Multiobject Microprinting Method
Abstract
Introduction and Rationale
Acknowledgments
SECTION 3: 2D NANOPATTERNING
Chapter 13: Soft/Elastic Nanopatterned Biointerfaces in the Service of Cell Biology
Abstract
Introduction
Summary and Outlook for the Future
Acknowledgments
Chapter 14: Combinatorial Screening of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Adhesion and Differentiation Using Polymer Pen Lithography
Abstract
Introduction
Summary
Acknowledgments
Chapter 15: High Fidelity Nanopatterning of Proteins onto Well-Defined Surfaces Through Subtractive Contact Printing
Abstract
Introduction
Summary
Acknowledgment
Chapter 16: The Use of Microarrays and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization for the Study of Mechanotransduction from Topography
Abstract
Introduction and Rationale
Summary
Acknowledgments
Index
Volume in Series
Description
This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at micropatterning in cell biology and includes chapters on protein photo-patterning on PEG with benzophenone, laser-directed cell printing and dip pen nanolithography. The cutting-edge material in this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers for years to come.
Key Features
- Includes sections on micropatterning in 2D with photomask, maskless micropatterning and 2D nanopatterning
- Chapters are written by experts in the field
- Cutting-edge material
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- 368
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 23rd January 2014
- Academic Press
- 9780124167469
- 9780124167421
About the Serial Volume Editors
Matthieu Piel Serial Volume Editor
Matthieu Piel and his team develop microfabricated and microfluidic tools to quantitatively control the physical parameters of the cell’s environment and study how cells grow, divide and migrate. The team focused on how physical confinement, geometry and forces affect cell division and cell migration. The general aim of these studies is to draw a line between the physics of the active matter cells are made of and the behavior of cells in the complex environment of tissues, in the context of the immune response and tumor development.
Systems Biology of Cell Division and Cell Polarity, Cell Biology and Cancer Department, Institut Curie, Paris, France Institut Pierre Gilles de Gennes for Microfluidics, Paris, France
Manuel Théry Serial Volume Editor
Physics of the cytoskeleton and morphogenesis, LPCV / iRTSV / DSV / CEA, France